Warning: Spoiler ahead

The Worlde hype is showing no signs of dying down any time soon, and players have been testing their brainpower on today’s answer.

It’s been a bit of a tricky time for some players after the game was accused of being harder since it was bought out by the New York Times.

There was also the case of two different answers being given to players a little while back, but Monday’s answer #247 is a return to slightly more straightforward, classic Wordle we know best.

If you’ve never played (where have you been?) the rules are simple. Each player has six attempts to guess a five-letter word which changes every day.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

After typing in a guess, a green square shows that players have found a correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means they’d discovered a correct letter but in the wrong position. A grey square, meanwhile, means that the letter isn't in the word at all.

Today’s word is one people use every single day, and if they get a little lucky with the first attempt, it’s one of the most guessable in recent weeks.

Still not got it? We’ll give you a hint, it’s the name of a film – The 'something' Boleyn Girl.

Did you get today's answer? Worlde

Today’s answer is “OTHER” – defined as “denoting a person or thing that is different or distinct from one already mentioned or known about.”



If you missed out, don’t worry – there’ll be a brand new one to check out tomorrow.

It comes after the game caused some grumbling online as yesterday’s word has left fans of the game scratching their heads for the second day in a row.

Sunday’s answer was “TACIT”, meaning something that is understood without being expressed directly.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.