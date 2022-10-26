Sahar Tabar, the Iranian woman who posted photos of herself looking like a "zombie" Angelina Jolie, just revealed her real face after her release from prison.

Tabar, 21, stunned social media with her hollowed look, which presumably resembled the A-list movie star and the walking dead.

However, it appears that she has tricked the internet after a TV interview showed what she looked like, indicating that the eerie-looking images are fake, the Daily Star reported.

Tabar (real name Fatemeh Khishvand) admitted that the image she made was developed with her clever computer editing skills.

In October 2019, Tabar was arrested for "corruption" and "blasphemy," serving 14 months of a 10-year prison sentence before her release as a result of public unrest.

"What you saw on Instagram was the computer effects I used to create the image," Tabar said in a government-run media publication.

She also said that she aspired to be "famous" since childhood.

"Cyberspace was an easy way. It was much easier than becoming an actor," Tabar said.

Despite her history with the social media platform and after her release from prison, Tabar seemed to suggest that she may not use the app again.

"I'm sure I will not even put Instagram on my phone anymore, let alone have a page," she said.

Tabar's Instagram was opened in 2017, and she garnered roughly 500,000 followers. And all thanks to her photo expertise, she created creepy videos and photos of her apparently disfigured face with sunken cheeks.

Initially punking some fans with her look, some questioned the images' legitimacy, pointing out warped background clues.

After criticism for the bizarre makeovers, Tabar said: "People are probably living in the 18th century, and they haven't seen or heard of technology or make-up, and they are really surprised."

Protestors all across Iran have made noise following the tragic murder of Mahsa Amini, who was killed for allegedly not covering her hair in line properly with the Islamic state laws.

The 22-year-old's death sparked mass outrage in Iran with anti-hijab protests that started on 17 September at Amini's funeral.

