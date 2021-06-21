7 best gaming deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021

In 2018, studies showed 66% of the American population considered themselves gamers of some kind. That means gaming and the accessories that go along with it are bigger sellers than ever.

However, the bells and whistles that come along with your digital fun aren’t cheap. To combat that, we scoped out some of Amazon Prime Day 2021’s best deals on gaming supplies that will save you a ton of money when you buy now.

Whether it’s something as simple as snacks for intense battles or you need an entire new laptop for peak performance, keep scrolling to find our favorite gaming deals for Prime Day.