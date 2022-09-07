Sometimes you desperately need a haircut and when you have the opportunity to get one you have to take it, even if that means you're at the US Open Tennis Championship.
YouTube prankster JiDion decided to do just that while attending a match on Tuesday night in New York.
Sitting courtside in a Louis Vuitton haircutting cape, a man with clippers gave JiDion a quick trim as Nick Kyrgios played Karen Khachanov in the quarter finals.
Sports commentators quickly pointed out the bizarre haircut and footage of it went viral on social media overnight.
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
JiDion and his barber were removed from the US Open for violating rules.
According to the US Open's code of conduct, attendees must refrain from "any inappropriate behavior that creates a disruptive atmosphere for other guests" or "will be subject to ejection without refund and/or possible arrest and may be prohibited from attending future US Opens."
\u201cJIDION GETTING A HAIRCUT AT THE US OPEN \ud83e\udd23 @Jidion6\u201d— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) 1662516774
“When someone saw it, security went to the two individuals. They were escorted out of their seats and then off the grounds for disruption of play,” U.S. Tennis Association director of communications Brendan McIntyre told USA Today.
“There's a first time time for anything," McIntryle added.
Upon seeing the video, people immediately recognized JiDion as the viral prankster with 5.8 million subscribers on YouTube. This is not the first time JiDion has gotten his haircut in a public setting.
He has previously pulled the same prank at a Timberwolves vs. Mavericks NBA game and during a college lecture.
\u201cJidion really got a haircut at the Timberwolves game, a college lecture, and at the US open \ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\u201d— \ud835\udc46\ud835\udc61\ud835\udc52\ud835\udc52\ud835\udc67\ud835\udc5c \ud83e\udd77 (@\ud835\udc46\ud835\udc61\ud835\udc52\ud835\udc52\ud835\udc67\ud835\udc5c \ud83e\udd77) 1662519088
While some found JiDion's prank funny others found it inconsiderate given the environment.
\u201c@SportsCenter @Jidion6 It was ridiculous the first time and it\u2019s still ridiculous. People are doing anything to get views and clicks. That\u2019s pathetic\u201d— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) 1662516774
\u201c@SportsCenter @Jidion6 How is this funny? People are paying to watch\u201d— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) 1662516774
\u201c@SportsCenter @Jidion6 If I was sitting behind him, I\u2019m telling him he can pay for my $1200 tickets because he\u2019s blocking my view \u2026..damn narcissists only think about themselves. \ud83d\udcaf\u201d— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) 1662516774
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.