An Essex mum became an unlikely viral hit last week after mooning her daughter's entire school at sports day – and now, men are inundating her with messages asking how she is single.

Katie Hannaford, 36, showed her support at her eight-year-old daughter's sports day and participated in all of the fun.

Katie tumbled across the field during the parent's race and face-planted the ground. She subsequently mooned onlookers with full underwear on display, which she called the "funniest thing I've ever done."

The hilarious footage has since been shared across social media, and while the embarrassing blunder left Katie red-faced, she said she just had "to own it."

Katie said she has received around 500 messages from men labelling her a "MILF", while others asked how she is single – some messages were sent as far as Australia.



She said she'd been recognised in her local Tesco: "It's gone crazy; I didn't expect this in the slightest," Katie said.

SWNS





"I can't put into words how I feel, but I've been loving every minute - I've not stopped laughing since.

"I thought something was on my face the way people stared at me when I was in Tesco yesterday - I had to give myself a reality check and remember why!"

Katie, who runs a home decor business called Home of Hearts, said the responses had been mostly positive, with people hailing her an "amazing mum" for participating.







SWNS

She said: "The best comment I have seen is one that said: 'Don't be a Karen, be a Katie'. I can't take credit, but it's my favourite!



"Someone else said: 'You can take the girl out of Basildon...'. And it's just so true.

"I've had thousands of messages - at least 500 of them have been from men from Greece to Puerto Rico to Germany and even Australia, saying 'how are you single?' and calling me a 'MILF'.

"My eldest daughter even had a message from someone on Vinted when they recognised her profile after seeing a pair of shoes she was selling.

"[And] my youngest went into school the next day, and before she even had chance to explain what happened, everyone was already telling her her mum is now famous.

Katie said she has also had messages from trolls, but the self-proclaimed 'clumsy' mum said: "To the haters, there's nothing you can say or do that will hurt or upset me.





SWNS

"I didn't go out of my way to be funny or try to get fame; these things just happen when you don't expect them.

"The whole world's seen my bum now, but it is what it is - I can't hide from it. I don't care!

"It's not embarrassing, it's funny - I don't care for drama or conflict, I just want to have fun.

"I haven't stopped laughing for days. When I went to Slimming World this week, I was told I had lost 4lbs, and I think it's just from all the laughing.

"The message I want to give people is to just have fun, be positive and have a laugh.

"Haters can carry on hating - don't be a Karen, be a Katie!"

