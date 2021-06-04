Choosing a yoga mat isn’t all that complicated. You basically want something thick enough (over 1/4 inch) to support your bones so they’re not grinding against the floor, aesthetically pleasing to your specific tastes, and preferably, one made with sustainable materials that won’t spend 1,000 years rotting in a landfill once you’re done with it. No one wants that kind of spiritual guilt holding them back on advanced inversions, right?

Keeping this in mind, we browsed around and chose our favorite mats we could find and will continue updating and adding to this list as we discover more. We’ve chosen pretty mats, basic mats, and mats that won’t hurt the earth, and we’re confident that regardless of your expertise level or practice goals, you’ll find a yoga mat perfect for your next workout on this list.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn a commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing, expert advice and our own research. This revenue helps to fund journalism acrossThe Independent.