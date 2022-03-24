Amazon's best deals for today, March 24th

In addition to our regular roundups of top picks and favorite items, we want to show you the best deals out there right now. Here are our favorite deals available on Amazon for a limited time only, so buy them now to save big before they’re gone!

Kindle - With a Built-in Front Light - Black - Ad-Supported Amazon Kindle - With a Built-in Front Light - Black - Ad-Supported If you're still holding onto your old paperbacks, we get it. Really! But give e-reading a shot and you'll see why it's so easy to lie in bed under the covers late at night devouring your favorite classic, or head to the beach with a whole stack of trashy romances right there at your fingertips in one sleek device. You won't regret it, and it's only $55 when you buy now. Amazon $89.99 $54.99 Buy Now

Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths - 10 Pack Reusable, Absorbent Hand Towels for Kitchen, Counters & Washing Dishes Swedish Wholesale 10 Pack Reusable, Absorbent Hand Towels for Kitchen, Counters & Washing Dishes These Swedish washcloths are an Amazon staple, so snatch them up now to save half off a package of ten so you can clean and reuse for months to come. Swedish Wholesale $24.99 $12.49 Buy Now

The Honest Company Clean Conscious Diapers, Rainbow Stripes + Flower Power, Size 3, 136 Count Super Club Box The Honest Company Clean Conscious Diapers, Rainbow Stripes + Flower Power, Size 3, 136 Count Super Club Box Give new parents the gift of skipping a trip to the store when you order this Super Club Box of 136 diapers to be delivered directly to their door. They're absorbent and hypoallergenic, and a new "wetness indicator" lets parents know when it's time to change. The Honest Company $50.99 $33.91 Buy Now

TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Tax Software, Federal and State Tax Return with Federal E-file Turbo Tax Deluxe 2021 Tax Software, Federal and State Tax Return with Federal E-file It's that season again! Save $10 and do your own taxes the right way while maximizing your 2021 deductions. TurboTax, like their commercials says, really does make it easy to keep track of everything all in one place to save you money on taxes. TurboTax $59.99 $49.99 Buy Now