Home Depot's 12-foot skeleton is back! And now he's even scarier

October 31st is still a few months away but with enthusiasts, collectors, and creepy decor lovers beginning their search for the best of the spooky crop earlier each year, now is the ideal time to begin the hunt for our favorite Halloween 2022 finds!

And who better to lead the search for creepy goods than Home Depot's outrageously popular 12-foot skeleton! He's back from the grave once more, ready to scale homes and scare any man, woman, or child who crosses him on your front lawn. The best part? He now comes with fully animated, piercing blue eyes that will scare and delight any passerby who dare glance his way.

Powered with LCD technology, Mister Skeleton meets your gaze and follows it around as you tiptoe past him on your way to the next trick-or-treat destination. He can run on four C batteries or be plugged in for power, and he's made from high-density polyethylene so he's perfect for outdoor or indoor use – granted you have the ceiling space to accommodate his larger-than-life-or-death stature.

Historically speaking, the big guy sells out quickly so don't hesitate to invite him into your home! And don't miss out on the rest of Home Depot's incredible outdoor decor that will transform your yard into the most hoppin' boneyard you'll find this side of the cemetery.