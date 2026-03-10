Andrew Tate has taken to social media to post an image and video of himself with a monkey - and no, it's not Punch.

The self-proclaimed 'top G' and his brother Tristan Tate have previously offered to buy the internet's latest animal obsession, Punch the monkey, who went viral or his inseparable bond with a stuffed orangutan toy.

Viewers gained a soft spot for Punch after he was abandoned by his mother seven months ago and has since been cared for by zookeepers at Ichikawa City Zoological and Botanical Gardens, and appeared to be getting bullied by other monkeys in the enclosure.

The Tate brothers offered $250,000 to take Punch off the zoo's hands, and at the time of writing, the zoo doesn't appear to have acknowledged this offer.

Although it looks like one of the brothers has moved on, as Andrew took to X/Twitter, where he shared a snap of himself intensely looking at his laptop while a monkey perched on his shoulder with the caption "Monitoring the situation."

In a follow-up post, he shared a video of himself holding the small monkey in one hand as he continued to work on his laptop.

The image and video have sparked a lot of reaction on social media as people can't tell if the content has been AI-generated or not.

Tristan Tate responded to his brother's post with a GIF that read, "You crazy son of a b****, you did it."

In other news, Ichikawa City Zoological and Botanical Gardens have released a statement today (March 10) where they addressed online discourse about Punch "being bullied" by fellow monkeys and requests for him to be separated from the group.

As for those who believe Punch should be separated, "This sentiment is completely understandable," they admitted, then continued, "However, Punch has become accustomed to living in this troop, so separating him now would create the risk that he would never be able to return to the group and would have to continue living that way for the rest of his life.

"We share your concerns about Punch, and all the zookeepers and staff will continue to work together to ensure that Punch can continue to live a healthy life as part of this troop of monkeys."

They also shared how three veterinarians check on the health condition of all animals, including Punch, on a daily basis.

