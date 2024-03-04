Woman 'shamed' for waiting for her change at restaurant

A woman on TikTok has claimed she was "shamed" for waiting for her change at a food order at a popular US fast food restaurant.

In a viral clip that's racked up more than 60,000 views, Emily said she was picking up her lunch totalling under $7. When the food was handed over, her change was nowhere to be seen.

"I worked up all my courage and I said, 'Oh, I think you forgot my change,'” she said. "Tell me why this man looked me dead in my face and went: 'You want 64 cents?'"

A stunned-looking Emily recalled thinking: "Yeah, I want my 64 cents, I’m not asking you to dig in your own pocket for 64 cents but…unless the price went up, during this transaction, yeah I’d like my 64 cents."

She went on to highlight that we're in a recession, adding: "I got a two-year-old at home, p***es like diapers don’t cost money. Do I want my 64 cents? Anyway, I got home and he only gave me 55 cents back."





Emily's clip was soon flooded with fellow TikTokers in the comments, with many more experiencing similar situations across different restaurants.



One wrote: "Same thing happened to me I asked for my change which was 80 something cents and he said oh I thought you were leaving a tip…in the drive through??"

Another claimed: "I've had this happen!!! why do people think I don't want my money just because it's coins?"

A third user added: "I rolled all my car change and it was $57! yes, I want my change!"

Meanwhile, one user echoed Emily's sentiment, writing: "Hold up…we’re in a cost-of-living crisis and people view 64 cents as though it’s a few pennies?!?"

