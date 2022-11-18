A woman has detailed how she was "shamed" for her leggings at a woman-only gym.

Posting on TikTok, Kerry Rose Schwartz said she struggles with body dysmorphia and feeling comfortable in the gym so was pleased when she found a good gym.

But she recently was told something by the owner of the gym "that made me feel so uncomfortable that I never want to go back there again,” she said.

She said the owner asked for "a quick chat" and that she "could sense that something was wrong" when they brought up the "dress code" of the gym.

The manager reportedly then said: "I’m really sorry we have to have this conversation but apparently you’re making a few women feel uncomfortable with the leggings that you’re wearing."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Schwartz said she was wearing leggings and a sport bra and she felt confused as to what the issue. She felt “shock” and “embarrassment”, she added.

“I almost felt shame even though I shouldn’t,” she sighed, adding the gym was meant to be a “safe space” with “no judgment"

“I wasn’t wearing anything inappropriate," she added.

The manager told Schwartz that fellow gym-goers described the leggings as ”distracting” and ”offensive.”

She said she could understand if the management was calling her out for “wearing a thong,” but said she couldn’t understand why the leggings weren’t suitable.

”I don’t think there is anything wrong with this. Why am I being shamed? Especially for a women’s gym,” she added.

@comfywith_kerry I was shamed at my gym for wearing the “TikTok leggings”… what are your thoughts on this?! ##gym##fitness

Commenting on the video, people said there was nothing wrong with what she was wearing.

Someone said: "Gym owner here. Nothing wrong with what you’re wearing. Only thing that’s wrong is their insecurities."

Another wrote: "Those women are jealous and no those pants do not offend me. I think you look great."

And a third said: "You looked too good and they were genuinely distracted."

Going to the gym as a woman in 2022 is still not without its challenges...

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.