A TikTok creator has been flooded with support after she was subjected to horrifying bullying in a public bathroom by a stranger who thought she was trans.

Jay Rose, from Las Vegas, stopped at a local casino to use their bathroom when the woman approached her and brazenly asked: “Are you a man or a woman?”

Jay said she decided to record the encounter even before she left the toilet cubicle because she could hear the stranger “ranting and raving about trans people and identities” and “knew” she was talking about her because she wears her hair in a buzzcut.

In the video, the TikToker can be heard responding to her aggressor’s question: “Why does that matter?”

The woman then continues: “Well, because you’re in the ladies' room, and I have gotten called out several times for being in the men’s room, and you’re gonna be called out for whatever you’re doing. So what are you identifying as today?”

“I don’t think that’s any of your business,” Jay replies calmly.

The stranger, who is getting increasingly agitated, then says: “OK well you’re in the ladies’ room where I think I need to identify you.” She then asks: “How old are you?”

You can watch the incident here (the confrontation between the pair begins at the one minute 27 seconds mark):

@creatingjayrose Being harassed for using the bathroom and trying to tell me the police would get me for PEEING was definitely not on my list of things to do today #lgbt #nonbinary #trans #bathroom #karen #storytime #karensgonewild

When Jay continues to deflect her questions the woman threatens to get the police involved to see if they can “figure it out”.

Her tirade then descends into a bizarre monologue about identity and how Jay should “figure out [her] identity in [her] bedroom”.

At this point, the TikToker begins to walk out of the bathroom saying: “Let’s go get security, I feel harassed.”

She then appears to address a member of security who responds: “What’s going on?”

The answer to that question was clear to the more than 3.4 million viewers of Jay’s clip, with thousands of fellow TikTokers flooding her page with empathy and admiration.

“Did no one try and help you???? I’m so sorry,” one wrote.

“This is terrifying. I can’t believe you handled this so well,” commented a second.

Meanwhile, a third user, who describes herself as a “trans icon”, said: “A day in the life. I’m very sorry you had to go through this sweetie. It’s every day for most of us.”

In a series of follow-up videos, Jay offered further details and updates to her supporters.

In one, she explained that the most upsetting part of the whole ordeal was that no onlookers stepped in to defend her: “Everyone was just watching,” she said. “[The woman] thought I was a child, a trans child, and was literally attacking me and no one said ‘boo’.”

The TikToker continued: “And to the people asking why I didn't tell her what my identity was: it doesn't matter if I'm trans or not, I literally went in there to go to the bathroom to go pee.

“So the fact that she followed me into the bathroom, thinking that I was a trans child, to harass me and bully me out of the stall is unacceptable.”

In another clip, Jay explained that she had filed a complaint to the casino where the incident took place but was later informed that they wouldn’t be moving forward with the investigation.

“They're saying that she was extremely drunk and that she was sent home for the day, but she was allowed back the next day sober because people make mistakes,” she recounted.

“I do find it a little funny,” she continued: “Because for how drunk they're claiming she was, I personally didn't smell any alcohol on her.”

@creatingjayrose update after talking to rampart casino #bathroom #update

Jay said she was “really disappointed” with the way the casino had handled the situation because “even though I ended up not being a trans child, she did think I was one and she attacked me for it.”

She went on to say that she’d read her viewers’ comments and found it “so sad how many people will literally avoid going to the bathroom.”

“We'll hold it in to avoid things like this,” she cited. “Living in fear of literally just using the restroom.”

In another follow-up clip, Jay’s boyfriend furiously interjected to make the following point: “Everybody should be able to use the motherf***ing bathroom no matter what you look like or how you identify.”

Indy100 has contacted Rampart Casino, Las Vegas, for comment.

