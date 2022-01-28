Thousands of women banded together to help Yorkshire Police track down a convicted burglar – well, so to speak.

A viral appeal had people lusting over the "fit felon's" mug shot, so much so he might end up needing police protection himself after reading the comments.

Jonathan Cahill, 37, was released from prison last September after serving part of a sentence for burglary.

West Yorkshire Police's Facebook appeal was inundated went viral with thousands of likes, hysterical comments and shares in an attempt to locate the wanted man.

It read: "Can you help us to locate Jonathan Cahill, who has been recalled to prison?

"He is 37 years old and is believed to be residing in the Wakefield area.



"Please share our appeal below and contact us if you can help our officers to locate him."

West Yorkshire Police

Inevitably, the comments did not disappoint, with one joking: "What's his crime breaking hearts or houses?"

"What's his crime?" Another quizzed, adding: "My morals and standards are both open to debate."

"This is why women always end up with the wrong uns," one man wrote. "In fairness, though, I'm straight and even I would."

"Right, come on admit it ladies... How many of you have searched his name on Facebook to add him as a friend before he's sent back down," one comment read, which racked up hundreds of likes.

Another asked West Yorkshire Police: "If I find him can I keep him?"

It appears as though Cahill is following in the footsteps of "hot felon" and now-model Jeremy Meeks, who rocketed to international stardom in 2014 when his viral mug shot sent pulses racing.

Last year, a similar UK phenomenon followed suit as attention turned to Derby drug dealer Stephen Perry.

Perry was sentenced to three years behind bars after pleading guilty to "conspiracy to supply cannabis," according to the official statement.

