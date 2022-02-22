Warning: Spoiler ahead.

Wordle has taken the internet by storm – it's almost hard to fathom what life was like before it.

Since the New York Timesbought the viral game out for an undisclosed seven-figure amount at the end of January, people have criticised the viral game for becoming "too difficult." So much so, it has become a meme.

Not only has the level of difficulty irked players, but there have been many glitches such as lost streaks, words being removed as guesses and the word of the day showing two different answers.

If you're new, the premise of the game is simple. You have five chances to guess a six-letter word which refreshes daily.

A green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that the letter isn't in the word at all.

Hint: Roses have them.

Wordle Wordle 248

The answer for #248 is "THORN", a stiff, sharp-pointed woody projection on the stem or other part of a plant.

Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!

