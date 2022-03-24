Amazon's best deals for today, March 24th

In addition to our regular roundups of top picks and favorite items, we want to show you the best deals out there right now. Here are our favorite deals available on Amazon for a limited time only, so buy them now to save big before they’re gone!
Kindle - With a Built-in Front Light - Black - Ad-Supported
If you're still holding onto your old paperbacks, we get it. Really! But give e-reading a shot and you'll see why it's so easy to lie in bed under the covers late at night devouring your favorite classic, or head to the beach with a whole stack of trashy romances right there at your fingertips in one sleek device. You won't regret it, and it's only $55 when you buy now.
Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths - 10 Pack Reusable, Absorbent Hand Towels for Kitchen, Counters & Washing Dishes
These Swedish washcloths are an Amazon staple, so snatch them up now to save half off a package of ten so you can clean and reuse for months to come.
The Honest Company Clean Conscious Diapers, Rainbow Stripes + Flower Power, Size 3, 136 Count Super Club Box
Give new parents the gift of skipping a trip to the store when you order this Super Club Box of 136 diapers to be delivered directly to their door. They're absorbent and hypoallergenic, and a new "wetness indicator" lets parents know when it's time to change.
TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Tax Software, Federal and State Tax Return with Federal E-file
It's that season again! Save $10 and do your own taxes the right way while maximizing your 2021 deductions. TurboTax, like their commercials says, really does make it easy to keep track of everything all in one place to save you money on taxes.
Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket for Couch Grey - Lightweight Plush Fuzzy Cozy Soft Blankets and Throws for Sofa, 50x60 inches
And once the nightmare of taxes is over, treat yourself to a cozy new blanket that provides warmth, comfort, and softness when it's time to disappear into the couch for a few hours. Save 20% when you buy this ultra-plush throw today.