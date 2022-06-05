A woman has sparked a debate online after revealing that she booked the same wedding venue as her sister.

Not only that, but she is planning to have her big day just a month before her sibling.

Writing in a post on Reddit’s Am I The A****** forum, the woman detailed the unique situation and explained how he’d make herself unpopular with certain members of her family.

“My sister and I don’t get along. I can be honest and admit that she’s much prettier than me, and that’s something she’s never let me forget,” she wrote.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“Both of my parents are pretty shallow and they’ve always given her the best and put her first (i.e. if we both had a school event at the same time, they’d both go to hers). This has left me pretty bitter and distant from my family.”

After both the woman and her sister got engaged in short succession, her sibling booked the venue that the woman had been dreaming of having all her life.

Was the woman in the wrong? Jeremy Wong/StockSnap

“I know it sounds SO annoying and cheesy, but I really cared about this location,” she wrote.

“It was sentimental to me (my grandparents got married there), and I’ve talked about wanting to get married there as far back as high school when I was just daydreaming.”

Having consulted her parents, who told her she was being “petty”, she convinced herself to book the venue anyway.

She wrote: “I ended up booking the same venue a month before my sister’s wedding. I checked with the venue and there’s no way my sister can move the wedding up (they’re booked up) and if she changes venues she’ll lose her deposit.”

The woman went on: “My mom said the least I could do was try and work something out with my sister, especially over such a huge event. “I said no, but my mom said I was a a****** for not even trying to hear her out and for being so stubborn and petty.

“My sister flat out told my cousin that she couldn’t care less about the venue and booked it because it was convenient. But suddenly when I want to get married there too it ‘means the world to her’? I think not.”

The post sparked a big reaction from Reddit users, with opinion split down the middle.

One wrote: “NTA because you were engaged first anyway. Why does it matter so much if you get married there first? It’s not even the same day.”

Another said: “A little petty? Sure, but not nearly as petty as your sister booking that venue in the first place.”

One user disagreed by saying: “YTA, your sister booked the venue first and likely paid a deposit for it before you did, so by suggesting she move she will lose her deposit. My vote only concerns your vindictive attempt to stick it to your sister, not your broader relationship problems with your family.”

Another said: “You sound a little problematic, to be honest.”