Weighted blankets certainly aren’t a new invention, but they’ve been picking up steam as a great tool for reducing anxiety. We researched important information and options for you concerning these popular items, so keep reading to decide if they’re right for you.

What is a weighted blanket?

It’s exactly what it sounds like–a blanket with weights. A common way manufacturers weight the blankets is by sewing smaller squares into the blanket’s interior and filling the pockets with glass, metal, or plastic beads. Some homemade options even use rice for the job. They’ve historically been used as therapeutic tools for folks with autism spectrum disorders, dementia, and mental health conditions, but they’ve since moved into mass market territory and are meant to aid sleep and reduce general anxiety.

What are the benefits of a weighted blanket?

Scientific studies have had mixed results when researching measurable effects on weighted blanket users, but the converted often swear by them. Some benefits proposed by makers and users include:

-Falling asleep faster due to reduced anxiety

-Maintaining more restful sleep throughout the night

-Increased melatonin production

-Can improve ADHD symptoms in children

-Lowers anxiety levels throughout the day

How should you choose the best weighted blanket for you?

-Choose a blanket that weighs approximately 10% of your own body weight, round up if you want a more intense experience and round down if you’re just getting started

-Make sure the dimensions are large enough to cover your entire body and/or bed so you make the most of that cozy, enclosed feeling weighted blankets provide

-Make it pretty! Or handsome, or calming–whatever imagery or colors comfort you should be what you choose to enhance the overall experience

-Choose a soft fabric that isn’t scratchy or itchy so the relaxation of the weight on you isn’t impeded by a bad skin feel

Keeping all this in mind, we researched some weighted blankets for ourselves and found the following options. Most come in various weights and sizes, so the prices will fluctuate based on your own personalized choices.

