An Essex mum who became a viral hit after tripping and mooning the crowd during a parents' sports day race has been given a trophy – shaped like her bum.

Katie Hannaford, 36, experienced a whirlwind week when a clip of her falling during a sports day race made its rounds across the internet. The mum-of-two attended her eight-year-old's school event and participated in all the fun. However, things went head over heels when Katie accidentally tripped and exposed her bum to a crowd of shocked onlookers.

The video has been viewed countless times – and now, she has now been awarded a trophy shaped like her own behind.



The mum received the Bottoms Up award last week to commend her on her sportsmanship following the viral mishap. Katie said the trophy brought a "new level of laughter" when it arrived in the post and lives pride of place in her bedroom.

The home décor business owner said: "I knew something was being sent but had no idea what - until it arrived in the post!

"I think it's so great - it's the perfect gift to remember it all. It's been crazy since the video went viral, but I have loved every minute."

The trophy, along with a medal with a peach emoji on it, was provided by Trophies Plus Medals.

Elle Courtonel, the company's social media manager, said: "We loved hearing about Katie’s story at her daughter’s school sports day – it made our day!

"We felt she deserved her own award despite not making it to the finish line."

Katie was convinced to run in the race at her daughter's school sports day on June 15. The viral clip showed the self-proclaimed "clumsy" mum tripping over, with her dress flying over her head.

Luckily, Katie saw the funny side - describing it as "hilarious".

She said: "I just tripped over my own feet - I think my body was just moving too fast for my legs! I'm so clumsy, I'm always falling over.

"I was humiliated at the time, but it is what it is. You just have to own it.

"Looking back, it's definitely the funniest thing I've ever done in my life!"

Katie said she was getting hundreds of messages from across the world after her newfound fame - including from flirty men.

Katie, whose business is called Home of Hearts, said: "There have been a few trolls, but most people have been very positive.



"There's nothing haters can say or do that will hurt or upset me. The whole world's seen my bum, but it is what it is - I can't hide from it. I don't care!

"Now I have a trophy of it too!"

Elle from Trophies Plus Medals added: "We designed the Bottom’s Up trophy and medal especially for Katie, as a thank you for making the nation smile.”

