Summer 2022 fashion guide: How to look great in the heat this year

Summer 2022 fashion guide

Getty / iStock photos

Spring is here and summer is just around the corner! It's time to refresh your wardrobe with some hot trends and investment pieces that will take you from the pool to a steamy night out dancing with a hot date.

Below you'll find our top picks for looking chic as we approach the spicy temperatures to come. Check back as we draw even closer, as we'll be adding more items as we find them to create the ultimate summer fashion guide for 2022.

And just in case you're wondering where all the bathing suits are, don't worry! They'll have their very own separate roundup very soon.

Trixie Orange Leather Platforms

Steve Madden

Trixie Orange Leather Platforms

Go bold this summer with a bright and cheery shade in an unexpected place: Your feet! Platforms are hotter than ever this season, so try the trend with a sturdy, chic shoe like this one and enjoy several extra inches of height that are surprisingly easy to walk in.

Steve Madden
$129.95
Buy Now

Geo Print Slit Midi Dress

Forever 21

Geo Print Slit Midi Dress

The asymmetrical straps and midi length are very modern, while the graphic blue print is timelessly beautiful. Pair with the platforms above to create the ultimate show-stopping poolside ensemble.

Forever 21
$29.99
Buy Now

Let's Run Away Ivory Crochet Halter Crop Top

Lulu's

Let's Run Away Ivory Crochet Halter Crop Top

Crochet is everywhere this season, and it might even show up on this list more than once (hint hint). Try the trend with this halter top that manages to be cute and sexy at the same time to show your homespun charm this summer.

Lulu's
$39
Buy Now

Kaia Set

Free People

Kaia Set

Co-ords have been in vogue for a few years now, but this take on the matching pieces trend combines free-spirited, flowy fabrics and a bright pop of color to ensure you'll stand out in a crowd and beat the heat once temperatures rise.

Free People
$128
Buy Now

Beach Basket Yellow

Leane Zackael

Beach Basket Yellow

It's straw, made for the beach, and features "Under The Sun" embroidery. What more do you need to hear from us to know it's a perfect summer bag?

Leane Zackael
$109
Buy Now

Belted Maxi Dress

Farm Rio

Belted Maxi Dress

Farm Rio dresses are known for their invigorating color palettes and daring, tropical patterns – practically catnip for summer lovers. Invest in one this year to feel and look your best whether you're meeting friends in the city for drinks or walking barefoot on a beach at sunset.

Farm Rio
$265
Buy Now

TF x Looney Tunes Women's Pointelle Tank

Teddy Fresh

TF x Looney Tunes Women's Pointelle Tank

We just mentioned how much we love Teddy Fresh in our roundup of bucket hats, so allow us to introduce you to our current favorite piece on the site: the TF x Looney Tunes tank top featuring animated icon Tweety Bird. It's fun and youthful while carrying over last year's resurgent interest in the Looney Tunes thanks to Space Jam: A New Legacy.

If you're into head-to-toe looks, pair it with Teddy Fresh's TF x Looney Tunes Icons Beanie and these Tweety Bird earrings from Baublebar.

Teddy Fresh
$45
Buy Now

Luna Halter Mini Ruched Green Dress

Lora

Luna Halter Mini Ruched Green Dress

Cultivate the ultimate hot-girl vibe when you slip into this slinky number and whirl yourself into a tizzy on a sweaty dance floor. The dog days are yet to come but nothing will sizzle quite like you.

Lora
$136
Buy Now

Bike Shorts

H&M

Bike Shorts

Trend forecasters predict biker shorts will stay in style for summer 2022 while leather – usually faux – will also make an appearance. Combine the two in one fun style with this affordable pair from H&M.

H&M
$17.99
Buy Now

Flyaway Maxi Dress

Woman Within

Flyaway Maxi Dress

It's giving us very "Pretty Woman at the derby scene" vibes, and we are nothing if not chasing Julia Roberts' effervescent beauty within our own style. And what's better? You can save half off with coupon code MAR22SW!

Woman Within
$125.99
Buy Now

Equinox Celestial Path Chain Hoop Earrings in Gold

Regal Rose

Equinox Celestial Path Chain Hoop Earrings in Gold

Celebrate the solstice early with these gorgeous, dangly earrings from one of our favorite affordable jewelry makers, Regal Rose. They're made from brass and coated in 18k gold with backings that are super easy to click together, plus they're nickel-safe.

Regal Rose
$35
Buy Now

Quiksilver Women's Retro Dream Shorts

Quiksilver

Womens Retro Dream Shorts

Look like a retro beach babe ready for a day in the sun when you don these Quiksilver board shorts featuring beautiful florals and fresh white trim. Add on the matching top to complete the look!

Quicksilver
$56
Buy Now

Brown GG Angelina Sandals

Gucci

Brown GG Angelina Sandals

Another contender in the platform trend comes in the form of these luxe Gucci slides. The neutral color makes them trés versatile, and if you want people to know you're that girl, you've come to the right shoe.

Gucci
$670
Buy Now

Pointelle Lace Dress

Marc Jacobs

Pointelle Lace Dress

Knits for summer? Absolutely. Enjoy a ruffled, pastel fantasy with this Marc Jacobs Heaven dress that comes with matching arm warmers that you can take off as needed in higher temperatures.

Marc Jacobs
$295
Buy Now

Gianna One Shoulder Top - Nude

Fashion Nova

Gianna One Shoulder Top - Nude

It's basic, neutral, and goes with anything. Buy it in every color (nude, black, and white) and you'll still spend less than $25 for the foundation to a capsule wardrobe.

Fashion Nova
$8
Buy Now

H-Sandal in Hot Pink Leather

Andrea Carrano

H-Sandal in Hot Pink Leather

Can you imagine how Barbie-level perfect you'll look in these hot pink leather sandals with a matching pedicure? It's the Legally Blonde fashion statement you need for the season.

Andrea Carrano
$345
Buy Now

Vintage Geometric Print Plunge Halter Mini Dress with Keyhole Detail

Jaded LDN

Vintage Geometric Print Plunge Halter Mini Dress with Keyhole Detail

This is thee perfect summer party dress, and yes, I'm speaking as someone who owns it. It hugs all the right curves and is barely-there, enhances a tan with its vibrant colors, and the sizing is generous so order confidently knowing the stretch will conform to your body as needed.

Jaded LDN
$27
Buy Now

Rainbow Shimmer Pleated Wide Leg Tuxedo Pant

Terese Sydonna

Rainbow Shimmer Pleated Wide Leg Tuxedo Pant

Just because the heat is on, you don't have to skip the fancy pants! Make them shiny and flowy to match the mood of the season with these stunners from Terese Sydonna, and pair them with either the matching shirt for a full 'fit or a basic black crop top to keep it casual – you'll shine like a diamond all night either way!

Terese Sydonna
$250
Buy Now

Pacifica Shirt Dress

Pacifica

Shirt Dress

Just because you're goth doesn't mean summer isn't for you! Simply choose a versatile layering piece such as this shirt dress from Pacifica to throw over your bikini, then spend the day under your umbrella on the beach. You'll stay cool, look cooler, and nobody will suspect you might even – gasp – enjoy the sunshine and salty air.

Pacifica
$110
Buy Now

Sway White

Sante + Wade

Sway White

Not every summer shoe needs to be a sandal. Try a fresh white sneaker like this tennis-inspired pair from luxury shoe maker Sante + Wade to look fresh on and off the court.

Sante + Wade
$216.81
Buy Now

Pink Wildflower Shield Ring

Buen Camino

Pink Wildflower Shield Ring

With flowers blooming everywhere, it's the perfect time to reflect nature with your fashion choices. Crafted from sterling silver with 24k gold details and vitreous enamel, this charming bauble will look fantastic on your hand and bonus: Each piece is slightly different, so it'll be as unique as you.

Buen Camino
$210
Buy Now

Ruffle Sleeves Open Back Jumpsuit

Do and Be

Ruffle Sleeves Open Back Jumpsuit

We love a denim jumpsuit, and this one's frills really sell it – just imagine wearing it to a nighttime BBQ party, jazzed up with some kitten heels and big hoop earrings! Make sure to size up, though, as it runs a little small.

Do and Be
$49.97
Buy Now

"Over The Rainbow" Matching Glasses

Tella Couture

"Over The Rainbow" Matching Glasses

Attention dog owners: This is one of the cutest matching items for you and your pooch we have ever seen. Snag the Over The Rainbow glasses for you and your precious little pup to block rays and look like the coolest duo in the dog park.

Tella Couture
$32
Buy Now

Polo Crew in Pop

Ocio

Polo Crew in Pop

Not everyone lives in a place with blistering temperatures day and night all summer, and for those folks we recommend a stylish top layer to toss on over your tank top or swimsuit. Try this limited edition polo crew from Ocio, a brand we talked up recently after testing their clothes out for ourselves.

Ocio
$129
Buy Now

Sunflower Crochet Tank Top

LA Hearts

Sunflower Crochet Tank Top

We mentioned there would be more than one crochet item on this list in keeping with the hottest trend of 2022, and here it is: The cutest flowery crop top you'll find this side of your grandma's craft room.

LA Hearts
$49.95
Buy Now

Spring Break Raffia Fan Earrings

LOFT

Spring Break Raffia Fan Earrings

Raffia is a summer go-to, so add a colorful pop of it exactly where it counts: On your ears!

LOFT
$34.50
Buy Now

Postcard Pleated Fan Bodice

Zimmermann

Postcard Pleated Fan Bodice

Enjoy a flirty, frilly, summery good time no matter where you end up in this extraordinary top from high-end brand Zimmermann. It's lightweight, non-stretch, and crisp to the touch, making it ideal for looking put-together without sweating through your puff sleeves.

Zimmermann
$530
Buy Now

Maeve Poplin Midi Shirtdress

Maeve

Maeve Poplin Midi Shirtdress

Keep things simple with this unique twist on the shirtdress that combines sleek, crisp styling with unexpected lines. It's great for throwing on with simple sandals (as pictured) and running errands when you want to look chic but not fussy.

Maeve
$170
Buy Now

Birkenstock® Arizona Sandals in Leather

Birkenstock

Arizona Sandals in Leather

Enjoy the unbeatable comfort of Birkenstock in a flashy, metallic silver to look bold and ward off any ugly blisters on your next heavy walking day.

Birkenstock
$135
Buy Now

Skinny Woven Belt

Boden

Skinny Woven Belt

Cinch in your waist with a beautifully crafted, woven belt that looks similar to coveted vintage versions that get snatched up in thrift stores before they even hit the shelves. It's made from genuine suede and leather for long-lasting wear, and you can choose between the tan seen here, a beautiful pink option, and timeless navy blue.

Boden
$75
Buy Now
The Conversation (0)