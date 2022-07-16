A super-competitive mum ensured her victory in the parents' race at her daughter's sports day - by pushing another mum out the way and sending her flying.

Katie McDermott, 25, was prepared to do anything to win on Wednesday (13 July). The mum can be seen running neck-and-neck with another mum on the run to the finish line.

She soon realised she was about to be beaten, and Katie wasn't having it. In an effort to win, she pushed her competitor - sending the woman flying.

Katie, from Coventry, said: "I told my daughter I would be number one, so I had to be!

"I could see she was winning - so I just gave her a quick nudge, and she took off in the air.

"I don't know what possessed me to do it, I was just thinking about how I wanted to win so badly!

"I didn't know the mum very well - everyone was shocked, but we just carried on as normal afterwards.

"If you see this, sorry that I pushed you - I didn't mean to send you flying!

"I don't regret it though, because I won!"

Katie's victory was inspired by another Katie, who famously faceplanted during a parents' race at her daughter's school sports day – and mooned the crowd.

Katie Hannaford, 36, called it the "funniest thing I've ever done" after experiencing a whirlwind week when a clip of her falling during a sports day race made its rounds across the internet.

The mum-of-two attended her daughter's school event and participated in all the fun. However, things went head over heels when Katie accidentally tripped and exposed her bum to a crowd of shocked onlookers.

Katie has since been given an award for her efforts, saying the trophy brought a "new level of laughter" when it arrived in the post and lives pride of place in her bedroom.

Credit: Amy Reast, SWNS.

