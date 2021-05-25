12 Father’s Day gifts your dad really wants this year

Kelsey Chapman
Tuesday 25 May 2021 17:09
Wishlist
(Getty Images)

Of course your dad will always appreciate the standard tie or handmade card for Father’s Day, but sometimes it’s nice to throw in something extra special to make him feel appreciated. And what better year to do so after the stress of the past 18 months?

We’ve strung together some fun, innovative ideas that expand on the usual dad gifts to spark your creativity this year while shopping. Whether your dad is a master handyman, classy whiskey sipper, pizza whiz, or just a regular guy who enjoys a nice accessory, keep reading to find just the thing he’ll want this year that says “I love you, Dad” at any budget.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn a commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing, expert advice and our own research. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Core All Grind - Black Electric Filter And Brew Coffee Grinder

We alerted you to the existence of this fantastic grinder when rounding up the best gifts for coffee lovers around the holiday season, but we’re resurrecting it again to remind you: freshly ground coffee is a gift that can, and for our money should, be enjoyed each and every single day.

Dad will have at his disposal:

-40 grind settings

-a UV-protected storage container

-a no-tools-needed one minute assembly

-space-saving design

-fresh, delicious, aromatic (did we say fresh?) coffee

Peruse our picks for coffees and throw in a couple with this grinder so dad can have his own tasting!

LEATHERMAN, Wave Plus Multitool

The Leatherman is a classic gift for Dad, and this 18-tool option offers a handy solution for any fix-it problem he might encounter. Pliers, replaceable wire cutters, a wire stripper, plain and serrated knives, a saw, spring-action scissors, a ruler, can and bottle openers, files and screwdrivers–you name it, it’s wrapped up here in a lightweight, four-inch package that fits snugly in a pocket and comes with its own carrying case for protection.

ThxToms LED Flashlights Gloves

When using the Leatherman above, he’s going to need to see what he’s doing! Enter this novel gloves that stretch to wrap around any size hand and offer direct light on whichever project Dad’s tackling. They’re great for night fishing, hiking, auto repairs, and more, and they are adjustable for right- or left-handed users.

The Mind Journal

Mindfulness and gratitude journals are hardly new, but many are geared toward women and thus contain flowery language and imagery that can be off-putting for men and other masc folks looking to take stock of their daily feelings and presence.

MindJournal erases that discomfort by applying practical techniques and clean aesthetics to its useful cues and guided practices. Different pages provide different prompts and space to jot down how you feel, some intentions and achievements, and what you’re grateful for that day. Some unique features include:

–a signature check-in tool

–three months of journaling

–three stages of self-discovery

–30 exercises to bring you reduced stress, clarity, and improved focus

Buy for the dad in your life who needs a quick and easy way to feel less bombarded by the intensity of daily life to show him you love him and truly care about his well-being.

ASOS DESIGN loafers in brown polished leather with brogue detail

A classic pair of brown brogues is never a bad choice for dads with timeless style. They’re made of smooth leather with an easy slip-on build, so he can slide into them year-round to complete casual and dressier looks alike.

Can You Handlebar Joy - Simple Kit - Beard Balm

Bearded dads will appreciate a great-smelling peppermint and clary sage beard balm to help him tame his bristly cheek mane, and this kit comes with a handy brush for distributing the product evenly. The product helps reduce itch and flakiness while allowing the beard to grow to its lushest, fullest potential.

Personalized Whiskey Decanter Set with Gift Box

For the dad who likes to enjoy a drink at home sometimes, this personalized whiskey decanter is a fantastic option for rounding out his bar collection with style and panache. You’ll receive the four glasses and decanter with a black box for gifting, so make sure you provide your own bottle of something tasty so Dad can use the gift! Speaking of...

Kings County Distillery 3-Bottle Aged Gift Set - 3x200ml

Ask any Brooklynite who loves their whiskey (including the one writing this article), and you’ll hear plenty about the smooth, delicious options available from the local Kings County Distillery. This handsome gift set includes three flagship options: Straight Bourbon, Peated Bourbon, and Single Malt, all at an ABV of 45.0%. The bottles are beautiful and collectible, and they’ll arrive in an elegant display box.

22 in. Talavera Tile Ocre Round Smooth Wood Burning Outdoor Pizza Oven in Brown

Now here’s one to impress dad and all his guests, too: an outdoor pizza oven ready to provide that delicious, wood fired taste everyone loves in their pizza. It comes with a black metal stand, chimney and lava rock cooking stone, and an ember rake helps manage the coals inside. It fits neatly on your patio without taking up a tremendous amount of space (just 22.5 inches in diameter by 15.5 high), and the attractive tiling gives it an authentic Italian look.

Make sure to include a pizza peel for easy serving, too! We suggest this bamboo option, also available from Home Depot.

RELATED: Check out our full roundup of pizza ovens under $500.

Original Grain Alterra Chrono 44mm

This watch is a show-stopper. The woodgrain inlay and rim made from reclaimed German beer barrels, stainless steel detailing, sapphire crystal glass, and a band mimicking all the best parts make it hard to stop staring at the exquisite craftsmanship, while the flawless movement and included warranty guarantee your money’s well spent.

Callaway Epic MAX Drivers

It’s a splurge, but if you have a golf-loving dad like so many of us, a Callaway driver is a big ticket way to his heart.

You can fully customize this driver with a stock or custom graphite shaft, regular or stiff flex, grip style, wrap, and more, and financing is available if you want to pay in installments. While you’re at it, throw in a set of customized golf balls, too, and make your dad the coolest guy at the driving range.

Cordless Drill, 20V MAX 1/2 inch Compact Drill Driver Kit

If Dad needs a new drill, it’s practically criminal to deny him a handy cordless one this Father’s Day. Amazon is currently running a deal on this great Popoman model so you can snag it plus the 2.0ah battery, 60-min fast charger, screw-driving bits x 10, extension rod(60mm), drill bits x 6, belt clip, and contractor bag it comes with, all for under $60 right now.

Latest

The Tony Little Gazelle: Is this old school glider worth the money?
2021-06-15T18:21:43.000Z
JBL Pulse 4: Why this bluetooth speaker will make your life better
2021-06-15T18:19:14.000Z
7 best VPNs for maximum web-surfing anonymity
2021-06-15T16:20:17.000Z
‘Guilt-trip’ restaurant sign sparks debate over tipping in the US
2021-06-15T15:39:55.000Z
10 best men’s fragrances for 2021
2021-06-14T16:32:27.000Z
Ryan Reynolds makes a ‘Vasectomy Cocktail’ for Father’s Day
2021-06-10T15:28:23.000Z
11 best online lingerie stores for all budgets and body types
2021-06-10T14:25:39.000Z
10 best kids’ clothing stores according to bloggers and real parents
2021-06-10T14:17:55.000Z
12 best water pitchers to hold your favorite beverages this summer
2021-06-10T13:57:08.000Z
The 80 best online clothing stores in the US
2021-06-09T23:05:32.000Z
9 best face exfoliators for all skin types and budgets
2021-06-09T18:46:58.000Z
What to expect for Amazon Prime Day 2021
2021-06-08T19:38:53.000Z
7 best women’s hiking boots for firm footing on your next climb
2021-06-08T16:46:14.000Z
7 best flat irons for all hair types and budgets
2021-06-07T22:04:28.000Z
10 best top-rated electric toothbrushes on Amazon
2021-06-07T17:06:08.000Z
7 best yoga mats for cushioning your next stretch session
2021-06-04T17:57:42.000Z
21 best online jewelry stores to browse for new baubles
2021-06-03T18:46:02.000Z
7 best desk fans for staying cool while you work this summer
2021-06-03T15:03:44.000Z
20 best fragrances for women to help you smell lovely all year
2021-06-02T20:22:18.000Z
10 cult classic beauty products we’ll never give up
2021-06-02T18:45:15.000Z
Ex-Starbucks worker reveals the a way baristas punish rude customers
2021-06-02T15:22:11.000Z
American woman asks internet to explain what Wetherspoons is
2021-06-01T01:14:24.000Z
8 best lip glosses for a plump, shiny pout
2021-05-31T13:59:44.000Z
8 best online sex toy stores for shameless shopping at home
2021-05-28T17:38:59.000Z
Two guys hung a ‘Trump Won’ banner at Yankee Stadium - and had to go
2021-05-28T15:17:34.000Z
7 best weighted blankets to calm your anxiety
2021-05-27T14:47:02.000Z
7 beautiful pairs of roller skates to get you back in the rink
2021-05-26T19:31:07.000Z
10 best outdoor furniture pieces to beautify your patio this summer
2021-05-26T18:30:00.000Z
30 gorgeous summer dresses to wear on your next sunny outing
2021-05-26T16:48:00.000Z
Chris Hemsworth trolled by his brother for ‘skipping leg day’
2021-05-26T13:43:13.000Z
13 best gratitude journals recommended by mental health experts
2021-05-25T16:55:28.000Z
12 Father’s Day gifts your dad really wants this year
2021-05-25T16:09:48.000Z
13 best cheap coffee makers to kick up your morning routine
2021-05-24T19:39:59.000Z
8 best refrigerators to upgrade your kitchen
2021-05-24T17:35:12.000Z
9 best mini fridges to keep drinks cool in small spaces
2021-05-24T16:52:33.000Z
10 best picnic blankets for your next sunny day lunch date
2021-05-24T16:13:28.000Z
The must-buy Trader Joe’s products, according to a White House chef
2021-05-22T12:25:58.000Z
The bare minimum of exercise you need to be fit, experts say
2021-05-22T09:14:09.000Z
Marc Jacobs former NYC apartment has 18k gold leafing
2021-05-21T21:51:44.000Z
21 Airbnb horror stories - from hidden cameras to shoe covers
2021-05-19T13:20:31.000Z
16 best online thrift stores
2021-05-13T14:48:31.000Z
This is the only rice cooker you need
2021-05-13T14:48:11.000Z
5 best outdoor pizza ovens under $500 for perfect pies at home
2021-05-13T14:16:56.000Z
How to choreograph your skincare routine with Jordan Samuel Skin
2021-05-12T21:32:23.000Z
Turns out you’ve been drinking prosecco wrong this whole time
2021-05-08T11:45:57.000Z
Subway’s new sandwiches are too dangerous to make, store owners say
2021-05-06T19:49:51.000Z
JLab Talk Pro USB Microphone: The perfect tool for home recording
2021-05-06T14:09:19.000Z
11 bold pieces to freshen up your closet right now
2021-05-05T17:18:23.000Z
5 best cheap microwave ovens for quick cooking on a budget
2021-05-04T17:58:46.000Z
World’s best restaurant goes meat-free - here’s what’s on the menu
2021-05-03T21:06:41.000Z
13 best outdoor games for summertime fun
2021-05-03T21:00:19.000Z
This is the chaotic Starbucks order that made a barista almost quit
2021-05-03T19:32:26.000Z
10 best kitchen knife sets under $200
2021-04-30T22:15:11.000Z
Ultenic U11 Cordless Vacuum Review
2021-04-30T19:03:08.000Z
New beer shows how drink would taste after climate apocalypse
2021-04-30T18:00:22.000Z
These are the drinks bartenders wish you’d stop ordering
2021-04-30T15:57:54.000Z
12 best women’s sandals to wear for perfect summer style
2021-04-29T17:45:19.000Z
10 best cheap toasters for making breakfast on a budget
2021-04-28T20:16:12.000Z
6 best massage tools from Amazon to relax your muscles at home
2021-04-26T16:58:49.000Z
10 best computer mice for smoother scrolling
2021-04-22T17:42:59.000Z
8 best face masks to wear while running
2021-04-22T17:31:36.000Z
15 best swimsuits for looking great by the water this summer
2021-04-22T15:22:34.000Z
15 best Mother’s Day gifts for spoiling your mom this year
2021-04-22T14:36:17.000Z
Ready for an air fryer? Here’s why we love the Proscenic T21
2021-04-21T20:56:24.000Z
The Jacket Maker: Find your dream coat or create your own
2021-04-21T17:13:15.000Z
10 best women’s tee shirts to help build an easy, versatile wardrobe
2021-04-20T15:32:19.000Z
10 best Mother’s Day cards to tell Mom you love her this year
2021-04-19T18:46:24.000Z
7 best running socks to cushion your stride
2021-04-16T17:09:17.000Z
10 best sleep masks for a peaceful night’s rest
2021-04-15T16:34:39.000Z
10 best dog beds to help your pup snooze in comfort and style
2021-04-08T16:01:26.000Z
How Hope Fragrances are helping change how we treat depression
2021-04-05T23:02:20.000Z
10 best dandruff shampoos to keep your shoulders flake-free
2021-04-02T22:03:00.000Z
Monitor your indoor air quality with the Airthings Wave Mini
2021-04-02T21:14:19.000Z
10 best dog toys to keep your pet happy and playful
2021-04-02T18:14:49.000Z
8 best luxury bags for fashion lovers
2021-04-01T19:38:01.000Z
13 best board games to kick off a fun family night
2021-04-01T17:10:08.000Z
9 best foundations to help oily skin look beautiful
2021-04-01T14:25:02.000Z
4 best washer and dryer sets
2021-03-31T22:26:18.000Z
Best eye shadow palettes for makeup enthusiasts
2021-03-30T22:49:09.000Z
11 aspirational furniture and decor pieces by independent brands
2021-03-30T18:16:38.000Z
8 best vegan and cruelty-free mascaras
2021-03-29T17:19:24.000Z
5 women’s waterproof jackets to keep you dry in April showers
2021-03-25T18:02:37.000Z
16 best gifts to help you build the perfect Easter basket
2021-03-22T19:05:05.000Z
30 best online beauty stores
2021-03-22T18:48:29.000Z
Sangre De Fruta: Luxury botanicals to keep your skin and hair soft
2021-03-22T17:33:11.000Z
11 best beauty subscription boxes
2021-03-19T11:46:12.000Z
5 best makeup brush sets
2021-03-19T11:43:14.000Z
8 best support cushions to alleviate back pain
2021-03-19T11:38:50.000Z
Best men’s coats for staying warm and stylish all winter
2021-03-19T11:32:31.000Z
Best luxury bedding and sheet sets to elevate your room
2021-03-19T11:12:49.000Z
7 best men’s running shoes
2021-03-19T11:05:37.000Z
5 best top-rated treadmills for getting your steps in at home
2021-03-19T11:02:16.000Z
14 best at-home workout products
2021-03-19T11:00:04.000Z
9 beauty products we need as the weather warms up
2021-03-16T12:09:38.000Z
7 best wifi routers to boost your work-from-home connectivity
2021-03-15T15:27:50.000Z
7 best mens’ hiking boots to keep feet dry and comfortable on climbs
2021-03-11T13:29:16.000Z
Best indoor smokeless grills
2021-03-09T17:28:35.000Z
The 10 best online plus size clothing stores
2021-03-08T21:24:27.000Z
7 best sunscreens to protect your kids’ delicate skin
2021-03-08T21:16:14.000Z
12. best gifts to give a child on their first birthday
2021-03-03T16:47:03.000Z