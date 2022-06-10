Amazons' best laptop deals ahead of Prime Day 2022

We're still waiting on official word as to when exactly to expect Prime Day 2022, but it's definitely coming up soon in July! Read our official primer if you want the full scoop on what to expect.

Until then, here's the rundown on some gotta-have-them-now laptop deals you can get at Amazon. Whether you're looking for a simple, beginner-friendly model or a new Macbook Air, you can save now or bookmark to see how low the prices will go on Prime Day.

HP 14 Laptop HP HP 14 Laptop What you'll get: –4 GB RAM, 64 GB of storage –14-inch Micro-Edge HD Display –Windows 10 with a one-year limited warranty –Pale rose gold color What buyers say: "I bought this laptop and was skeptical about it because it was so cheap. However, I am finding out that as I use it, it is way better than I expected it to be. And I am surprised how fast it is, and it is perfect for me. I like the slim design and screen size and it comes with windows 10, which I prefer over Windows 11. I would highly recommend this laptop to anybody looking for an inexpensive laptop, it's a big bang for your buck."

HP $259.99 $224.99 Buy Now

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook Laptop Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook Laptop What you'll get: –No setup required, simply log in to your Chromebook laptop with your Google account and you're ready to go –up to 10 hours of battery life –11.6-inch HD Display –4 GB DDR4 RAM What buyers say: "I'm actually writing this review on this laptop now to let everyone know that it was a good purchase! I'm normally pretty skeptical about cheaper laptops because some are so wonky and don't work, but this one has worked really well since I got it a couple of months ago. I don't have any complaints so far. Everything loads fast, the battery life is pretty solid and it's super simple to operate. I'd definitely recommend and even buy one again if this ever gave out."

HP 14 Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U HP 14 Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U What you'll get: –8 GB RAM, 256 GB of storage –1080p for crystal-clear visuals and vibrant image quality –Up to 9 hours and 45 minutes of battery life –Smoother connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 What buyers say: "Bought this one for our son who is attending ASU for engineering. Added another 8G memory stick and this thing is a very capable workhorse. I need one for work travel and look forward to using it daily. Don't hesitate on hitting the button. You will not be disappointed."

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55-53E5 Gaming Laptop Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55-53E5 Gaming Laptop What you'll get: –Intel Core i5-10300H –Award-winning architecture with new Ray Tracing Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors support DirectX 12 Ultimate for the ultimate gaming performance –Acer CoolBoost technology increases fan speed by 10% and CPU, GPU cooling by 9% compared to auto mode, overall increasing thermal performance by 25% for better gaming comfort –Rich visual intensity thanks to full HD on a 15.6" widescreen with LED-backlit IPS display, 1920 x 1080 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and 80% screen-to-body, 16:9 aspect ratio What buyers say: "I'm in love with this laptop. I was looking for a review about running the Sims 4 with many packs, but now that I have it, I'll say it: This laptop runs the Sims 4 on Ultra graphics with all of the packs and tons of CC and mods BEAUTIFULLY. It doesn't miss a single beat. Loads in less than 30 seconds, and that's only with 8 GB of RAM. The screen quality is so nice too, it looks like it has an overlay almost. It starts up quickly and loads web pages super fast. I can see myself thoroughly enjoying watching movies on this laptop."