If you’ve had your fill of the viral brainteaser Wordle, there’s now a new version of the game for geography lovers.
Similar to the original, Worldle players are given six chances to guess the name of a country after being shown a map outline.
After each guess, players are shown the distance, directions, and the proximity of their guess in relation to the correct country.
Okay, Wordle is fun, but what about WorLdle? \n\nEveryday, guess a new country! :D\n\nWorldle #3 X/6\n\n\n\n\n\n\nhttps://worldle.teuteuf.fr— teuteuf (@teuteuf) 1643036440
On the website, the creator credits Wordle creator Josh Wardle and said he was heavily inspired by the game.
Since sharing the game at the end of January, the creator was delighted to see that over half a million people tried it out yesterday.
You crazy people! It was supposed to be just a small side project! We are now half a million who played #Worldle today! Wtf?! Thanks to all of you! pic.twitter.com/3IqZ3JzYLn— teuteuf (@teuteuf) 1644791094
The game has become a big hit on Twitter:
Wordle is fine, but a quiz where you figure out what the country is by its outline is where it's truly at\n\n#Worldle #24 1/6\n\nhttps://worldle.teuteuf.fr— Paddy Duffy (@Paddy Duffy) 1644796995
Failed the Worldle. Again. \n\nNever ask me for directions in any region of the world. \n\n#Worldle #24 X/6\n\n\n\n\n\n\nhttps://worldle.teuteuf.fr— \u201cUnAlbertan overcaffeinated green radical\u201d Cougsta (@\u201cUnAlbertan overcaffeinated green radical\u201d Cougsta) 1644823555
Crikey that was hard... I did get it, though.\n\n(This is #Worldle, not #Wordle)\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nhttps://worldle.teuteuf.fr— Seth Abramson (@Seth Abramson) 1644792243
Another Worldle country is generated each day, but if you crave another geography challenge there is another one you can enjoy.
Globle is a little different in that you can click around the world and use it to help your guesses.
You’re not given any clues at first, and must start typing in country names to see how close you are to the right answer.
Done with today's Wordle and aren't sure what to do next? \n\nTry Globle!\nhttps://globle-game.com/\u00a0\n\nSee how quickly you can figure out the mystery country, with a new answer every day!pic.twitter.com/S0Ih9mtJXf— Abe Train (@Abe Train) 1643469209
These games are certainly a good way of jumpstarting your brain in the morning.
