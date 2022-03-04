8 bucket hats that will look great this summer

Bucket hats were popularized by rappers in the 1980s and continued their reign well into the following decade before taking a backseat to other more fresh, current styles around the turn of the century. But everything old is new again someday, and the return of the bucket hat has been hitting hard the past couple of years.

For those of us who lived and dressed through their last wave of popularity, the bucket hat can be divisive. It's awkward if you get the wrong fit, sometimes looks out of place in the context of the full outfit, and, sadly, some folks aren't wearing the hat so much as the hat is wearing them.

We think you stand a chance at looking great in one, though, and thus assembled this list to help you find your perfect bucket hat for 2022. Keep reading to find your new favorite head-topper for summer 2022.

Floral Bucket Hat Teddy Fresh Floral Bucket Hat Get an ultra-youthful, summery treat for your head with this adorable floral bucket hat from one of our new favorite brands, Teddy Fresh. True to their name, the tome-topper comes with a cute bear patch right there up front, and you can choose between two sizes to best fit your noggin'. The cotton canvas is preferable to a thicker fabric for us, as it allows you to flip up the brim and shape the hat in a more flattering shape as needed. Teddy Fresh $40 Buy Now

Vinyl Croc Fisherman Bucket Hat in Black ASOS DESIGN Vinyl Croc Fisherman Bucket Hat in Black One simple rule we think applies to everything sartorial is the following: Everything clothing item or accessory looks better in black vinyl, and that applies doubly to the bucket hat. It's unisex, easy to match to daytime and evening outfits, and you'll be perfectly on-trend considering we just got a new Matrix movie a few months ago! ASOS DESIGN $20 Buy Now

Direct Sun Bucket Hat Billabong Direct Sun Bucket Hat The oversized bucket hat is perfect for anyone who feels like they're wearing an awkward head condom or look like a thumb when they slide on a standard-issue bucket. This floppy version is not only flattering, it also offers more sun protection so grab one now while it's on sale and stay safe from harsh rays at the beach this summer. Billabong $39.95 $24.99 Buy Now

UV Protection Bucket Hat Uniqlo UV Protection Bucket Hat Neutral, gender-neutral, and it protects you from harmful UV rays? There's no reason to sleep on this great basic from Uniqlo. Uniqlo $24.90 Buy Now

Bermuda Bucket Hat Kangol Bermuda Bucket Hat You really can't make a list about bucket hats without recommending an OG like this Kangol. The fit is iconic, the look works on nearly everyone, and you'll be paying homage to the originators of the style like LL Cool J who made it look cool way back when. Kangol $70 Buy Now

Rich Mnisi Bucket Hat Adidas Rich Mnisi Bucket Hat Another old-school classic to consider is this reversible animal print beauty created by Adidas in collaboration with South African designer Rich Mnisi. It's even partially constructed with sustainable materials and very affordable, so you get it all in one: designer style, name-brand recognition, and eco-conscious fabric that won't leave you with a guilty conscience. Adidas $35 Buy Now

Undercover Bucket Hat Nixon Undercover Bucket Hat Black and white graphic, glitchy prints are very in style for 2022, so combine it with the bucket hat trend to let others know you're paying attention and dressing to impress this year. Nixon $34 Buy Now