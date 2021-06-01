What to expect for Amazon Prime Day 2021

UPDATE: The information has yet to be officially confirmed by Amazon, but Bloomberg reports Prime Day will happen on June 21 and 22.

Amazon Prime Day began nearly six years ago when the company decided to celebrate 20 years of going live and 10 years of Prime service. It’s historically been a day when countless items from across the site go on sale for a steep discount–many as good or better than Black Friday–on everything from tech gadgets and jeans to children’s necessities and home goods.

So what should we expect for this upcoming Prime Day? Firstly, we need to know when it’s coming. Amazon loves to shift the date and expand the days of the sale, and currently we’re waiting on confirmation of a solid date but we do know it’ll be happening in early June 2021. The most recent Prime Day event took place October 13-14, 2020, which became the two most successful days for small and medium-sized stores selling through Amazon to date. The company’s CEO Worldwide Consumer Jeff Wilke said after the event:

We are thrilled that Prime Day was a record-breaking event for small and medium businesses worldwide, with sales surpassing$3.5billion—an increase of nearly 60% from last year. We’re also proud that Prime members saved more than$1.4 billion, and we look forward to providing more opportunities for our selling partners to grow and customers to save throughout the holiday season.”

To get a better idea of what you’re in for, you can look back at some of the deals we highlighted during that event via the following articles. Keep in mind the prices listed are out of date but you can expect similar savings in June:

We’ll have more pieces like these in our round-ups for Prime Day 2021. Until then, here are some tips for staying up on what to expect:

Get Amazon Prime Now

The best Prime Day deals are, you guessed it, for Prime customers. For anyone who hasn’t signed up yet, there’s a free 30-day trial available that will let you in on exclusive deals should you sign up during the Prime Day window. For those who’ve already used their trial, the service will run you $119 for the year (the best deal) or $12.99 per month, with student memberships available for just $59 annually.

Perks of a membership include free two day shipping on millions of items, more than 10 million items with free one day shipping, same-day delivery on more than three million qualifying items, streaming and digital options via the Prime music and VOD platforms with millions of albums and titles to choose from, unlimited access on any device to more than a thousand eBooks, popular magazines, and comics, and finally, you can share these services with another member of your household–check out a more in-depth listing of Prime benefits here.

List out your must-haves, might-needs, and why-nots

With the overwhelming number of deals and steals you’re bound to find on Prime Day, a list is necessary. Itemize the products you plan to buy that day by order of importance, then maybe add a few of those items to your basket or an organized wishlist so you can easily find them when hunting for Prime Day sales.

Check back here

While we haven’t seen the goods yet, we know they’re coming. And you can bet we’ll be right there waiting when they’re available.

Throughout Prime Day, we'll be rounding up 10 or so pieces that categorize and highlight the best of the best across the board in tech, beauty, fashion, kids' needs, toys, and whatever else catches our eye on the big day.

Mark your calendar

Like we mentioned, there’s no set date quite yet, but we’ll be updating this piece as soon as we know it. Set aside some spending money now and make a note in your calendar to check back the first week of June for more info.

Like we mentioned, there's no set date quite yet, but we'll be updating this piece as soon as we know it. Set aside some spending money now and make a note in your calendar to check back the first week of June for more info.

While you wait for the big day, there are always plenty of sales, specials, and fun things to find via Amazon.