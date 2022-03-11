Society is slowly but steadily evolving toward more eco-conscious fashion, and some of the most prominent players in that arena are denim brands.

Whether they're incorporating recycled materials into their product, paying workers ethical rates and providing them excellent working conditions, or striving to reduce the water and chemicals it takes to create a pair of great-looking jeans, keep reading to see what denim we're investing so can look great in garments that are better for the earth.

We'll continue to add to this list, too, so bookmark this space to come back for even more brands to discover.

Reformation Reformation Peyton High Rise Bootcut Jeans Reformation is known for their gorgeous, sustainably created dresses, but we want to draw attention to their fantastic denim selection as well! As you see above with the Peyton High Rise Boot Cut style, Reformation's jeans are stylish, fitted beautifully, and reasonably priced for something that will last several years. This particular style is slim-fitting but offers a bit of stretch so you're not stuck in rigid denim all day, and the fabric breakdown is as follows: 66% Organically Grown Cotton, 33% TENCEL™ Lyocell, and 1% Elastane with 23 pounds of carbon dioxide savings and 10,301 gallons of water savings. Each product on Reformation's website will give you the exact info you're looking for when determining the sustainability and eco-consciousness of the clothing item. Simply browse the "Sustainability Impact" and "Fabric & Care" tabs listed with each piece to see what you're really getting. Far from a boring selection, Reformation also offers up jumpsuits, dresses, colorful jeans, wide leg styles, fitted styles, skirts, button-down shirts, and more, all in their Jeans section. Click through to see what kind of sustainable denim you'll love to wear from the chic company. Reformation $118 Buy Now

Everlane Everlane Everlane Denim Fit options abound when it comes to Everlane. High-rise, slouchy, straight leg, relaxed fit, rigid denim, stretch denim – they're all accounted for here, and Everlane promises your perfect pair is made with the sustainability intact. "We’ve made a commitment to keep our denim clean," the company writes on their denim page linked below. A handy guide to their pictorials showcases which pairs are made with organic fabrics, recycled content, better chemistry, under improved working conditions, and more. Pricing varies, but we've set the cost below to reflect the price of the Rigid Slouch Jean in Vintage Sky Blue, a trendy favorite catching our eye for spring. But don't take our word for it – visit Everlane.com to find your next favorite pair of jeans today.

Everlane $108 Buy Now

DL1961 DL1961 DL Vinage Jeans ​Touting themselves as the makers of "the most sustainable jeans on Earth," DL1961 is an ambitious, family-owned brand built on clothing created by shredding vintage denim and post-consumer waste into teeny, tiny pieces until it can be made into new, eco-friendly yarn. Styles for men, women, and kids are available, as well as some very cute pet options! Where else are you going to find a canine trucker jacket?! Prices vary based on who you're shopping for but expect to spend in the $150 to $200 for human options, less for your furry friends. DL1961 $149 Buy Now

Citizens of Humanity Citizens of Humanity Libby High Rise Relaxed Bootcut As you can see with the "ode to the 90s" Libby High Rise jeans pictured here, Citizens of Humanity does it best when they're offering timeless staple styles that will live in your closet forever. True to size, non-stretch, and available in three colors, it's just one of many options you'll find on the site that fit an array of styles and look great whether you're having a casual day at the office or running errands on the weekend. Citizens of Humanity's commitment to sustainability spans a wide breadth of practices, including using recycled cotton and leather, using organic cotton, green washes and dyes that don't pollute the water supply, specific washing methods during production that cut down on water use by up to 60%, and much more you can read up on here. When you're finished checking out their impressive laundry list of practices, enjoy the meticulously sorted menus that allow you to shop by fit, top styles, various collections, and even try an e-styling consult! Prices vary, but you can expect to pay around $200 per pair. Citizens of Humanity $198 Buy Now