A woman has shared her surprise at the moment when Anthony Joshua casually walked past and spoke to her at the gym during her workout.

TikToker and powerlifter Chiz Egbuziem (@liftinwitchiz) who is a student at Loughborough University managed to capture the moment before her bench set at Loughborough University Powerbase gym.

"So this happened just before my bench set," on the on-screen captions read as the former world heavyweight champion boxer can be seen walking through the shot.



As Joshua walked past, he spotted Chiz on the bench and could be heard saying to her: "Get them weights in girl” to which the starstruck student giggled in response to the boxer's words of encouragement.

Summing up her reaction in the caption, she wrote: “I crumbled girls I crumbled” alongside a crying emoji and revealed in the comments: "I was in the stars, words weren’t coming out."

Since posting her celebrity encounter at the gym, Chiz's video has received 2.4m views, over 220,000 likes, along with thousands of comments from people who expressed their envy and how they would've reacted if they were in Chiz's shoes.

One person said: "Omg I would’ve passed out," to which the TikToker replied: "Man I don’t know how I didn’t"

"The woman was too stunned to speak," another person said.

Someone else added: "Tbf I’m impressed you lived to tell the tale."

"How does it feel to live my dream!!" a fourth person replied.

Meanwhile, others appeared interested in going to the gym Chiz and Joshua were in to try and see the boxing star themselves.

One person wrote: "What gym do we go to again?"

"What gym is this, asking for a friend (me)" another person joked.

Someone else added: "I think I want to lose weight what’s gym is that xx"

