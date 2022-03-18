Amazon best deals for today, March 18th

Amazon best deals for today, March 18th

Vichyie / Littel Tikes / Frontline

In addition to our regular roundups of top picks and favorite items, we want to show you the best deals out there right now. Here are our favorite deals available on Amazon for a limited time only, so buy them now to save big before they’re gone!

Chateau Home Quick Dry Bath Towels

Chateau Home

Quick Dry Bath Towels

As you dive headlong into spring cleaning, consider replacing your musty, shredded old towels with quality new ones such as these from the Chateau Home Collection. For $14.99 when you buy now, you'll get one bath towel, one hand towel, and two washcloths – that's a full $10 off the regular price!

Chateau Home
$24.99 $14.99
Buy Now

Sleeveless Basic Cami Top

Vichyie

Sleeveless Basic Cami Top

We just posted a whole summer fashion guide, but here's another entry we'd love to include. This basic tank is flattering, versatile, and comes in a variety of colors to complement your personal style.

Vichyie
$22.99 $15.29
Buy Now

FRONTLINE Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Dogs (Small Dog, 5-22 Pounds)

FRONTLINE Plus

Flea and Tick Treatment for Dogs (Small Dog, 5-22 Pounds)

With warm weather comes a host of insect activity, so protect your precious pups from pesky fleas and ticks as they roam the yard or park with Frontline Plus. Several of the company's products on are sale today at Amazon, but their small dog formula has the biggest savings at nearly 30% off!

Frontline
$46.99 $33.14
Buy Now

Little Tikes Jr. Jump 'n Slide Bouncer, Multicolor

Little Tykes

Jr. Jump 'n Slide Bouncer, Multicolor

If you have kids who like to play outside, you'll understand why this is a must-have. Save nearly $60 and be the parents, aunt, or other adult of the week when you spoil them with their very own bouncy castle!

Little Tikes
$229.99 $171.75
Buy Now

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – ADA Accepted Electric Toothbrush

AquaSonic

Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – ADA Accepted Electric Toothbrush

If you want to try an electric toothbrush, now is the time to save 50% off the regular price with an ADA-approved model like this one from AquaSonic.

AquaSonic
$59.95 $29.95
Buy Now
The Conversation (0)