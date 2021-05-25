12 Father’s Day gifts your dad really wants this year
Of course your dad will always appreciate the standard tie or handmade card for Father’s Day, but sometimes it’s nice to throw in something extra special to make him feel appreciated. And what better year to do so after the stress of the past 18 months?
We’ve strung together some fun, innovative ideas that expand on the usual dad gifts to spark your creativity this year while shopping. Whether your dad is a master handyman, classy whiskey sipper, pizza whiz, or just a regular guy who enjoys a nice accessory, keep reading to find just the thing he’ll want this year that says “I love you, Dad” at any budget.
Core All Grind - Black Electric Filter And Brew Coffee Grinder
We alerted you to the existence of this fantastic grinder when rounding up the best gifts for coffee lovers around the holiday season, but we’re resurrecting it again to remind you: freshly ground coffee is a gift that can, and for our money should, be enjoyed each and every single day.
Dad will have at his disposal:
-40 grind settings
-a UV-protected storage container
-a no-tools-needed one minute assembly
-space-saving design
-fresh, delicious, aromatic (did we say fresh?) coffee
Peruse our picks for coffees and throw in a couple with this grinder so dad can have his own tasting!
LEATHERMAN, Wave Plus Multitool
The Leatherman is a classic gift for Dad, and this 18-tool option offers a handy solution for any fix-it problem he might encounter. Pliers, replaceable wire cutters, a wire stripper, plain and serrated knives, a saw, spring-action scissors, a ruler, can and bottle openers, files and screwdrivers–you name it, it’s wrapped up here in a lightweight, four-inch package that fits snugly in a pocket and comes with its own carrying case for protection.
ThxToms LED Flashlights Gloves
When using the Leatherman above, he’s going to need to see what he’s doing! Enter this novel gloves that stretch to wrap around any size hand and offer direct light on whichever project Dad’s tackling. They’re great for night fishing, hiking, auto repairs, and more, and they are adjustable for right- or left-handed users.
The Mind Journal
Mindfulness and gratitude journals are hardly new, but many are geared toward women and thus contain flowery language and imagery that can be off-putting for men and other masc folks looking to take stock of their daily feelings and presence.
MindJournal erases that discomfort by applying practical techniques and clean aesthetics to its useful cues and guided practices. Different pages provide different prompts and space to jot down how you feel, some intentions and achievements, and what you’re grateful for that day. Some unique features include:
–a signature check-in tool
–three months of journaling
–three stages of self-discovery
–30 exercises to bring you reduced stress, clarity, and improved focus
Buy for the dad in your life who needs a quick and easy way to feel less bombarded by the intensity of daily life to show him you love him and truly care about his well-being.
ASOS DESIGN loafers in brown polished leather with brogue detail
A classic pair of brown brogues is never a bad choice for dads with timeless style. They’re made of smooth leather with an easy slip-on build, so he can slide into them year-round to complete casual and dressier looks alike.
Can You Handlebar Joy - Simple Kit - Beard Balm
Bearded dads will appreciate a great-smelling peppermint and clary sage beard balm to help him tame his bristly cheek mane, and this kit comes with a handy brush for distributing the product evenly. The product helps reduce itch and flakiness while allowing the beard to grow to its lushest, fullest potential.
Personalized Whiskey Decanter Set with Gift Box
For the dad who likes to enjoy a drink at home sometimes, this personalized whiskey decanter is a fantastic option for rounding out his bar collection with style and panache. You’ll receive the four glasses and decanter with a black box for gifting, so make sure you provide your own bottle of something tasty so Dad can use the gift! Speaking of...
Kings County Distillery 3-Bottle Aged Gift Set - 3x200ml
Ask any Brooklynite who loves their whiskey (including the one writing this article), and you’ll hear plenty about the smooth, delicious options available from the local Kings County Distillery. This handsome gift set includes three flagship options: Straight Bourbon, Peated Bourbon, and Single Malt, all at an ABV of 45.0%. The bottles are beautiful and collectible, and they’ll arrive in an elegant display box.
22 in. Talavera Tile Ocre Round Smooth Wood Burning Outdoor Pizza Oven in Brown
Now here’s one to impress dad and all his guests, too: an outdoor pizza oven ready to provide that delicious, wood fired taste everyone loves in their pizza. It comes with a black metal stand, chimney and lava rock cooking stone, and an ember rake helps manage the coals inside. It fits neatly on your patio without taking up a tremendous amount of space (just 22.5 inches in diameter by 15.5 high), and the attractive tiling gives it an authentic Italian look.
Make sure to include a pizza peel for easy serving, too! We suggest this bamboo option, also available from Home Depot.
Original Grain Alterra Chrono 44mm
This watch is a show-stopper. The woodgrain inlay and rim made from reclaimed German beer barrels, stainless steel detailing, sapphire crystal glass, and a band mimicking all the best parts make it hard to stop staring at the exquisite craftsmanship, while the flawless movement and included warranty guarantee your money’s well spent.
Callaway Epic MAX Drivers
It’s a splurge, but if you have a golf-loving dad like so many of us, a Callaway driver is a big ticket way to his heart.
You can fully customize this driver with a stock or custom graphite shaft, regular or stiff flex, grip style, wrap, and more, and financing is available if you want to pay in installments. While you’re at it, throw in a set of customized golf balls, too, and make your dad the coolest guy at the driving range.
Cordless Drill, 20V MAX 1/2 inch Compact Drill Driver Kit
If Dad needs a new drill, it’s practically criminal to deny him a handy cordless one this Father’s Day. Amazon is currently running a deal on this great Popoman model so you can snag it plus the 2.0ah battery, 60-min fast charger, screw-driving bits x 10, extension rod(60mm), drill bits x 6, belt clip, and contractor bag it comes with, all for under $60 right now.