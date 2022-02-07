A woman has taken advantage of perhaps the most overpowered lifehack yet - wearing a fake engagement ring.



Taking to TikTok, Fran Starkey revealed the incredible perks she received when she showing off her ring during a trip to Venice.

The video starts with Fran showing the £3 eBay ring to the camera as on-screen text reads: “Faking my engagement celebrations in Venice for cheaper stuff.”

@franstarkey BA girls loved it #hack #holiday #engaged

In the clip, she shows that she got free champagne on the plane, a half-price gondola ride, and a free plate of treats with her coffee. She said men even bought her drinks to celebrate.



Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Since she posted it three days ago, it has received 385,000 views and 17,500 likes.

In the comment section, Fran tagged Pretty Little Thing Creative Director and former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague and joked: “I used my 24 hours wisely pls can I have discount code”.

One viewer wrote: “Wherever I go I always tell them it’s our anniversary. Generally get room upgrades in hotels and free drinks lol.”

“My kind of holiday,” another quipped.

But this isn’t the only reason some women wear fake engagement rings.

We previously wrote about how a 22-year-old flight attendant wears a ring during her shifts to ward off “creeps”.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.