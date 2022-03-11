Fun and games can sometimes have consequences.

YouTube couple "Saucy and Honey," who spent the night at a Pennsylvania Target, are now facing criminal charges that can land them with a seven-year prison sentence.

West Whiteland Township police said that Johnson Larose and Charlotte Fischer were arrested after they were discovered hiding inside a Chester County Target store.

They documented their experience to their 18,000 subscribers titled "24 HOUR OVERNIGHT CHALLENGE IN TARGET!! (CAUGHT?!?)," which was uploaded to their channel on February 21.

The couple's nearly 26-minute video shows them building a fort to hide as the store closed.

According to FOX 29 Philadelphia, officers got a call for a tripped alarm at 3am.

And when they searched the building, they weren't able to find anyone.

But that all changed the very next day.

FOX 29 Philadelphia reported that Target employees found surveillance footage of a man and a woman walking around the store for hours with their cellphones out.

The duo didn't steal anything while in the store.

"It became a little bit bigger of an investigation, trying to find out what they were doing, was there something criminal?" police detective Scott Pezick told the outlet.

The couple said they stayed inside the target all night, but police officials say they left through an emergency exit around 3am, which set off the alarm.

They ended up returning to the store at around 8am to resume their video.

"When you go to [a] burglary call, you have a heightened sense of awareness. Suddenly, you see somebody in there, or maybe they get spooked and run, our officers are well-trained, but it's not a great situation for anybody. They weren't out to harm anybody, but we want to make sure this doesn't happen again," Pezick continued.

Both Larose and Fischer face third-degree criminal trespassing charges for their time at Target.

They were released on $25,000 unsecured bail and have been barred from going to any Target stores across the state.

"It's kind of sad that all of this came out of it; we were expecting a fine, nothing crazy," Fischer told FOX 29, in part.

They are both expected to be in court again on March 24.

Indy100 reached out to West Whiteland Township police for comment.

