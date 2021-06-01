What to expect for Amazon Prime Day 2021

Kelsey Chapman
Tuesday 01 June 2021 18:09
(Getty Images)

UPDATE: The information has yet to be officially confirmed by Amazon, but Bloomberg reports Prime Day will happen on June 21 and 22.

Amazon Prime Day began nearly six years ago when the company decided to celebrate 20 years of going live and 10 years of Prime service. It’s historically been a day when countless items from across the site go on sale for a steep discount–many as good or better than Black Friday–on everything from tech gadgets and jeans to children’s necessities and home goods.

So what should we expect for this upcoming Prime Day? Firstly, we need to know when it’s coming. Amazon loves to shift the date and expand the days of the sale, and currently we’re waiting on confirmation of a solid date but we do know it’ll be happening in early June 2021. The most recent Prime Day event took place October 13-14, 2020, which became the two most successful days for small and medium-sized stores selling through Amazon to date. The company’s CEO Worldwide Consumer Jeff Wilke said after the event:

We are thrilled that Prime Day was a record-breaking event for small and medium businesses worldwide, with sales surpassing$3.5billion—an increase of nearly 60% from last year. We’re also proud that Prime members saved more than$1.4 billion, and we look forward to providing more opportunities for our selling partners to grow and customers to save throughout the holiday season.”

To get a better idea of what you’re in for, you can look back at some of the deals we highlighted during that event via the following articles. Keep in mind the prices listed are out of date but you can expect similar savings in June:

7 best Amazon device deals for Prime Day 2020

Best deals on headphones we love

Best STEM toys on sale for Prime Day 2020

Best denim deals for the Levi’s lover in your life

We’ll have more pieces like these in our round-ups for Prime Day 2021. Until then, here are some tips for staying up on what to expect:

Get Amazon Prime Now

The best Prime Day deals are, you guessed it, for Prime customers. For anyone who hasn’t signed up yet, there’s a free 30-day trial available that will let you in on exclusive deals should you sign up during the Prime Day window. For those who’ve already used their trial, the service will run you $119 for the year (the best deal) or $12.99 per month, with student memberships available for just $59 annually.

Perks of a membership include free two day shipping on millions of items, more than 10 million items with free one day shipping, same-day delivery on more than three million qualifying items, streaming and digital options via the Prime music and VOD platforms with millions of albums and titles to choose from, unlimited access on any device to more than a thousand eBooks, popular magazines, and comics, and finally, you can share these services with another member of your household–check out a more in-depth listing of Prime benefits here.

List out your must-haves, might-needs, and why-nots

With the overwhelming number of deals and steals you’re bound to find on Prime Day, a list is necessary. Itemize the products you plan to buy that day by order of importance, then maybe add a few of those items to your basket or an organized wishlist so you can easily find them when hunting for Prime Day sales.

Check back here

While we haven’t seen the goods yet, we know they’re coming. And you can bet we’ll be right there waiting when they’re available.

Throughout Prime Day, we’ll be rounding up 10 or so pieces that categorize and highlight the best of the best across the board in tech, beauty, fashion, kids’ needs, toys, and whatever else catches our eye on the big day. Bookmark Wishlist and check in that day to see if we’ve dug up any incredible deals you might have missed.

Mark your calendar

Like we mentioned, there’s no set date quite yet, but we’ll be updating this piece as soon as we know it. Set aside some spending money now and make a note in your calendar to check back the first week of June for more info.

While you wait for the big day, there are always plenty of sales, specials, and fun things to find via Amazon. Keep reading to see a few of our current blowout items available for cheap, and check back for updated listings now through Prime Day.

Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture Wicking Warm Weather Cooling Sheets For Night Sweats, Queen, Aqua 4 Piece

Currently listed for 25% off their regular price, these summery aqua sheets are ideal for hot summer nights when tossing and turning is exacerbated by thick, stuffy bedclothes. The coolmax microfiber-infused fabric is sure to help you float peacefully through dreamland while looking stylish, too.

oaskys King Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Top

Much like the sheets above, these will help cool you on hot summer nights this year. It’s also just nice to feel like you’re sleeping in a luxury hotel each and every night, so why not invest in a cozy topper like this while it’s on sale for just under $60?

Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths - Bulk 10 Pack of Eco-Friendly No Odor Reusable Cleaning Cloths for Kitchen

What’s super effective at cleaning and sustainable thanks to high-tech cellulose construction? You guessed it: these fancy dish towels. Save 20% when you buy now.

USB Streaming Microphone Kit

Whether you’re gaming or looking for any excuse to start a podcast, you can’t pass up the chance to get something this decent for under $40. Let the streaming begin!

SNAILAX Vibration Massage Seat Cushion with Heat 6 Vibrating Motors and 2 Heat Levels

For around half the price of a single professional massage, you could have heat and six vibrating motors built in to a comfy chair cushion on demand in your own home. What’s not to love?

RELATED: Check out our more in-depth piece on at-home massage tools.

