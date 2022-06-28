A woman made £5,000 ($6099.97) by selling hair taken from her bum.

Rikki Sandhu, a beauty influencer on TikTok, often posts her hairstyling and makeup videos with a catch.

Wanting to "redefine" the beauty world, she often shares anonymous stories while getting ready for her day in front of her camera for her 2.2 million followers.

And the story, in particular, has made her hair tutorial even more enjoyable.

In the clip, Sandhu shared a tale of how one woman made £5,000 after cutting off and selling the hair from her rear.

Sign upfor our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"So I just came out of university, and your girl was in some serious debt; that uni lifestyle is not cheap, and I suddenly realised how much money I owed people," Sandhu explained.

With the worry of being able to pay off debt, the former student took to the world wide web to search for how to make money fast as a girl.

She encountered many "weird options," such as snagging a "sugar daddy," but she said it wasn't for her.

Soon after, she realised that people were making big bucks by "selling locks of their hair to strangers online."

"But I didn't wanna start snipping the hair off my head off, and that's when I got thinking.

"Where can I remove hair where I really don't want it?"

The woman decided that she would shave her "booty" hairs.

"So I shaved my booty and collected the hairs, put it in a glass jar, and listed it on eBay, and guys, your girl got £5,000 for eight strands," she shared.

Despite sharing the story from an anonymous woman, Sandhu might have been inspired by the tale.

"NOT MY STORY… but f it, I might give it a go at this rate. I have enough hair for the whole population," she captioned the post.

@rikkisandhuu NOT MY STORY… but f it, i might give it a go at this rate 😏 i have enough 🍑 hair for the whole population 🤪💅🏼💕🥵 #makeupstorytime #beautytips #hairstyletutorial #foryou

People in the comments seemed to be motivated by the quick cash moment.

One wrote: "Ya know what[?] I can't even judge you for that because of the 5000 got for it.

"Nah, cuz I would do this, I would even dye the hair and give it a scent," another added.

A third who gave a suggestion wrote: "Just buy a cheap wig and sell a few strands and say it's urs," another suggested.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.