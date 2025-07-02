Woman claims she 'ate her own rib' after surgery – and the internet officially needs a minute

The internet is no stranger to strange stories. Some are weird, others wonderful – and a fair few, just plain questionable.

So when one woman took to TikTok with a rather graphic storytime with claims of eating her own rib, viewers were, understandably, full of questions.

In a viral clip that's racked up 1.8 million views, TikToker @pterodactylhunny told viewers she had tried her own rib meat following a surgery during high school.

She told viewers she had to have her rib removed after developing what she described as a "rare blood syndrome thing," and asked for it back once the procedure was done.

"For some reason, they just agreed to give it back to me," she claimed, adding that they gave it back in a small vial, and the bone still had a bit of meat on it.

When she returned home, she wanted to remove the muscle left over to preserve the bone, so she decided to boil it.

Instead of simply discarding the meat, she "tried some of it".

"I have eaten some of my own human flesh," she confessed, though she shared that it didn't pass the taste test.

"It didn't taste good by the way. It tasted very bad," she candidly shared.

@pterodactylhunny this is a true story









The clip quickly racked up thousands of comments, with reactions ranging from disturbed to amused.

One user commented: "How do you delete someone else's video?"

Another wrote: "I wish they’d take this app away like they keep saying they will."

A third added: "If you’re comfortable sharing this online, I can only imagine what you consider too personal to post."

Someone else said, "Girl… It's not too late to delete this," to which the content creator humourously responded: "Ur jealous I have tasted the forbidden snack."

Meanwhile, one said: "I mean, this is weird but it's also dope as hell."

