11 best online lingerie stores for all budgets and body types

Kelsey Chapman
Friday 29 January 2021 21:51
Wishlist
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Feeling great in your clothes is key to daily confidence, and it’s what you wear underneath that sets the tone for the whole look. Nobody wants to tug at haywire seams all day or feel bound in all the wrong ways, so why not toss every ill-fitting item you’ve been holding onto and set on a journey anew? 

Whether it’s underwear, bras, lingerie, and loungewear that you’re looking to upgrade, we’ve done the research to see which online stores carry a plethora of beautiful, comfortable, and size-inclusive undergarments meant to make you look and feel your best at every budget. Keep reading to discover your new go-to places for all things sexy, sensual, supportive, and comfortable. 

You can trust our independent roundups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Playful Promises

The name says it all for this fun company whose chic, modern takes on retro inspired lingerie are fun, flirty, and come in a broad range of sizes so all bodies can get in on the action. Various brands and in-house pieces abound here, from Hustler branded lacy bits to the burlesque glamour of Dita Von Teese’s eponymous line, meaning nearly everyone can find at least one piece on the website that speaks to them on an amorous level. And don’t miss their sales–you’ll barely believe the discounts they’re wont to dole out. 

Snag

As CEO and Founder of Snag Brie Read said recently in a press release of Snag:

“At Snag, we are determined to make the fashion industry a more inclusive, affordable and sustainable place. We want everyone to be able to wear clothes that fit and make them feel great, with minimal impact upon the environment.”

To reach these goals, Snag offers all of their styles in sizes 4 through 38 and use materials like Ecovero viscose and recycled polymide, as well as ethically sourced New Zealand wool in order to cause less impact on the environment.

In addition to a beautifully curated selection of tights and shorts designed to nip the dreaded “chub rub,” Snag also offers a new line of swimwear designed to flatter tummies of all types and show off curves beautifully.

And the best part of it all is the price: Tights run an average of $12 per pair, while most swim separates hover around the $25 mark.

Adam & Eve

You may know Adam & Eve as a go-to destination for all your sex toy needs, but they also have an impressive array of lingerie ranging from the ultra-kinky to casual pajama bottoms for her and him. There’s an entire plus size section to accommodate a wide range of body types, and there’s almost always a coupon or promotional code somewhere online that will get you savings up to 50% off the already low ticket prices. It’s the perfect one-stop shop for everything you need to make bedtime a lot more interesting. 

RELATED: We included Adam & Eve in our roundup of best sex toy shops, too. Check out the others to spice things up at home.

Bare Necessities 

Chat with a fit assistant on this all-inclusive, affordable site that carries cup sizes up to KK so even the most difficult-to-shop-for bra wearer is covered. They also offer an endless array of underwear in all styles and coverages from renowned brands like Chantelle, Calvin Klein, Bali, and plenty of others so no matter what your taste, you’re sure to find something. Naturally they offer swimwear, activewear, and hosiery as well, so click through and get lost in the options you’ll find. 

RELATED: Check out our full list of the best places to shop for clothes online.

Maylyn & Co. 

May Deldari, CEO & Founder of Maylyn & Co, started the company to create a line of gorgeous, organic wearables that felt great against the body while looking beautiful on the wearer. As she says in her mission statement, “It all began with skin sensitivity to synthetic materials used in clothes. The feeling of being stuck in the fabric. The desire to get rid of them every second because of the irritation they caused.”

This ambitious goal was supplemented by the May’s desire for ethical working conditions, long-lasting quality, and a commitment to vegan, cruelty-free products, and the resulting line harbors stunning pieces made from unique fabrics like plant-based silk that is breathable and light as well as looking rich and fashionable. The patterns are glorious, especially our personal favorite seen on this Noirporium Vegan Silk Slip, and echo a conscientious grandeur that will let you relax fully with a clear conscious while soothing textiles dance across the skin. 

Natori

Classy, luxurious, and built for flattering comfort, Natori is a go-to for high end lingerie seekers who want to look stunning even when lounging but aren’t wild about complicated straps, bells, and whistles. From neutral bralettes with delicate lace details to decadent satin jacquard PJs, head to Natori to comb through their ladylike offerings and live out your best luxe lingerie fantasies. 

Victoria’s Secret 

Clearly this is the obvious choice on this list of wear to go when you’re looking for great lingerie at a mid-level price point, but Victoria’s Secret is a classic for a reason! They carry gorgeous lingerie of all types, from silky smooth robes to strappy, decadent sets built for seduction. The company really excels in the push-up bra department and is known for their highly glamorous campaigns throughout the years, so head to the VS website if you’re looking for a dramatic oomph in your undergarment wardrobe. 

Thistle And Spire

You may recognize this band from their viral Medusa bodysuit that every influencer and half your friends probably bought after seeing it become ubiquitous on Instagram, but Thistle and Spire offer up plenty other gorgeous creations that flatter a wide variety of body types with a slightly edgy flair. The brand finds a way to constantly incorporate trendy motifs into their new releases that manage to look fresh and eternal without feeling flashy or tired after a single season. Their “bestsellers” page is stacked with enviable sets and one-piece looks, so check it out to inject some style into your underwear drawer and dare to wear some of the more full coverage pieces with jeans and a blazer if you’re feeling extra spicy. 

Cuup

Cuup keeps things fairly simple by offering just five styles of unlined bra, but their inclusive sizing and body positive, confidence-boosting ethos is designed to make every woman feel her best in even the bare bones basics. This brand is best for the no-frills type who wants to feel supported in luxury, high performance fabrics while still sensual in Cuup’s clean lines and perfect fit. 

RELATED: Check out our favorite plus size clothing stores.

Shein

While not known for expert quality or sustainable practices, Shein is a convenient place to snag experimental items you might hesitate to drop loads of cash on without seeing it on your body. They have nearly every style imaginable in their vast catalogue of fast fashion lingerie, and the prices are seriously jaw-dropping considering how decently constructed many of the pieces can be. If you’re feeling unsure about something you spot and want to know if it’s worth the gamble, you can always check the user reviews to see real-life pictures and write ups–they’re brutally honest and will inform you if something is not quite up to snuff for your collection. 

Torrid

Best known as a plus size retailer, it should be no surprise Torrid also specializes in providing dazzling lingerie for curvy clients who want to shine. Wire-free, plunge, tee shirt, or strapless, there’s a bra for everyone in the intimate section’s basics. We love the more adventurous stuff though, like the Betsey Johnson pink leopard satin bodysuit that frankly should never have to be covered by clothes at all. There’s also plenty of tips and tricks to figure out which size fits correctly so lumps, bumps, and gaps aren’t an issue when ordering online. 

Latest

21 best online jewelry stores to browse for new baubles
2021-06-03T18:46:02.000Z
11 best online lingerie stores for all budgets and body types
2021-06-03T18:16:00.000Z
7 best desk fans for staying cool while you work this summer
2021-06-03T15:03:44.000Z
10 best kids’ clothing stores according to bloggers and real parents
2021-06-03T13:57:07.000Z
20 best fragrances for women to help you smell lovely all year
2021-06-02T20:22:18.000Z
10 cult classic beauty products we’ll never give up
2021-06-02T18:45:15.000Z
Ex-Starbucks worker reveals the a way baristas punish rude customers
2021-06-02T15:22:11.000Z
What to expect for Amazon Prime Day 2021
2021-06-01T17:09:38.000Z
American woman asks internet to explain what Wetherspoons is
2021-06-01T01:14:24.000Z
8 best lip glosses for a plump, shiny pout
2021-05-31T13:59:44.000Z
8 best online sex toy stores for shameless shopping at home
2021-05-28T17:38:59.000Z
Two guys hung a ‘Trump Won’ banner at Yankee Stadium - and had to go
2021-05-28T15:17:34.000Z
7 best weighted blankets to calm your anxiety
2021-05-27T14:47:02.000Z
7 beautiful pairs of roller skates to get you back in the rink
2021-05-26T19:31:07.000Z
10 best outdoor furniture pieces to beautify your patio this summer
2021-05-26T18:30:00.000Z
The 80 best online clothing stores in the US
2021-05-26T16:50:02.000Z
30 gorgeous summer dresses to wear on your next sunny outing
2021-05-26T16:48:00.000Z
Chris Hemsworth trolled by his brother for ‘skipping leg day’
2021-05-26T13:43:13.000Z
13 best gratitude journals recommended by mental health experts
2021-05-25T16:55:28.000Z
12 Father’s Day gifts your dad really wants this year
2021-05-25T16:09:48.000Z
8 best top-rated electric toothbrushes on Amazon
2021-05-25T13:47:35.000Z
13 best cheap coffee makers to kick up your morning routine
2021-05-24T19:39:59.000Z
8 best refrigerators to upgrade your kitchen
2021-05-24T17:35:12.000Z
9 best mini fridges to keep drinks cool in small spaces
2021-05-24T16:52:33.000Z
10 best picnic blankets for your next sunny day lunch date
2021-05-24T16:13:28.000Z
The must-buy Trader Joe’s products, according to a White House chef
2021-05-22T12:25:58.000Z
The bare minimum of exercise you need to be fit, experts say
2021-05-22T09:14:09.000Z
Marc Jacobs former NYC apartment has 18k gold leafing
2021-05-21T21:51:44.000Z
21 Airbnb horror stories - from hidden cameras to shoe covers
2021-05-19T13:20:31.000Z
16 best online thrift stores
2021-05-13T14:48:31.000Z
This is the only rice cooker you need
2021-05-13T14:48:11.000Z
5 best outdoor pizza ovens under $500 for perfect pies at home
2021-05-13T14:16:56.000Z
How to choreograph your skincare routine with Jordan Samuel Skin
2021-05-12T21:32:23.000Z
Turns out you’ve been drinking prosecco wrong this whole time
2021-05-08T11:45:57.000Z
Subway’s new sandwiches are too dangerous to make, store owners say
2021-05-06T19:49:51.000Z
JLab Talk Pro USB Microphone: The perfect tool for home recording
2021-05-06T14:09:19.000Z
11 bold pieces to freshen up your closet right now
2021-05-05T17:18:23.000Z
5 best cheap microwave ovens for quick cooking on a budget
2021-05-04T17:58:46.000Z
World’s best restaurant goes meat-free - here’s what’s on the menu
2021-05-03T21:06:41.000Z
13 best outdoor games for summertime fun
2021-05-03T21:00:19.000Z
This is the chaotic Starbucks order that made a barista almost quit
2021-05-03T19:32:26.000Z
10 best kitchen knife sets under $200
2021-04-30T22:15:11.000Z
Ultenic U11 Cordless Vacuum Review
2021-04-30T19:03:08.000Z
New beer shows how drink would taste after climate apocalypse
2021-04-30T18:00:22.000Z
These are the drinks bartenders wish you’d stop ordering
2021-04-30T15:57:54.000Z
12 best women’s sandals to wear for perfect summer style
2021-04-29T17:45:19.000Z
10 best cheap toasters for making breakfast on a budget
2021-04-28T20:16:12.000Z
6 best massage tools from Amazon to relax your muscles at home
2021-04-26T16:58:49.000Z
10 best computer mice for smoother scrolling
2021-04-22T17:42:59.000Z
8 best face masks to wear while running
2021-04-22T17:31:36.000Z
15 best swimsuits for looking great by the water this summer
2021-04-22T15:22:34.000Z
15 best Mother’s Day gifts for spoiling your mom this year
2021-04-22T14:36:17.000Z
Ready for an air fryer? Here’s why we love the Proscenic T21
2021-04-21T20:56:24.000Z
The Jacket Maker: Find your dream coat or create your own
2021-04-21T17:13:15.000Z
10 best women’s tee shirts to help build an easy, versatile wardrobe
2021-04-20T15:32:19.000Z
10 best Mother’s Day cards to tell Mom you love her this year
2021-04-19T18:46:24.000Z
7 best running socks to cushion your stride
2021-04-16T17:09:17.000Z
10 best sleep masks for a peaceful night’s rest
2021-04-15T16:34:39.000Z
10 best dog beds to help your pup snooze in comfort and style
2021-04-08T16:01:26.000Z
How Hope Fragrances are helping change how we treat depression
2021-04-05T23:02:20.000Z
10 best dandruff shampoos to keep your shoulders flake-free
2021-04-02T22:03:00.000Z
Monitor your indoor air quality with the Airthings Wave Mini
2021-04-02T21:14:19.000Z
10 best dog toys to keep your pet happy and playful
2021-04-02T18:14:49.000Z
8 best luxury bags for fashion lovers
2021-04-01T19:38:01.000Z
13 best board games to kick off a fun family night
2021-04-01T17:10:08.000Z
9 best foundations to help oily skin look beautiful
2021-04-01T14:25:02.000Z
4 best washer and dryer sets
2021-03-31T22:26:18.000Z
Best eye shadow palettes for makeup enthusiasts
2021-03-30T22:49:09.000Z
11 aspirational furniture and decor pieces by independent brands
2021-03-30T18:16:38.000Z
The Tony Little Gazelle: Is this old school glider worth the money?
2021-03-30T16:48:43.000Z
8 best vegan and cruelty-free mascaras
2021-03-29T17:19:24.000Z
5 women’s waterproof jackets to keep you dry in April showers
2021-03-25T18:02:37.000Z
16 best gifts to help you build the perfect Easter basket
2021-03-22T19:05:05.000Z
30 best online beauty stores
2021-03-22T18:48:29.000Z
Sangre De Fruta: Luxury botanicals to keep your skin and hair soft
2021-03-22T17:33:11.000Z
11 best beauty subscription boxes
2021-03-19T11:46:12.000Z
5 best makeup brush sets
2021-03-19T11:43:14.000Z
8 best support cushions to alleviate back pain
2021-03-19T11:38:50.000Z
Best men’s coats for staying warm and stylish all winter
2021-03-19T11:32:31.000Z
Best luxury bedding and sheet sets to elevate your room
2021-03-19T11:12:49.000Z
7 best men’s running shoes
2021-03-19T11:05:37.000Z
5 best top-rated treadmills for getting your steps in at home
2021-03-19T11:02:16.000Z
14 best at-home workout products
2021-03-19T11:00:04.000Z
9 beauty products we need as the weather warms up
2021-03-16T12:09:38.000Z
10 best water pitchers to hold your favorite beverages this summer
2021-03-15T16:40:51.000Z
7 best wifi routers to boost your work-from-home connectivity
2021-03-15T15:27:50.000Z
7 best mens’ hiking boots to keep feet dry and comfortable on climbs
2021-03-11T13:29:16.000Z
Best indoor smokeless grills
2021-03-09T17:28:35.000Z
JBL Pulse 4: Why this bluetooth speaker will make your life better
2021-03-09T14:04:26.000Z
The 10 best online plus size clothing stores
2021-03-08T21:24:27.000Z
7 best sunscreens to protect your kids’ delicate skin
2021-03-08T21:16:14.000Z
12. best gifts to give a child on their first birthday
2021-03-03T16:47:03.000Z
8 best coffees for at-home brewing according to baristas
2021-03-03T16:32:24.000Z
6 best thermometers to monitor your family’s health
2021-03-02T20:59:41.000Z
8 best French presses to help you brew better coffee
2021-03-02T17:40:37.000Z
8 best knife sharpeners according to chefs, experts, and user reviews
2021-03-02T17:31:16.000Z
This facial cleanser changed my acne-prone, thirty-something skin
2021-02-25T16:11:07.000Z
Best bath and body products to help you de-stress
2021-02-23T22:02:37.000Z
Best women’s activewear pieces for working out in style
2021-02-23T10:21:40.000Z
6 best women’s hiking boots for firm footing on your next climb
2021-02-23T10:15:54.000Z