Viral brainteaser Wordle has taken over the internet, and it looks as though it’s here to stay.

The game has been in the headlines as some fans question if the puzzle has become more difficult since it was bought by the New York Times, with cheating reportedly up 196% since the acquisition.

However, there are different strategies people can employ to get the most out of their guesses.

If you fancy giving the game a go before checking out the spoiler below, the rules are simple.

You have six chances to try and guess the five-letter word (there is a new one each day).

A green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that the letter isn't in the word at all.

Before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: Your tears, technically, if you don’t get today’s answer…

Today’s answer is “BRINE”, meaning water with salt in it.

Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!

