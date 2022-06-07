A woman's viral make-up transformation is leaving people with 'trust issues'

A woman has gone viral after revealing what her face looks like without makeup, and many have praised her for being comfortable in showing her natural face to millions of people.

Julia Grandoni (@jugrandoni) who hails from Quebec, Canada posted a video which at the beginning showed herself in full glam sporting a black dress, with the on-screen text reading "Wow you're so pretty!!" referring to the response she gets when she presents herself in this way.

The video then abruptly cuts to a clip of Grandoni on her bed with the camera angled close-up to her face wearing no makeup as she jokingly mouths the words to the song playing in the background "Girl that's not me," so as to depict the difference between the two versions of her.

Since sharing her makeup-less state with her 389,000 followers, Grandoni's video has received a whopping 13.6m views, 2m likes, along with tens of thousands of people who revealed their thoughts on the TikTokers transformation.

As it's the internet, some decided to leave horrible messages to Grandoni about her appearance, saying they have "trust issues" because of this and appeared to be unaware of how makeup and good angles work.

One person wrote: "This is why guys need to take girls swimming before committing to a relationship lol."

"Gotta be illegal," another person said.

Someone else added: "Thanks for doing this it reminds me that my trust issues are right."

"Talk about getting short-changed," a fourth person replied.

However, there were also plenty of positive comments from people who praised Grandoni for participating in the trend of showing herself without makeup, and added how it sends a positive message to women everywhere to embrace their natural look.

One person said: "This trend makes me feel so comfortable."

"I love that you show your face with no makeup! We need to normalize that natural is also beautiful!" another person wrote.

Someone else added: "This is what girls growing up need to see to understand that it’s okay if you don’t look like that."

"That is still you, just with make up. You’re stunning with or without it!" a fourth person commented.

