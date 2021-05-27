7 best weighted blankets to calm your anxiety

Weighted blankets certainly aren’t a new invention, but they’ve been picking up steam as a great tool for reducing anxiety. We researched important information and options for you concerning these popular items, so keep reading to decide if they’re right for you.

What is a weighted blanket?

It’s exactly what it sounds like–a blanket with weights. A common way manufacturers weight the blankets is by sewing smaller squares into the blanket’s interior and filling the pockets with glass, metal, or plastic beads. Some homemade options even use rice for the job. They’ve historically been used as therapeutic tools for folks with autism spectrum disorders, dementia, and mental health conditions, but they’ve since moved into mass market territory and are meant to aid sleep and reduce general anxiety.

What are the benefits of a weighted blanket?

Scientific studies have had mixed results when researching measurable effects on weighted blanket users, but the converted often swear by them. Some benefits proposed by makers and users include:

-Falling asleep faster due to reduced anxiety

-Maintaining more restful sleep throughout the night

-Increased melatonin production

-Can improve ADHD symptoms in children

-Lowers anxiety levels throughout the day

How should you choose the best weighted blanket for you?

-Choose a blanket that weighs approximately 10% of your own body weight, round up if you want a more intense experience and round down if you’re just getting started

-Make sure the dimensions are large enough to cover your entire body and/or bed so you make the most of that cozy, enclosed feeling weighted blankets provide

-Make it pretty! Or handsome, or calming–whatever imagery or colors comfort you should be what you choose to enhance the overall experience

-Choose a soft fabric that isn’t scratchy or itchy so the relaxation of the weight on you isn’t impeded by a bad skin feel

Keeping all this in mind, we researched some weighted blankets for ourselves and found the following options. Most come in various weights and sizes, so the prices will fluctuate based on your own personalized choices.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn a commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing, expert advice and our own research. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Therapedic Reversible Plush Weighted Blanket

Four weights, three colors, an impossibly soft removable cover, and discounts for BB&B members? This mid-price option is fantastic in every way, loaded with glass beads that will soothe your frayed nerves like a big bear hug, and in case you find fault with it, a lifetime manufacturer’s warranty makes it easy to replace.

YnM Weighted Blanket — Heavy 100% Oeko-Tex Certified Cotton Material with Premium Glass Beads (Dark Grey, 48''x72'' 15lbs), Suit for One Person(~140lb) Use on Twin/Full Bed

While we’re pictured a neutral gray color here, this affordable option comes in plenty of colors, patterns, sizes, and weights to custom fit your body weight and aesthetic preferences for between $60 and $170. Nearly 40,000 buyers have left their opinion on this top-selling option including this satisfied customer’s account:

“I never write reviews but thought I should after buying two of these blankets. I haven’t slept through the night for almost 6 years, thanks to a difficult pregnancy and baby. It trained my body to only sleep a couple hours at a time. I tried everything, and am shocked that a weighted blanket worked so magically! From restless legs, insomnia, anxiety, it is an instant fix!”

Gravity The Weighted Blanket

This lush blue Gravity blanket is as fancy (and expensive) as it gets with weighted blankets, but the engineering and attention to detail makes it worth it. The company describes it as a “premium-grade, therapeutic weighted blanket engineered to be around 10% of your body weight,” with gridded stitching to ensure the beads remain evenly distributed and a removable cover that makes it simple to wash. A recent study of this model by SleepScore Labs showed 72% of users reported improved sleep quality with the Gravity blanket, and you can choose between three weights to match your body’s needs best.

Weighted Blanket Child, Adult Blanket Glow in the Dark Constellation

Available in several different patterns and weights from 5 to 20 pounds, this is a wonderfully customizable option that works great as a gift for children, teens, or adults who like a bit of whimsy in their blankets. Each blanket is created with super soft, high quality fabrics that feel great to snuggle up with, and shipping is free !

Luna Kids Weighted Blanket - Individual Use - 7 Lbs - 41x60 - Twin Size Bed - 100% Oeko-Tex Cooling Cotton & Glass Beads - USA Designed - Heavy Cool Weight - Blue Boat Print

For a more child-friendly option, the Luna Kids weighted blanket is great. It comes in lighter weights so you can stick to the 10% of body weight rule, comes in fun fabrics your child will love, and the cloud-like fabric won’t irritate any young one’s sensitivities. More than 12,600 reviews average 4.5 stars, and reviewers frequently mention great quality, even distribution, and improved sleep quality as the top reasons to buy.

Brooklinen Weighted Comforter

Brooklinen is a respected name in quality bedclothes, so naturally their weighted blanket ranks high among our top picks for investment pieces to last your sleep routine a lifetime. Corner loops make it easy to attack to your duvet, and a quilted 400 thread count cotton sateen shell feels great against your skin as it wraps you in just enough pressure for relaxation. This is a great option for larger folks as well since it comes in sizes up to 30 pounds.

48" x 72" Temperature Balancing Weighted Blanket Gray - Tranquility

Budget-friendly, antimicrobial, and temperature balancing–what more could you want from a starter weighted blanket? This is perfect if you want to try one out without the large financial commitment, and a removable, machine washable cover makes it ideal for folks with pets or kids who might be more prone to accidental messes. Despite its reasonable price, the pellets inside are still glass (not plastic), so it feels great and is better for the environment in the long run.

