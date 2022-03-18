Summer 2022 fashion guide: How to look great in the heat this year

Spring is here and summer is just around the corner! It's time to refresh your wardrobe with some hot trends and investment pieces that will take you from the pool to a steamy night out dancing with a hot date.
Below you'll find our top picks for looking chic as we approach the spicy temperatures to come. Check back as we draw even closer, as we'll be adding more items as we find them to create the ultimate summer fashion guide for 2022.
And just in case you're wondering where all the bathing suits are, don't worry! They'll have their very own separate roundup very soon.
Trixie Orange Leather Platforms
Steve Madden
Trixie Orange Leather Platforms
Go bold this summer with a bright and cheery shade in an unexpected place: Your feet! Platforms are hotter than ever this season, so try the trend with a sturdy, chic shoe like this one and enjoy several extra inches of height that are surprisingly easy to walk in.
Geo Print Slit Midi Dress
Forever 21
Geo Print Slit Midi Dress
The asymmetrical straps and midi length are very modern, while the graphic blue print is timelessly beautiful. Pair with the platforms above to create the ultimate show-stopping poolside ensemble.
Let's Run Away Ivory Crochet Halter Crop Top
Lulu's
Let's Run Away Ivory Crochet Halter Crop Top
Crochet is everywhere this season, and it might even show up on this list more than once (hint hint). Try the trend with this halter top that manages to be cute and sexy at the same time to show your homespun charm this summer.
Kaia Set
Free People
Kaia Set
Co-ords have been in vogue for a few years now, but this take on the matching pieces trend combines free-spirited, flowy fabrics and a bright pop of color to ensure you'll stand out in a crowd and beat the heat once temperatures rise.
Beach Basket Yellow
Leane Zackael
Beach Basket Yellow
It's straw, made for the beach, and features "Under The Sun" embroidery. What more do you need to hear from us to know it's a perfect summer bag?
Belted Maxi Dress
Farm Rio
Belted Maxi Dress
Farm Rio dresses are known for their invigorating color palettes and daring, tropical patterns – practically catnip for summer lovers. Invest in one this year to feel and look your best whether you're meeting friends in the city for drinks or walking barefoot on a beach at sunset.
TF x Looney Tunes Women's Pointelle Tank
Teddy Fresh
TF x Looney Tunes Women's Pointelle Tank
We just mentioned how much we love Teddy Fresh in our roundup of bucket hats, so allow us to introduce you to our current favorite piece on the site: the TF x Looney Tunes tank top featuring animated icon Tweety Bird. It's fun and youthful while carrying over last year's resurgent interest in the Looney Tunes thanks to Space Jam: A New Legacy.
If you're into head-to-toe looks, pair it with Teddy Fresh's TF x Looney Tunes Icons Beanie and these Tweety Bird earrings from Baublebar.
Luna Halter Mini Ruched Green Dress
Lora
Luna Halter Mini Ruched Green Dress
Cultivate the ultimate hot-girl vibe when you slip into this slinky number and whirl yourself into a tizzy on a sweaty dance floor. The dog days are yet to come but nothing will sizzle quite like you.
Bike Shorts
H&M
Bike Shorts
Trend forecasters predict biker shorts will stay in style for summer 2022 while leather – usually faux – will also make an appearance. Combine the two in one fun style with this affordable pair from H&M.
Flyaway Maxi Dress
Woman Within
Flyaway Maxi Dress
It's giving us very "Pretty Woman at the derby scene" vibes, and we are nothing if not chasing Julia Roberts' effervescent beauty within our own style. And what's better? You can save half off with coupon code MAR22SW!
Equinox Celestial Path Chain Hoop Earrings in Gold
Regal Rose
Equinox Celestial Path Chain Hoop Earrings in Gold
Celebrate the solstice early with these gorgeous, dangly earrings from one of our favorite affordable jewelry makers, Regal Rose. They're made from brass and coated in 18k gold with backings that are super easy to click together, plus they're nickel-safe.
Quiksilver Women's Retro Dream Shorts
Quiksilver
Womens Retro Dream Shorts
Look like a retro beach babe ready for a day in the sun when you don these Quiksilver board shorts featuring beautiful florals and fresh white trim. Add on the matching top to complete the look!
Brown GG Angelina Sandals
Gucci
Brown GG Angelina Sandals
Another contender in the platform trend comes in the form of these luxe Gucci slides. The neutral color makes them trés versatile, and if you want people to know you're that girl, you've come to the right shoe.
Pointelle Lace Dress
Marc Jacobs
Pointelle Lace Dress
Knits for summer? Absolutely. Enjoy a ruffled, pastel fantasy with this Marc Jacobs Heaven dress that comes with matching arm warmers that you can take off as needed in higher temperatures.
Gianna One Shoulder Top - Nude
Fashion Nova
Gianna One Shoulder Top - Nude
It's basic, neutral, and goes with anything. Buy it in every color (nude, black, and white) and you'll still spend less than $25 for the foundation to a capsule wardrobe.
H-Sandal in Hot Pink Leather
Andrea Carrano
H-Sandal in Hot Pink Leather
Can you imagine how Barbie-level perfect you'll look in these hot pink leather sandals with a matching pedicure? It's the Legally Blonde fashion statement you need for the season.
Vintage Geometric Print Plunge Halter Mini Dress with Keyhole Detail
Jaded LDN
Vintage Geometric Print Plunge Halter Mini Dress with Keyhole Detail
This is thee perfect summer party dress, and yes, I'm speaking as someone who owns it. It hugs all the right curves and is barely-there, enhances a tan with its vibrant colors, and the sizing is generous so order confidently knowing the stretch will conform to your body as needed.
Rainbow Shimmer Pleated Wide Leg Tuxedo Pant
Terese Sydonna
Rainbow Shimmer Pleated Wide Leg Tuxedo Pant
Just because the heat is on, you don't have to skip the fancy pants! Make them shiny and flowy to match the mood of the season with these stunners from Terese Sydonna, and pair them with either the matching shirt for a full 'fit or a basic black crop top to keep it casual – you'll shine like a diamond all night either way!
Pacifica Shirt Dress
Pacifica
Shirt Dress
Just because you're goth doesn't mean summer isn't for you! Simply choose a versatile layering piece such as this shirt dress from Pacifica to throw over your bikini, then spend the day under your umbrella on the beach. You'll stay cool, look cooler, and nobody will suspect you might even – gasp – enjoy the sunshine and salty air.
Sway White
Sante + Wade
Sway White
Not every summer shoe needs to be a sandal. Try a fresh white sneaker like this tennis-inspired pair from luxury shoe maker Sante + Wade to look fresh on and off the court.
Pink Wildflower Shield Ring
Buen Camino
Pink Wildflower Shield Ring
With flowers blooming everywhere, it's the perfect time to reflect nature with your fashion choices. Crafted from sterling silver with 24k gold details and vitreous enamel, this charming bauble will look fantastic on your hand and bonus: Each piece is slightly different, so it'll be as unique as you.
Ruffle Sleeves Open Back Jumpsuit
Do and Be
Ruffle Sleeves Open Back Jumpsuit
We love a denim jumpsuit, and this one's frills really sell it – just imagine wearing it to a nighttime BBQ party, jazzed up with some kitten heels and big hoop earrings! Make sure to size up, though, as it runs a little small.
"Over The Rainbow" Matching Glasses
Tella Couture
"Over The Rainbow" Matching Glasses
Attention dog owners: This is one of the cutest matching items for you and your pooch we have ever seen. Snag the Over The Rainbow glasses for you and your precious little pup to block rays and look like the coolest duo in the dog park.
Polo Crew in Pop
Ocio
Polo Crew in Pop
Not everyone lives in a place with blistering temperatures day and night all summer, and for those folks we recommend a stylish top layer to toss on over your tank top or swimsuit. Try this limited edition polo crew from Ocio, a brand we talked up recently after testing their clothes out for ourselves.
Sunflower Crochet Tank Top
LA Hearts
Sunflower Crochet Tank Top
We mentioned there would be more than one crochet item on this list in keeping with the hottest trend of 2022, and here it is: The cutest flowery crop top you'll find this side of your grandma's craft room.
Spring Break Raffia Fan Earrings
LOFT
Spring Break Raffia Fan Earrings
Raffia is a summer go-to, so add a colorful pop of it exactly where it counts: On your ears!
Postcard Pleated Fan Bodice
Zimmermann
Postcard Pleated Fan Bodice
Enjoy a flirty, frilly, summery good time no matter where you end up in this extraordinary top from high-end brand Zimmermann. It's lightweight, non-stretch, and crisp to the touch, making it ideal for looking put-together without sweating through your puff sleeves.
Maeve Poplin Midi Shirtdress
Maeve
Maeve Poplin Midi Shirtdress
Keep things simple with this unique twist on the shirtdress that combines sleek, crisp styling with unexpected lines. It's great for throwing on with simple sandals (as pictured) and running errands when you want to look chic but not fussy.
Birkenstock® Arizona Sandals in Leather
Birkenstock
Arizona Sandals in Leather
Enjoy the unbeatable comfort of Birkenstock in a flashy, metallic silver to look bold and ward off any ugly blisters on your next heavy walking day.
Skinny Woven Belt
Boden
Skinny Woven Belt
Cinch in your waist with a beautifully crafted, woven belt that looks similar to coveted vintage versions that get snatched up in thrift stores before they even hit the shelves. It's made from genuine suede and leather for long-lasting wear, and you can choose between the tan seen here, a beautiful pink option, and timeless navy blue.