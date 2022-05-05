Warning: Spoiler ahead.

Another day, another Wordle.

The viral game has become embedded in many people's mornings with millions of players and instantly recognisable boxes on social media. Today's answer had players scratching their heads and turning to Twitter for some much-needed clues.

If you're new to the game, the rules are simple. You have six chances at guessing a randomly generated five letter word.

If the square turns green, you have placed the correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that it's incorrect.

To make sure you hold on to your streak, here's a hint: Greek literature.

Got it yet?







Wordle





The answer for today is "HOMER", which can be interpreted in many ways. Homer was an ancient Greek author most famed for Iliad and the Odyssey.

Homer is also the main character in The Simpsons. Meanwhile, in baseball terms, it means a home run.

Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!

And if you are getting bored of Wordle - how about you try some of the alternative games knocking about the internet at the moment?

