Zac Efron has broken his silence after reportedly being hospitalised following a pool incident in Ibiza.

The Ricky Stanicky star was taken to the hospital after a "minor swimming incident" on Friday evening (2 August), according to TMZ. His representative said it was a "precautionary measure" and the 36-year-old has since been released from the hospital and recovering well.

The rep did not detail the cause of the incident.

Efron has since turned to Instagram with a snap of himself working out. "Happy and healthy – thanks for the well wishes," he penned.

Zac Efron/Instagram





Efron has previously lifted the lid on his desires to "disconnect" through nature to wind down from months of filming to find his "true self" again.

"When filming is done, I need to disconnect. Be out in nature and let the character drift out of me and I then find my true self again," the actor told The Rake magazine. "The best place for me to do that if not in nature is to be somewhere new. I think you need to re-engage with who you are before you head back and try to be with your friends and family."



He called his ability to travel the world and experience new cultures one of the "biggest blessings" in his life.

"At the beginning it was really just for press, being called across to Japan for 'Hairspray' and I got to see Japanese culture and I was really taken with that," he said, adding that his curiosity only grew and that when he's not working he tends to travel to find "something new".

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.