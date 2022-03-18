Summer 2022 fashion guide: How to look great in the heat this year

Spring is here and summer is just around the corner! It's time to refresh your wardrobe with some hot trends and investment pieces that will take you from the pool to a steamy night out dancing with a hot date.

Below you'll find our top picks for looking chic as we approach the spicy temperatures to come. Check back as we draw even closer, as we'll be adding more items as we find them to create the ultimate summer fashion guide for 2022.

And just in case you're wondering where all the bathing suits are, don't worry! They'll have their very own separate roundup very soon.

Trixie Orange Leather Platforms Steve Madden Trixie Orange Leather Platforms Go bold this summer with a bright and cheery shade in an unexpected place: Your feet! Platforms are hotter than ever this season, so try the trend with a sturdy, chic shoe like this one and enjoy several extra inches of height that are surprisingly easy to walk in. Steve Madden $129.95 Buy Now

Geo Print Slit Midi Dress Forever 21 Geo Print Slit Midi Dress The asymmetrical straps and midi length are very modern, while the graphic blue print is timelessly beautiful. Pair with the platforms above to create the ultimate show-stopping poolside ensemble. Forever 21 $29.99 Buy Now

Let's Run Away Ivory Crochet Halter Crop Top Lulu's Let's Run Away Ivory Crochet Halter Crop Top Crochet is everywhere this season, and it might even show up on this list more than once (hint hint). Try the trend with this halter top that manages to be cute and sexy at the same time to show your homespun charm this summer. Lulu's $39 Buy Now

Kaia Set Free People Kaia Set Co-ords have been in vogue for a few years now, but this take on the matching pieces trend combines free-spirited, flowy fabrics and a bright pop of color to ensure you'll stand out in a crowd and beat the heat once temperatures rise. Free People $128 Buy Now

Beach Basket Yellow Leane Zackael Beach Basket Yellow It's straw, made for the beach, and features "Under The Sun" embroidery. What more do you need to hear from us to know it's a perfect summer bag? Leane Zackael $109 Buy Now

Belted Maxi Dress Farm Rio Belted Maxi Dress Farm Rio dresses are known for their invigorating color palettes and daring, tropical patterns – practically catnip for summer lovers. Invest in one this year to feel and look your best whether you're meeting friends in the city for drinks or walking barefoot on a beach at sunset. Farm Rio $265 Buy Now

Luna Halter Mini Ruched Green Dress Lora Luna Halter Mini Ruched Green Dress Cultivate the ultimate hot-girl vibe when you slip into this slinky number and whirl yourself into a tizzy on a sweaty dance floor. The dog days are yet to come but nothing will sizzle quite like you. Lora $136 Buy Now

Bike Shorts H&M Bike Shorts Trend forecasters predict biker shorts will stay in style for summer 2022 while leather – usually faux – will also make an appearance. Combine the two in one fun style with this affordable pair from H&M. H&M $17.99 Buy Now

Flyaway Maxi Dress Woman Within Flyaway Maxi Dress It's giving us very "Pretty Woman at the derby scene" vibes, and we are nothing if not chasing Julia Roberts' effervescent beauty within our own style. And what's better? You can save half off with coupon code MAR22SW! Woman Within $125.99 Buy Now

Equinox Celestial Path Chain Hoop Earrings in Gold Regal Rose Equinox Celestial Path Chain Hoop Earrings in Gold Celebrate the solstice early with these gorgeous, dangly earrings from one of our favorite affordable jewelry makers, Regal Rose. They're made from brass and coated in 18k gold with backings that are super easy to click together, plus they're nickel-safe. Regal Rose $35 Buy Now

Quiksilver Women's Retro Dream Shorts Quiksilver Womens Retro Dream Shorts Look like a retro beach babe ready for a day in the sun when you don these Quiksilver board shorts featuring beautiful florals and fresh white trim. Add on the matching top to complete the look! Quicksilver $56 Buy Now

Brown GG Angelina Sandals Gucci Brown GG Angelina Sandals Another contender in the platform trend comes in the form of these luxe Gucci slides. The neutral color makes them trés versatile, and if you want people to know you're that girl, you've come to the right shoe. Gucci $670 Buy Now

Pointelle Lace Dress Marc Jacobs Pointelle Lace Dress Knits for summer? Absolutely. Enjoy a ruffled, pastel fantasy with this Marc Jacobs Heaven dress that comes with matching arm warmers that you can take off as needed in higher temperatures. Marc Jacobs $295 Buy Now

Gianna One Shoulder Top - Nude Fashion Nova Gianna One Shoulder Top - Nude It's basic, neutral, and goes with anything. Buy it in every color (nude, black, and white) and you'll still spend less than $25 for the foundation to a capsule wardrobe. Fashion Nova $8 Buy Now

H-Sandal in Hot Pink Leather Andrea Carrano H-Sandal in Hot Pink Leather Can you imagine how Barbie-level perfect you'll look in these hot pink leather sandals with a matching pedicure? It's the Legally Blonde fashion statement you need for the season. Andrea Carrano $345 Buy Now

Vintage Geometric Print Plunge Halter Mini Dress with Keyhole Detail Jaded LDN Vintage Geometric Print Plunge Halter Mini Dress with Keyhole Detail This is thee perfect summer party dress, and yes, I'm speaking as someone who owns it. It hugs all the right curves and is barely-there, enhances a tan with its vibrant colors, and the sizing is generous so order confidently knowing the stretch will conform to your body as needed. Jaded LDN $27 Buy Now

Rainbow Shimmer Pleated Wide Leg Tuxedo Pant Terese Sydonna Rainbow Shimmer Pleated Wide Leg Tuxedo Pant Just because the heat is on, you don't have to skip the fancy pants! Make them shiny and flowy to match the mood of the season with these stunners from Terese Sydonna, and pair them with either the matching shirt for a full 'fit or a basic black crop top to keep it casual – you'll shine like a diamond all night either way! Terese Sydonna $250 Buy Now

Pacifica Shirt Dress Pacifica Shirt Dress Just because you're goth doesn't mean summer isn't for you! Simply choose a versatile layering piece such as this shirt dress from Pacifica to throw over your bikini, then spend the day under your umbrella on the beach. You'll stay cool, look cooler, and nobody will suspect you might even – gasp – enjoy the sunshine and salty air. Pacifica $110 Buy Now

Sway White Sante + Wade Sway White Not every summer shoe needs to be a sandal. Try a fresh white sneaker like this tennis-inspired pair from luxury shoe maker Sante + Wade to look fresh on and off the court. Sante + Wade $216.81 Buy Now

Pink Wildflower Shield Ring Buen Camino Pink Wildflower Shield Ring With flowers blooming everywhere, it's the perfect time to reflect nature with your fashion choices. Crafted from sterling silver with 24k gold details and vitreous enamel, this charming bauble will look fantastic on your hand and bonus: Each piece is slightly different, so it'll be as unique as you. Buen Camino $210 Buy Now

Ruffle Sleeves Open Back Jumpsuit Do and Be Ruffle Sleeves Open Back Jumpsuit We love a denim jumpsuit, and this one's frills really sell it – just imagine wearing it to a nighttime BBQ party, jazzed up with some kitten heels and big hoop earrings! Make sure to size up, though, as it runs a little small. Do and Be $49.97 Buy Now

"Over The Rainbow" Matching Glasses Tella Couture "Over The Rainbow" Matching Glasses Attention dog owners: This is one of the cutest matching items for you and your pooch we have ever seen. Snag the Over The Rainbow glasses for you and your precious little pup to block rays and look like the coolest duo in the dog park. Tella Couture $32 Buy Now

Polo Crew in Pop Ocio Polo Crew in Pop Not everyone lives in a place with blistering temperatures day and night all summer, and for those folks we recommend a stylish top layer to toss on over your tank top or swimsuit. Try this limited edition polo crew from Ocio, a brand we talked up recently after testing their clothes out for ourselves. Ocio $129 Buy Now

Sunflower Crochet Tank Top LA Hearts Sunflower Crochet Tank Top We mentioned there would be more than one crochet item on this list in keeping with the hottest trend of 2022, and here it is: The cutest flowery crop top you'll find this side of your grandma's craft room. LA Hearts $49.95 Buy Now

Spring Break Raffia Fan Earrings LOFT Spring Break Raffia Fan Earrings Raffia is a summer go-to, so add a colorful pop of it exactly where it counts: On your ears! LOFT $34.50 Buy Now

Postcard Pleated Fan Bodice Zimmermann Postcard Pleated Fan Bodice Enjoy a flirty, frilly, summery good time no matter where you end up in this extraordinary top from high-end brand Zimmermann. It's lightweight, non-stretch, and crisp to the touch, making it ideal for looking put-together without sweating through your puff sleeves. Zimmermann $530 Buy Now

Maeve Poplin Midi Shirtdress Maeve Maeve Poplin Midi Shirtdress Keep things simple with this unique twist on the shirtdress that combines sleek, crisp styling with unexpected lines. It's great for throwing on with simple sandals (as pictured) and running errands when you want to look chic but not fussy. Maeve $170 Buy Now

Birkenstock® Arizona Sandals in Leather Birkenstock Arizona Sandals in Leather Enjoy the unbeatable comfort of Birkenstock in a flashy, metallic silver to look bold and ward off any ugly blisters on your next heavy walking day. Birkenstock $135 Buy Now