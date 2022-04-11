Spring is here and for many, that means everything from hormones to allergies are running high. You can use that energy to make things more interesting in the bedroom by investing in a new toy or tool that helps you maximize your sexual pleasure whether it's a new partner, an old partner, or just yourself you're getting off.

Below, we've chosen our favorite recently released playthings on the market that are meant to build arousal and create more satisfying sessions in the sack. Whether it's a fun new vibrator or CBD-laced massage oil, you're sure to find something here that will keep you as busy as the birds and the bees this season.

When you're finished browsing here, make sure to check out our master list of sexy places to shop so you never miss out on the latest products that can help you feel more satisfied with your life between the sheets.

Melt into Pleasure Bundle Foria Melt into Pleasure Bundle ​If you're into CBD and great sex, this is the bundle for you! You'll receive two items: –Foria's Awaken Arousal Oil that uses CBD and botanicals specially designed to warm up the vulva and surrounding areas to maximize excitement and lead to stronger, deeper orgasms –Intimacy Suppositories that help soothe and heal sensitive areas (aka they can be used vaginally or rectally) after more vigorous sexual activity. Foria $58 Buy Now

Bondage Boutique Wedding Night Feather Tickler Lovehoney Bondage Boutique Wedding Night Feather Tickler It's silly, fun, and very pretty, and it can ease newbies into different types of foreplay or sensation play without being overwhelming! Try the Wedding Night Feather Tickler to awaken your senses before you get into the heavier stuff, and don't worry, you don't actually have to get married to enjoy the pristine white feathers of this little teaser. Lovehoney $9.99 Buy Now

Lush Chloe Mini Wand Vibe Pink Cherry Lush Chloe Mini Wand Vibe We've said it once, twice, or maybe a dozen times here on Wishlist but when it comes to vibrators, a wand simply cannot be topped. The size of this beautiful golden model from Pink Cherry makes it easier to control the exact angle you're looking for during solo and partnered play and allows for use in more positions in the latter. Plus, we'll always throw down our cash for something shiny and glamorous that makes every encounter feel even a smidge more special. Pink Cherry $39.96 Buy Now

ThreePlay™ Massage Candle Lovability ThreePlay™ Massage Candle Great sex is all about priming, and the Threeplay massage candle is designed specifically to set the atmosphere, transform into sensual massage oil as it melts, and act as a moisturizer so you'll feel gorgeous and glistening as you head into the main event. It's also vegan and cruelty-free so your conscience stays clean as the aphrodisiac scent washes over you. Lovability $14 Buy Now

Lust Remote Control Dual Rider Adam & Eve Lust Remote Control Dual Rider ​Similar to products that run well over $1000, this riding vibrator lets you control the pressure, intensity, and all other aspects of the experience by simply shifting your body weight and moving into different positions to achieve the perfect orgasm every time. It's perfect for solo use or foreplay because let's be honest, what's hotter than giving your partner an ultra-hot solo show in the comfort of your own home? Adam & Eve $159.95 Buy Now

Enigma - Deep Rose Lelo Enigma - Deep Rose If you're picky about your vibrators and prefer a deeper, more "rumbly" sensation, you need the kind of expert engineering of companies like Lelo. Their Enigma vibe uses patented SenSonic technology and special silicone to transmit vibrational waves without overpowering the clitoris so you can enjoy a deep, fulfilling orgasm every time. While it also comes in basic black, we love the Deep Rose shade for spring. Buy now to save big during the company's spring sale! Lelo $199 $164.17 Buy Now

Link Up Optimum Vibrating Ring Babeland Link Up Optimum Vibrating Ring Partners with a penis love vibration, too, so help them experience it to the fullest with these vibrating rings that shake things up for the giver and receiver of the action. They can help stiffen and extend your sexual encounters, making penetrative sex even more fun for everyone involved. Babeland $64.99 Buy Now

Lovehoney Flora Ivory Embroidered Bustier Set Lovehoney Flora Ivory Embroidered Bustier Set You don't need an excuse to buy new lingerie, but sometimes a little encouragement is welcome! Hop into this season with the dazzling, fresh florals of this sheer set from Lovehoney, and let spring fever hit your bedroom – minus the pesky allergies, of course. Lovehoney $54.99 Buy Now