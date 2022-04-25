Warning: Spoiler ahead.

Another day, another Wordle.

Originally created by Josh Wardle last year, Wordle went on to become a global phenomenon. The popularity of the game has inspired many alternatives along the way, including Quordle where players can guess four words simultaneously.

If you're new to Wordle, the rules are simple. You have six chances at guessing a randomly generated five letter word.



If the square turns green, you have placed the correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that it's incorrect.

To ensure you don't lose your streak and before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: Tilted.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Got it yet?

The answer for today is "ASKEW", defined as not being in a straight or level position.

Wordle





Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!



And if you are getting bored of Wordle - how about you try some of the alternative games knocking about the internet at the moment? There are some goodies...





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



