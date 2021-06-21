7 best gaming deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021
In 2018, studies showed 66% of the American population considered themselves gamers of some kind. That means gaming and the accessories that go along with it are bigger sellers than ever.
However, the bells and whistles that come along with your digital fun aren’t cheap. To combat that, we scoped out some of Amazon Prime Day 2021’s best deals on gaming supplies that will save you a ton of money when you buy now.
Whether it’s something as simple as snacks for intense battles or you need an entire new laptop for peak performance, keep scrolling to find our favorite gaming deals for Prime Day.
BestOffice PC Gaming Chair Ergonomic Office Chair Desk Chair with Lumbar Support Flip Up Arms Headrest PU Leather Executive High Back Computer Chair for Adults Women Men, Black and White
With this deal only applicable until this evening, this BestOffice ergonomic gaming chair is a steal at just $55.76 until tonight. It’s stylish with high-tech design and chic color blocking, but what you’ll love most is the comfort and adjustability that gets you ready for long hours of playtime.
Homfio L Shaped Desk 58’’ Computer Corner Gaming Desk
If you’re looking for a roomy corner desk that will help you optimize your space in an organized, sleek way, you’ll love this super cheap Homfio L-shaped desk on sale for just $112.99, marked down by nearly half its regular price. Nearly 2,000 ratings give it a 90% approval rating, claiming it’s easy to put together, holds several monitors and other desk accoutrement, and is especially sturdy for the price.
DIWUER Gaming Headset
To enhance your playing experience, you’ll want a quality set of noise-cancelling headphones like these so outside sounds don’t disrupt your focus. An omnidirectional mic picks up your own voice while you’re streaming or talking to others, and the gorgeous light display helps set the scene for your best gaming setup yet.
Redragon S101 Wired Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo
With nearly 30,000 reviews offering glowing advice to snag this beautiful and well-made keyboard for your setup, it’s wise to consider snagging one today while it’s on a sale for just $33.99. As one dad reports:
“I bought this for my kid so I wasn’t too concerned about what I thought about it for a low cost keyboard and mouse combo. They just wanted the lights. But after using it myself on their system, I have to say the mouse and keyboard actually feel and work really really good! And the LEDs actually look really good on both of them too!”
Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse
We’ve hyped up Razer mice before (read more about that here), so naturally we wanted to turn the spotlight on this incredible Prime Day deal that saves you almost half off the original price, allowing you to buy a quality gaming mouse for just $37.99.
It works three times faster than traditional mechanical switches, using light beam actuation and registering button presses at the speed of light. It also has a drag-free wire so it feels like playing wirelessly with the beneficial connectivity that gives it lighting-fast precision and speed.
Gatorade Prime Energy Chews, Cool Blue (6 Count of 0.166 oz Each), 1oz, Pack of 16
For long sessions behind the screen, you’ll need energy but can’t always break for a meal. Gatorade Prime Energy Chews help with that and taste delicious to boot, so stock up with a few packs while they’re on sale for Prime Day.
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop
Need a new laptop for gaming? You can save $460 by buying the best deal of the day with Prime via this ASUS ROG Strix Scary 15 Gaming laptop today. Some things to consider:
–NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super with ROG Boost –Intel Core i7-10875H –15.6” 240Hz 3ms Full HD IPS Display –comes with 30-days of Xbox Game Pass for PC
One top reviewer says it has “such raw power in small laptop compare to bulkier ones.”