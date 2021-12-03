It’s been a couple of years since we could properly celebrate the holidays in person, but if you’re raking in the invites for Christmas parties this year, it’s time to show up and show off in a new dress.

Below are some of our favorite festive sartorial offerings available this year, from those featuring classic elements like red or green velvet, to sparkly minis made for showing off after dark. Take a look, bookmark a few, and see which Christmas party dress is perfect for helping you look fab as you make your long-awaited return to holiday gatherings.

Kenia Mini Dress Let's start things off with a classic LBD, updated with a one-shoulder shape and slanted hemline to add intrigue. It hugs all the right curves, looks appropriate yet sexy in a variety of situations, and you can wear it for years to come thanks to its versatility and style. Lovers and Friends $108.00

Sure To Be Splendid Swing Dress Retro-inspired and perfectly suited for a cozy gathering at home, this plaid dress will call up nostalgic memories of Christmases of yore and look divine as you pose in front of the tree for a photo. UPDATE 11/29: Buy today to save 50% off! Hurry up before this beauty sells out. Collectif $59.50

Hell Bunny Plus Size Black & Gold Stars Infinity Swing Dress Unique Vintage has so many gorgeous dresses that it's hard to narrow down which we want to suggest most. This shimmery, celestial number is up at the top, though, with its gorgeously flowy silhouette and delicate sheer overlay. It comes in a wide array of sizes, plus flatters any body type by nipping in at the waist and providing a supportive bustline. Hell Bunny $88.00

Velvet Sweetheart Dress Few fabrics are more festive than golden velvet, and this one come with the added benefits of a swishy skirt and flattering sweetheart neckline. The real kicker here is the price: Buy now during Forever 21's holiday sale and you'll pay less than $20! Forever 21 $17.99

Brand New You Gold Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress A simple shape, plunging neckline, and gold sequins are all you need to be the star of the party. This dress ticks off all those boxes, throws in a trendy puff sleeve, and clocks in at under $100–we have a winner. Lulu's $88.00

Imani Glitter Knit Jumpsuit Skip the dress and rock a sparkly pantsuit instead if you're feeling like a switch-up this year. The glittery fabric and deep red shade will shine like a beacon in the night, and you'll never have to worry about your skirt flying up in blustery winter winds once you've left the party. Francesca's $29.00

Gold Shimmer Fringe Mini Dress The Roaring '20s are here once more, especially when you don this shimmering, flirty fringe dress made to show off your legs as you dance the night away. Torrid $64.75

MSK - Velvet-Floral-Print Bell-Sleeve Dress For some flirty, flippy, and bright like the apple of your eye, try this MSK number with contrasting black detail that looks amazing without showing too much skin or constricting your movements. MSK $56.99

Beacon Velvet Dress Green velvet is an obvious choice for a holiday party, but with good reason: It never looks out of place at this time of year, rich emerald looks great on every skin tone, and it feels sumptuous to the touch. When done up in a timeless tube dress shape like this, you'll be thankful for years to come that you invested in this beauty. Reformation $178.00

Carmen Shimmer Maxi Dress For a Christmas getup that screams cheer, you can't go wrong with red, flowy, and dripping with sparkles. Pair this with a dainty decklace you've been dying to show off for a head-to-toe shimmering dream look. Baltic Born $67.00

Ana Sequin Mini Dress We're getting intense Tina Turner vibes from this short, swingy number, and that is always a good thing. Liven up the party when you swish your way through the crowd and let your wallet rejoice when you snatch this up for under $50. NSR $49.97

Puff-sleeve dress in Good Tidings plaid You'll look like a Christmas gift all wrapped up in this cute mini. Use code CYBER today, November 29th, and you'll save 40% off! J. Crew $128.00

Sweetheart Knit Wrap Dress The Sweetheart Knit Wrap is built to enhance and flatter curves on every body type, from pin-straight figures to hourglasses and everything in between. While navy and black are colors that work all year long, we think it will look fantastic dressed up with a sparkly pump and plenty of jewelry piled on that catches the light just right. Woman Within $98.00

Asymmetrical One-Shoulder Maxi Dress Yes, that Abercrombie & Fitch is still around, and they've grown up as much as we have. Try this asymmetrical little red number to wow at the office party or quasi-formal get-together this season, and enjoy the stunning simplicity of a bold red shade paired with minimal accessories to keep all eyes on you. Abercrombie & Fitch $105.00

Prowling Around Ruched Leopard Dress If all this velvet and red and green has you feeling less than joyful, say to hell with tradition and rock this leopard frock at your next gathering. The side ruching, boat neckline, and three-quarter sleeves are flattering as can be, and leopard is basically a neutral so you can pair it with any number of shoes, accessories, and layers to create unlimited outfits throughout the year. Betsey Johnson $99.00

PrettyGuide Women's Vintage Sleeveless Sequin Cocktail Dress If you're on a tight budget but still want to make a statement, try this sequin stunner from Walmart. Its simple shape allows the sequin placement and sparkle to take center stage, and with embellishment like this, you won't even need jewelry! PrettyGuide $38.99