A woman who got a tattoo of a Marvel character has gone viral when she noticed that part of the artwork had an unfortunate phallic resemblance.

TikTok user Courtney Lyn (@stayathomerockstar) wanted a design of Rocket Racoon, a character from the Marvel movie Guardians of the Galaxy permanently etched on her forearm.

But she was surprised when she noticed the bottom half of the tattoo which depicts Rocket kneeling, and the knee part actually looked like something else...

"Telling my tattoo artist it looks like a [aubergine emoji]," Lyn wrote in the overlay text while lip-synching a popular sound from the hit HBO series Euphoria where character Fezco tells off main character Rue: "You think that sh*t was fun Rue? For real you're pissing me off, acting dumb as f**k right now."

Many people use this sound on TikTok to depict when they are annoyed at a situation.

"Bruh. fix that. it's a knee cap," Lyn wrote for the TikTok caption.

"Bruh. fix that. it's a knee cap," Lyn wrote for the TikTok caption.







Since posting her tattoo fail, Lyn's video has received over 2m views, 140,000 likes and hundreds of comments from people

One person said: "Okay…. I like it, Picasso," referring to the popular TikTok sound.

"He had to have done it on purpose," another person wrote.

Someone else replied: "Omg I laughed so hard girl I'm so sorry," to which Lyn replied: "My friends and family get their laughs in too, no worries."

"I need to see the whole thing!" a fourth person replied.

Reply to @therealwigglehips #greenscreen #greenscreensticker

By popular demand, in a follow-up video, Lyn revealed the tattoo design and detailed how she is getting another tattoo artist to colour it in."

"Yes I'm getting it coloured in, yes I'm finding a different artist, no I'm not giving him legs he will be on his knees, no I will not be doing it red," she wrote in the comments.

She also addressed comments question what the phallic shape is supposed to be.

"It's a kneecap, it's supposed to look like a kneecap so all of you confused... that's the point of the video it doesn't look like a kneecap, it looks like a penis," the TikToker said.

"I think he's cute okay? Don't come after me, he's my little homie," she added and then whispered: "We just need to rectify the penis."

Looking at the positives, Lyn described the unintended phallic addition as a "conversation piece."

