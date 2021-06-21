7 best gaming deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021

Kelsey Chapman
Monday 21 June 2021 16:06
Wishlist
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In 2018, studies showed 66% of the American population considered themselves gamers of some kind. That means gaming and the accessories that go along with it are bigger sellers than ever.

However, the bells and whistles that come along with your digital fun aren’t cheap. To combat that, we scoped out some of Amazon Prime Day 2021’s best deals on gaming supplies that will save you a ton of money when you buy now.

Whether it’s something as simple as snacks for intense battles or you need an entire new laptop for peak performance, keep scrolling to find our favorite gaming deals for Prime Day.

BestOffice PC Gaming Chair Ergonomic Office Chair Desk Chair with Lumbar Support Flip Up Arms Headrest PU Leather Executive High Back Computer Chair for Adults Women Men, Black and White

With this deal only applicable until this evening, this BestOffice ergonomic gaming chair is a steal at just $55.76 until tonight. It’s stylish with high-tech design and chic color blocking, but what you’ll love most is the comfort and adjustability that gets you ready for long hours of playtime.

Homfio L Shaped Desk 58’’ Computer Corner Gaming Desk

If you’re looking for a roomy corner desk that will help you optimize your space in an organized, sleek way, you’ll love this super cheap Homfio L-shaped desk on sale for just $112.99, marked down by nearly half its regular price. Nearly 2,000 ratings give it a 90% approval rating, claiming it’s easy to put together, holds several monitors and other desk accoutrement, and is especially sturdy for the price.

DIWUER Gaming Headset

To enhance your playing experience, you’ll want a quality set of noise-cancelling headphones like these so outside sounds don’t disrupt your focus. An omnidirectional mic picks up your own voice while you’re streaming or talking to others, and the gorgeous light display helps set the scene for your best gaming setup yet.

Redragon S101 Wired Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo

With nearly 30,000 reviews offering glowing advice to snag this beautiful and well-made keyboard for your setup, it’s wise to consider snagging one today while it’s on a sale for just $33.99. As one dad reports:

“I bought this for my kid so I wasn’t too concerned about what I thought about it for a low cost keyboard and mouse combo. They just wanted the lights. But after using it myself on their system, I have to say the mouse and keyboard actually feel and work really really good! And the LEDs actually look really good on both of them too!”

Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse

We’ve hyped up Razer mice before (read more about that here), so naturally we wanted to turn the spotlight on this incredible Prime Day deal that saves you almost half off the original price, allowing you to buy a quality gaming mouse for just $37.99.

It works three times faster than traditional mechanical switches, using light beam actuation and registering button presses at the speed of light. It also has a drag-free wire so it feels like playing wirelessly with the beneficial connectivity that gives it lighting-fast precision and speed.

Gatorade Prime Energy Chews, Cool Blue (6 Count of 0.166 oz Each), 1oz, Pack of 16

For long sessions behind the screen, you’ll need energy but can’t always break for a meal. Gatorade Prime Energy Chews help with that and taste delicious to boot, so stock up with a few packs while they’re on sale for Prime Day.

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop

Need a new laptop for gaming? You can save $460 by buying the best deal of the day with Prime via this ASUS ROG Strix Scary 15 Gaming laptop today. Some things to consider:

–NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super with ROG Boost –Intel Core i7-10875H –15.6” 240Hz 3ms Full HD IPS Display –comes with 30-days of Xbox Game Pass for PC

One top reviewer says it has “such raw power in small laptop compare to bulkier ones.”

Latest

10 best pet supply deals available on Amazon Prime Day 2021
2021-06-21T16:33:54.000Z
7 best gaming deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021
2021-06-21T15:06:30.000Z
5 lightning deals to grab right now for Amazon Prime Day 2021
2021-06-21T13:48:55.000Z
8 best Amazon devices on sale for Prime Day 2021
2021-06-21T13:14:30.000Z
12 best top-rated women’s fashion deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021
2021-06-21T12:27:28.000Z
5 best TV deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021
2021-06-21T11:18:56.000Z
7 best around-the-house gadgets for Amazon Prime Day 2021
2021-06-21T10:40:20.000Z
10 best shampoo and haircare deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021
2021-06-21T10:02:21.000Z
What to expect for Amazon Prime Day 2021
2021-06-16T18:37:55.000Z
Malibu Barbie x Colourpop review
2021-06-16T16:31:54.000Z
Are these budget-friendly wireless earbuds worth $30?
2021-06-16T15:37:37.000Z
12 Father’s Day gifts your dad really wants this year
2021-06-16T15:29:03.000Z
The Tony Little Gazelle: Is this old school glider worth the money?
2021-06-15T18:21:43.000Z
JBL Pulse 4: Why this bluetooth speaker will make your life better
2021-06-15T18:19:14.000Z
7 best VPNs for maximum web-surfing anonymity
2021-06-15T16:20:17.000Z
10 best men’s fragrances for 2021
2021-06-14T16:32:27.000Z
11 best online lingerie stores for all budgets and body types
2021-06-10T14:25:39.000Z
10 best kids’ clothing stores according to bloggers and real parents
2021-06-10T14:17:55.000Z
12 best water pitchers to hold your favorite beverages this summer
2021-06-10T13:57:08.000Z
The 80 best online clothing stores in the US
2021-06-09T23:05:32.000Z
9 best face exfoliators for all skin types and budgets
2021-06-09T18:46:58.000Z
7 best women’s hiking boots for firm footing on your next climb
2021-06-08T16:46:14.000Z
7 best flat irons for all hair types and budgets
2021-06-07T22:04:28.000Z
10 best top-rated electric toothbrushes on Amazon
2021-06-07T17:06:08.000Z
7 best yoga mats for cushioning your next stretch session
2021-06-04T17:57:42.000Z
21 best online jewelry stores to browse for new baubles
2021-06-03T18:46:02.000Z
7 best desk fans for staying cool while you work this summer
2021-06-03T15:03:44.000Z
20 best fragrances for women to help you smell lovely all year
2021-06-02T20:22:18.000Z
10 cult classic beauty products we’ll never give up
2021-06-02T18:45:15.000Z
Ex-Starbucks worker reveals the a way baristas punish rude customers
2021-06-02T15:22:11.000Z
8 best lip glosses for a plump, shiny pout
2021-05-31T13:59:44.000Z
8 best online sex toy stores for shameless shopping at home
2021-05-28T17:38:59.000Z
7 best weighted blankets to calm your anxiety
2021-05-27T14:47:02.000Z
7 beautiful pairs of roller skates to get you back in the rink
2021-05-26T19:31:07.000Z
10 best outdoor furniture pieces to beautify your patio this summer
2021-05-26T18:30:00.000Z
30 gorgeous summer dresses to wear on your next sunny outing
2021-05-26T16:48:00.000Z
13 best gratitude journals recommended by mental health experts
2021-05-25T16:55:28.000Z
13 best cheap coffee makers to kick up your morning routine
2021-05-24T19:39:59.000Z
8 best refrigerators to upgrade your kitchen
2021-05-24T17:35:12.000Z
9 best mini fridges to keep drinks cool in small spaces
2021-05-24T16:52:33.000Z
10 best picnic blankets for your next sunny day lunch date
2021-05-24T16:13:28.000Z
The must-buy Trader Joe’s products, according to a White House chef
2021-05-22T12:25:58.000Z
The bare minimum of exercise you need to be fit, experts say
2021-05-22T09:14:09.000Z
Marc Jacobs former NYC apartment has 18k gold leafing
2021-05-21T21:51:44.000Z
21 Airbnb horror stories - from hidden cameras to shoe covers
2021-05-19T13:20:31.000Z
16 best online thrift stores
2021-05-13T14:48:31.000Z
This is the only rice cooker you need
2021-05-13T14:48:11.000Z
5 best outdoor pizza ovens under $500 for perfect pies at home
2021-05-13T14:16:56.000Z
How to choreograph your skincare routine with Jordan Samuel Skin
2021-05-12T21:32:23.000Z
Turns out you’ve been drinking prosecco wrong this whole time
2021-05-08T11:45:57.000Z
Subway’s new sandwiches are too dangerous to make, store owners say
2021-05-06T19:49:51.000Z
JLab Talk Pro USB Microphone: The perfect tool for home recording
2021-05-06T14:09:19.000Z
11 bold pieces to freshen up your closet right now
2021-05-05T17:18:23.000Z
5 best cheap microwave ovens for quick cooking on a budget
2021-05-04T17:58:46.000Z
World’s best restaurant goes meat-free - here’s what’s on the menu
2021-05-03T21:06:41.000Z
13 best outdoor games for summertime fun
2021-05-03T21:00:19.000Z
This is the chaotic Starbucks order that made a barista almost quit
2021-05-03T19:32:26.000Z
10 best kitchen knife sets under $200
2021-04-30T22:15:11.000Z
Ultenic U11 Cordless Vacuum Review
2021-04-30T19:03:08.000Z
New beer shows how drink would taste after climate apocalypse
2021-04-30T18:00:22.000Z
These are the drinks bartenders wish you’d stop ordering
2021-04-30T15:57:54.000Z
12 best women’s sandals to wear for perfect summer style
2021-04-29T17:45:19.000Z
10 best cheap toasters for making breakfast on a budget
2021-04-28T20:16:12.000Z
6 best massage tools from Amazon to relax your muscles at home
2021-04-26T16:58:49.000Z
10 best computer mice for smoother scrolling
2021-04-22T17:42:59.000Z
8 best face masks to wear while running
2021-04-22T17:31:36.000Z
15 best swimsuits for looking great by the water this summer
2021-04-22T15:22:34.000Z
15 best Mother’s Day gifts for spoiling your mom this year
2021-04-22T14:36:17.000Z
Ready for an air fryer? Here’s why we love the Proscenic T21
2021-04-21T20:56:24.000Z
The Jacket Maker: Find your dream coat or create your own
2021-04-21T17:13:15.000Z
10 best women’s tee shirts to help build an easy, versatile wardrobe
2021-04-20T15:32:19.000Z
10 best Mother’s Day cards to tell Mom you love her this year
2021-04-19T18:46:24.000Z
7 best running socks to cushion your stride
2021-04-16T17:09:17.000Z
10 best sleep masks for a peaceful night’s rest
2021-04-15T16:34:39.000Z
10 best dog beds to help your pup snooze in comfort and style
2021-04-08T16:01:26.000Z
How Hope Fragrances are helping change how we treat depression
2021-04-05T23:02:20.000Z
10 best dandruff shampoos to keep your shoulders flake-free
2021-04-02T22:03:00.000Z
Monitor your indoor air quality with the Airthings Wave Mini
2021-04-02T21:14:19.000Z
10 best dog toys to keep your pet happy and playful
2021-04-02T18:14:49.000Z
8 best luxury bags for fashion lovers
2021-04-01T19:38:01.000Z
13 best board games to kick off a fun family night
2021-04-01T17:10:08.000Z
9 best foundations to help oily skin look beautiful
2021-04-01T14:25:02.000Z
4 best washer and dryer sets
2021-03-31T22:26:18.000Z
Best eye shadow palettes for makeup enthusiasts
2021-03-30T22:49:09.000Z
11 aspirational furniture and decor pieces by independent brands
2021-03-30T18:16:38.000Z
8 best vegan and cruelty-free mascaras
2021-03-29T17:19:24.000Z
5 women’s waterproof jackets to keep you dry in April showers
2021-03-25T18:02:37.000Z
16 best gifts to help you build the perfect Easter basket
2021-03-22T19:05:05.000Z
30 best online beauty stores
2021-03-22T18:48:29.000Z
Sangre De Fruta: Luxury botanicals to keep your skin and hair soft
2021-03-22T17:33:11.000Z
11 best beauty subscription boxes
2021-03-19T11:46:12.000Z
5 best makeup brush sets
2021-03-19T11:43:14.000Z
8 best support cushions to alleviate back pain
2021-03-19T11:38:50.000Z
Best men’s coats for staying warm and stylish all winter
2021-03-19T11:32:31.000Z
Best luxury bedding and sheet sets to elevate your room
2021-03-19T11:12:49.000Z
7 best men’s running shoes
2021-03-19T11:05:37.000Z
5 best top-rated treadmills for getting your steps in at home
2021-03-19T11:02:16.000Z
14 best at-home workout products
2021-03-19T11:00:04.000Z
9 beauty products we need as the weather warms up
2021-03-16T12:09:38.000Z
7 best wifi routers to boost your work-from-home connectivity
2021-03-15T15:27:50.000Z