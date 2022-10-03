A woman has received an overwhelming amount of support from Reddit users after venting about a "lazy and rude" co-worker who she said tried to use her.

The 28-year-old was working as a phlebotomist in a local hospital, working overnight shifts from 3am to 3pm. She told fellow Redditors that she used to arrive 10-15 minutes early for her shift to set up her cart.

"I didn’t always restock my tray before leaving my shift, so I’d typically come in early to organise it and get my metal cart ready," she explained.

A new phlebotomist started working at the hospital, with which the Redditor immediately had issues.

"I found her lazy and rude," she penned before listing examples such as snapping at people when they tried to help her, sitting on the floor to read a book during peak hours and clocking in at the last second.

"When it was time to start the morning rush, she’d get mad if someone took the stack of labs she wanted, and she’d go demanding them," the woman continued. "She and I worked the same overnight shift, but I got tired of her attitude and switched shifts."

The co-worker then started giving the Redditor a pager before she had clocked in for her shift, which was the icing on the cake.

When a supervisor didn't resolve the petty issue, the Redditor took matters into her own hands.

"I set my alarm for later in the mornings, and I started coming in the last minute I could to clock in at 2:59 a.m.," she said. "Yes, it made me start my rush a little later, but the look on my coworker's face when she saw me later as she was trying to hand me a pager I wasn't scheduled to have and I already had the one I was supposed to, was priceless."

The popular Reddit thread has racked up over 20,000 upvotes since it was first published on Sunday.

"It always blows my mind people like this don't get told to get f**ked more often," one fellow Redditor said. At the same time, another praised the woman and said: "Good for you standing up for yourself, most managers only want to avoid drama, and they end up caving to the problem employees."

