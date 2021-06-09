Great skin requires a solid routine, and part of every routine involves exfoliation aka the removal of excess dead skin that sticks around and clogs pores or makes skin look dull.

But exfoliators are hardly made equal. They come in physical (think gritty, sandy formulas) or chemical (gentle acids that sort of burn the top layer), or a combination of the two, and you’ll want to choose wisely based on your skin’s needs.

We researched several of the most popular options on the market to discover which exfoliators out there work great for different types of skin to determine the following list. Keep scrolling to find your specific problem or want in a product, and start scrubbing your way to a fresher complexion.

