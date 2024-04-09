The internet finds husband who ghosted wife and kids in less than 24 hours

A woman searching for her husband who ghosted her and her children was able to track him down in a matter of hours thanks to the power of the internet.

Ghosting is a term that we typically hear about when people are just starting dating. But, one woman who had married and had two children with a man found herself in the same position after being completely abandoned out of the blue.

In a post on Facebook that has since spread across social media, Massachusetts mother of two Ashley McGuire revealed that she was married to a British man named Charles Withers.

She explained: “Last year, when I was pregnant with our youngest baby he decided being a husband and a dad wasn’t the lifestyle he wanted anymore and he ghosted, like gone without a trace.

“He has one baby he hasn’t seen in over a year, and one he’s never met. He’s moved somewhere out of state and changed his phone number.”

McGuire revealed she has been trying to divorce him, but that it was proving difficult to do without the other party present. So, she turned to the internet to try and track him down so she could finally get his signature on the divorce papers.

@marykatherinesamples What the heck, Charlie?! #charliewithers

The post quickly went viral and around 14 hours after she first posted on Facebook asking people to help locate him, women were claiming to have matched with him on Bumble and to have his address and phone number.

According to internet sources, the missing husband is rumoured to be in Texas, having been discussed in a Texas-based “Are We Dating The Same Guy?” Facebook group.

McGuire posted an update on her Facebook saying she now has “MORE than enough information to locate him”.

She thanked everyone for their support and made clear, “I truly do not wish him any type of ill will”. McGuire urged people not to try and track him down themselves or make any threats against him.

