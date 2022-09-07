Sometimes you desperately need a haircut and when you have the opportunity to get one you have to take it, even if that means you're at the US Open Tennis Championship.



YouTube prankster JiDion decided to do just that while attending a match on Tuesday night in New York.

Sitting courtside in a Louis Vuitton haircutting cape, a man with clippers gave JiDion a quick trim as Nick Kyrgios played Karen Khachanov in the quarter finals.



Sports commentators quickly pointed out the bizarre haircut and footage of it went viral on social media overnight.

JiDion and his barber were removed from the US Open for violating rules.



According to the US Open's code of conduct, attendees must refrain from "any inappropriate behavior that creates a disruptive atmosphere for other guests" or "will be subject to ejection without refund and/or possible arrest and may be prohibited from attending future US Opens."

“When someone saw it, security went to the two individuals. They were escorted out of their seats and then off the grounds for disruption of play,” U.S. Tennis Association director of communications Brendan McIntyre told USA Today.

“There's a first time time for anything," McIntryle added.

Upon seeing the video, people immediately recognized JiDion as the viral prankster with 5.8 million subscribers on YouTube. This is not the first time JiDion has gotten his haircut in a public setting.

He has previously pulled the same prank at a Timberwolves vs. Mavericks NBA game and during a college lecture.

While some found JiDion's prank funny others found it inconsiderate given the environment.

