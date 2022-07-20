Back-to-school time is here! Get cheap supplies, clothes, and more at these stores

It might be blistering outside, but back-to-school time (and the autumn season!) are just weeks away on the calendar. Whether your kids are beginning kindergarten or off to their freshman year of college, start shopping for all the supplies, clothes, shoes, and more that they'll need to ensure everything arrives in time to be extra prepared for their first day.

Supplies

We'll start things off with the obvious pick: Walmart! Known for rock-bottom prices and an unbeatable selection, Walmart is a natural starting point for picking up everything you need from notebooks and paper to laptops, and more. Click through and start filling your cart with incredible deals now, and you'll save hours hoofing it to the store and trying to grab everything on your list once the back-to-school shopping season kicks in hard.

Like Walmart, Target is an obvious pick for where to shop for inexpensive, good quality school supplies that have cool designs and motifs, plus an amazing array of deals available on items like headphones and calculators – must-haves in the modern classroom.

We'll spare you the redundancy of listing them twice here, but make sure you head over to their kid's and young adult clothing sections as well to find all the best deals on stylish, affordable threads for everyone from your kindergartener to your high school senior.

If you're a teacher, home-schooler, or helping provide supplies for those who are this year, listen up! Oriental Trading is a life-saver on cheap products and supplies you can buy in bulk for maximum savings. Their easy-to-navigate site is categorized several different ways, allowing you to choose your products based on grade level, resource type (storage, classroom management, teacher supplies, etc.), curriculum, and more.

Make sure you catch their 50% off back-to-school sale happening now!

When it comes to supplies, one can keep you on top off your whole schedule with the flip of a beautifully organized page: A planner. And Rifle Paper Co. is exactly where you should look if you want a beautifully laid-out, decorated, and handy planner that can handle all your needs from keeping tabs on your next quiz to staying on top of office appointments (in case your school supply needs are more in the post-grad category).

Check out one of our favorites for the upcoming year, the stunning Botanical softcover design by Mayfair.

2023 Botanial Planner Mayfair





Another go-to for students and office workers of all ages, Office Depot has the goods when it comes to everything from notebooks, pens, backpacks, and more. Make sure to check in on their top-notch weekly deals between now and the start of the school year to ensure you're saving as much as possible on all the essentials.

Clothing

Kohl's has been the place for back-to-school shopping for decades, and they continue to dominate the competition when it comes to fashionable, durable, and affordable clothing for the whole family. They're already at it with their "freshest finds" for the season, including 25% off licensed character backpacks, Sketcher's sneakers starting at $34.99, and thousands of other deals that will help you rack up Kohl's cash and stock your closet before the first day of school arrives.

As the oldest department store in the United States, it should come as no surprise that Macy's offers up innumerable values when it comes to back-to-school shopping. For added convenience, they've done you the favor of sorting the essentials into plenty of easy-to-search categories: little girls, little boys, boys (4-20), girls (4-16), school uniforms, shoes, and plenty of other categories that let you jump straight to what you need, and make sure you're checking in on their coupons for even more savings at checkout.

Big Girls Basic T-Shirt, Leopard-Print Jeans & InMocean Butterfly Backpack Epic Threads

We already love Nordstrom Rack, but we're even more charmed than usual by their "Rack To School" section separated into "kids" and "yound adult" sections that showcase the trendiest styles out there at discounted prices. Young adult styles start at $25 and include brand name items from makers like Dr. Marten's, Adidas, Steve Madden, Nike, and more, while kids' styles are $15 and up with looks by Puma, Hurley, Tucker + Tate, and others will have your little one looking cool as a cucumber on their first day of school and beyond.

The Children's Place knows how quickly your kids go through clothes and shoes thanks to their rapid growth rate and ever-evolving style, which is why their site is filled with markdowns up to 70% for babies, toddlers, school-age children, and even whole-family outfits that let everyone match for that special portrait you'll want to take at the pumpkin patch or holiday gathering later this year! Don't miss their uniform section where the essentials your private school honor student needs to dress for success start at just $4.99.

When it comes to college, students are ready to expand beyond the confines of their high school dress code and express themselves through fun, fashionable clothing – even when their budget barely allows for it. Cider is a great online store to explore where the latest trends from TikTok and the runway meet head-on, with unbeatable prices you can barely find at even the cheapest thrift stores. The quality of the clothing isn't always the greatest, but if you're looking for a dress or two-piece that you'll be wearing to your first house parties as a new freshman? It's right on the money.