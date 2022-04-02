A woman has turned to Reddit after her sister tried to "slut-shame" her in front of an entire party – but she clapped back with the "perfect response."

The original poster explained that her younger sister has been in a long-term relationship and "takes huge pride in being a virgin." She expressed her desire to wait until she is married to have sex, which is "amazing for her."

The issue is that she's incredibly judgemental towards anyone who doesn't follow the same beliefs.

The Redditor "ended up pregnant", which caused her sister to "dislike [her]" and "shame [her] more for having sex."

In a twisted turn of events, she even told her pregnant sister, "she hopes the father would leave me a single mom to teach me a lesson about having casual sex."

Subsequently, the Redditor cut her off, to which she "begged and apologised" her way back into her sister and nephew's life.

Just as the relationship appeared to be on the mend, it got much worse.

Her younger sister boasts about having a relationship "built on trust and actual love and not lust." And while that is admirable, the Redditor discovered something that didn't quite fit with the couple's narrative.

She explained: "My old coworker calls me and tells me that my sister's boyfriend messaged her on Tinder.

"She sent me proof of his profile with a fake name with one blurry mirror picture (clearly him), and in the message, he said that his girlfriend knows that he has one "just to hook up" because my coworker told him she knows me but then he unmatched her.

"Luckily, she had taken screenshots. To add to my shock, she told me she found my sister's page through mine and had already messaged her, and my sister blocked her immediately."



The Redditor did not say anything... That was until her birthday.

The younger sister had a small get together with family and her boyfriend. She complimented her nephew, saying: "Awww, he is so cute he looks just like his daddy."

But, in a brutal attempt to publicly slut-shame, she sarcastically added: "Wait... which one of the ten guys IS his daddy?"

The couple burst out laughing and everyone else fell awkwardly silent.

"I was so embarrassed," the Redditor said, but her response certainly gave her sister a taste of her own medicine.

She savagely responded: "His name is Trevor and I met him on Tinder. His girlfriend doesn't care that he sleeps with other girls. I think you know him!" and smirked at her and her boyfriend.



The Redditor said to the thread: "My little cousins put two and two together and made a Tinder just to find the profile and they showed my sister downstairs, who I could hear shrieking and kicking everyone out."



Fellow Reddit users flocked to the story to jump to the poster's defence.

One suggested to "cut the sister out of your life," adding: "What do you think's going to happen when she has a kid? She's going that kid's better than your son because he was born in wedlock to virgins, or he was immaculately conceived. She's going to give your kid a complex, and if she does, you will be TA as you had the opportunity to make sure your son was not influenced by her toxicity."



Another said she handled the situation "perfectly."

"Sister called her out directly, OP made a remark that NO ONE WOULD UNDERSTAND BUT SISTER AND SISTERS BF... like.. what the hell. NTA, OP. You handled it perfectly," they commented.

A third added: "Lowkey funny af. Look, she disrespected you and doesn't respect your kid. The child does not need to grow up near that. And she can have her own beliefs, but she does not have the right to try and force them on other people and judge them. Distance yourself from her. She's in denial and lashing out."

