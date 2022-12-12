How much are you willing to pay for a broom that matches your home decor aesthetic?

$10?

$15?

$30?

Apparently, that's how much Zara Home believes people are willing to pay for a broom.

In a viral TikTok video, one user showed the price tag on a straw broom at a Zara Home store, €30 ($30).

"I am speechless [sic]" the TikToker user wrote in the caption.

The straw broom, which appears to be called the "Traditional Straw Broom", seems to have been taken off Zara's website. However, old articles that featured the broom claimed it originally cost $49.50 (€46.97).

This means the €30 straw broom, appears to be on sale. It is unclear in which country the video was filmed.

@dalimdansofraya I am speachless . . #zara #zarahome #zarahomedecor #fyp #foryoulike #almanyada #berlin #wtfmoment #wtfchallenge

The pricey broom seems to appeal to those who enjoy cottagecore - or the cozy aesthetic associated with cottages. Think floral dresses, wicker baskets, cotton fabric, and straw materials.

While the cottagecore aesthetic had been around for some time, the style got a name in the late 2010s.

In recent years clothing stores and home stores have geared themselves towards cottagecore lovers by selling products associated with the aesthetic.

Many people in the comment section of the video accused Zara Home of capitalizing, heavily, on the style.

"Zara gonna label it like eco-friendly, recyclable, 100% natural materials, vintage, cottage core manual cleaning device," a person wrote.

"My grandma in Ukraine rn: we have this," another commenter said.

"In Romania for 30€ you can buy the whole broom factory," a person commented.

While Zara seems to have discontinued selling the Traditional Straw Broom, the good news from broom lovers is the mini version is still available for $22.90 (€21.73).



