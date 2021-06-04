7 best yoga mats for cushioning your next stretch session

Kelsey Chapman
Friday 04 June 2021 18:57
Wishlist
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Choosing a yoga mat isn’t all that complicated. You basically want something thick enough (over 1/4 inch) to support your bones so they’re not grinding against the floor, aesthetically pleasing to your specific tastes, and preferably, one made with sustainable materials that won’t spend 1,000 years rotting in a landfill once you’re done with it. No one wants that kind of spiritual guilt holding them back on advanced inversions, right?

Keeping this in mind, we browsed around and chose our favorite mats we could find and will continue updating and adding to this list as we discover more. We’ve chosen pretty mats, basic mats, and mats that won’t hurt the earth, and we’re confident that regardless of your expertise level or practice goals, you’ll find a yoga mat perfect for your next workout on this list.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn a commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing, expert advice and our own research. This revenue helps to fund journalism acrossThe Independent.

Warrior Mat

Touting itself as “The best mat anywhere, period,” we’re believing the hype behind this leather-topped, moisture-wicking, rubber-bottomed mat and its bevy of promises.

It’s 100% formaldehyde-free, non-toxic and PVC-free, which adds to a cleaner practice and peaceful savasana. It’s also long–we mean really long–at 6’2” and cushioned to perfection to allow for great grounding benefits with ideal support.

The Opossum and Peonies Yoga Mat

This opossum artwork is some of the most loved on Society 6 for good reason–just look how cute! Aside from the adorable print, this mat is sized to sell. At 70 inches long, the average person shouldn’t have a hard time sprawling out with little overhang, and the medium thickness provides plenty of sturdy support while only weighing 3.6 pounds.

Pink Pampas panel 1 - Suede Yoga Mat (3MM)

Calling all girly girls who want something pink and pretty to motivate them through their sweat sessions: this stunner by Sugarmat is everything.

This is a mat meant to feel and look decadent. Inspired by wallpaper patterns popularized during the 17th century trade between Asia and Europe, these prints were “the subjects of fascination by French royalties and aristocrats,” according to Sugarmat.

They come with an ultra-absorbent suede top, natural rubber base, and high-density cushion to take the stress off your joints. It’s also eco-friendly and comes with a carrying strap, though you can fancier ones that match your color scheme separately if you so desire.

Gaiam Studio Select 6mm Metallic Sun and Moon Mat

If you seek something inspiring and beautiful, this is the mat for you.

Made from non-slip, latex-free, and 6P-free PVC, this gorgeous yoga mat features a unique metallic design that will give you something beautiful to look at in downward dog. There’s also a Gaiam online library of yoga content included with purchase, so you can log on and learn more about new practices then put them to use.

Jade Harmony Natural Rubber Yoga Mat

Simple, basic, colorful, and eco friendly, the Jade Harmony Natural Rubber mat is one of the most reliable options out there. Jade also plants a tree for every mat purchased, so buy knowing your money is helping improve the world and they come in extra long so all you tall yogis out there are covered.

Amazon Basics 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat

Over 37,000 people have purchased this basic, portable yoga mat, and more than 90% of them say it does the job when it comes to supporting your body weight throughout your workouts.

“I am a regular exerciser and have gone through tons of mats,” states one of the top reviews. “This one is definitely thicker than most, and also longer than most! That’s a plus because I’m 5’9” and I sometimes feel like mats are way too short for me when laying down to do sit-ups or stretches.”

Gaiam Essentials Thick Yoga Mat Fitness & Exercise Mat with Easy-Cinch Yoga Mat Carrier Strap, 72"L x 24"W x 2/5 Inch Thick

For something slightly thinner that comes in a variety of beautiful colors, try this Gaiam Essentials mat. It has sold nearly as many units as the above option on Amazon, with more than 90% of the 20,000 reviews ranking it as a top pick.

It’s a PVC yoga mat and thus a healthier choice for you and the planet, free from chemicals like DEHP, DBP, BBP, DINP, DIDP and DNOP. It also includes a handy strap so you can cart it to and from class, the park, or wherever else you’d like to put a barrier between yourself and the ground.

Latest

7 best yoga mats for cushioning your next stretch session
2021-06-04T17:57:42.000Z
21 best online jewelry stores to browse for new baubles
2021-06-03T18:46:02.000Z
11 best online lingerie stores for all budgets and body types
2021-06-03T18:16:00.000Z
7 best desk fans for staying cool while you work this summer
2021-06-03T15:03:44.000Z
10 best kids’ clothing stores according to bloggers and real parents
2021-06-03T13:57:07.000Z
20 best fragrances for women to help you smell lovely all year
2021-06-02T20:22:18.000Z
10 cult classic beauty products we’ll never give up
2021-06-02T18:45:15.000Z
Ex-Starbucks worker reveals the a way baristas punish rude customers
2021-06-02T15:22:11.000Z
What to expect for Amazon Prime Day 2021
2021-06-01T17:09:38.000Z
American woman asks internet to explain what Wetherspoons is
2021-06-01T01:14:24.000Z
8 best lip glosses for a plump, shiny pout
2021-05-31T13:59:44.000Z
8 best online sex toy stores for shameless shopping at home
2021-05-28T17:38:59.000Z
Two guys hung a ‘Trump Won’ banner at Yankee Stadium - and had to go
2021-05-28T15:17:34.000Z
7 best weighted blankets to calm your anxiety
2021-05-27T14:47:02.000Z
7 beautiful pairs of roller skates to get you back in the rink
2021-05-26T19:31:07.000Z
10 best outdoor furniture pieces to beautify your patio this summer
2021-05-26T18:30:00.000Z
The 80 best online clothing stores in the US
2021-05-26T16:50:02.000Z
30 gorgeous summer dresses to wear on your next sunny outing
2021-05-26T16:48:00.000Z
Chris Hemsworth trolled by his brother for ‘skipping leg day’
2021-05-26T13:43:13.000Z
13 best gratitude journals recommended by mental health experts
2021-05-25T16:55:28.000Z
12 Father’s Day gifts your dad really wants this year
2021-05-25T16:09:48.000Z
8 best top-rated electric toothbrushes on Amazon
2021-05-25T13:47:35.000Z
13 best cheap coffee makers to kick up your morning routine
2021-05-24T19:39:59.000Z
8 best refrigerators to upgrade your kitchen
2021-05-24T17:35:12.000Z
9 best mini fridges to keep drinks cool in small spaces
2021-05-24T16:52:33.000Z
10 best picnic blankets for your next sunny day lunch date
2021-05-24T16:13:28.000Z
The must-buy Trader Joe’s products, according to a White House chef
2021-05-22T12:25:58.000Z
The bare minimum of exercise you need to be fit, experts say
2021-05-22T09:14:09.000Z
Marc Jacobs former NYC apartment has 18k gold leafing
2021-05-21T21:51:44.000Z
21 Airbnb horror stories - from hidden cameras to shoe covers
2021-05-19T13:20:31.000Z
16 best online thrift stores
2021-05-13T14:48:31.000Z
This is the only rice cooker you need
2021-05-13T14:48:11.000Z
5 best outdoor pizza ovens under $500 for perfect pies at home
2021-05-13T14:16:56.000Z
How to choreograph your skincare routine with Jordan Samuel Skin
2021-05-12T21:32:23.000Z
Turns out you’ve been drinking prosecco wrong this whole time
2021-05-08T11:45:57.000Z
Subway’s new sandwiches are too dangerous to make, store owners say
2021-05-06T19:49:51.000Z
JLab Talk Pro USB Microphone: The perfect tool for home recording
2021-05-06T14:09:19.000Z
11 bold pieces to freshen up your closet right now
2021-05-05T17:18:23.000Z
5 best cheap microwave ovens for quick cooking on a budget
2021-05-04T17:58:46.000Z
World’s best restaurant goes meat-free - here’s what’s on the menu
2021-05-03T21:06:41.000Z
13 best outdoor games for summertime fun
2021-05-03T21:00:19.000Z
This is the chaotic Starbucks order that made a barista almost quit
2021-05-03T19:32:26.000Z
10 best kitchen knife sets under $200
2021-04-30T22:15:11.000Z
Ultenic U11 Cordless Vacuum Review
2021-04-30T19:03:08.000Z
New beer shows how drink would taste after climate apocalypse
2021-04-30T18:00:22.000Z
These are the drinks bartenders wish you’d stop ordering
2021-04-30T15:57:54.000Z
12 best women’s sandals to wear for perfect summer style
2021-04-29T17:45:19.000Z
10 best cheap toasters for making breakfast on a budget
2021-04-28T20:16:12.000Z
6 best massage tools from Amazon to relax your muscles at home
2021-04-26T16:58:49.000Z
10 best computer mice for smoother scrolling
2021-04-22T17:42:59.000Z
8 best face masks to wear while running
2021-04-22T17:31:36.000Z
15 best swimsuits for looking great by the water this summer
2021-04-22T15:22:34.000Z
15 best Mother’s Day gifts for spoiling your mom this year
2021-04-22T14:36:17.000Z
Ready for an air fryer? Here’s why we love the Proscenic T21
2021-04-21T20:56:24.000Z
The Jacket Maker: Find your dream coat or create your own
2021-04-21T17:13:15.000Z
10 best women’s tee shirts to help build an easy, versatile wardrobe
2021-04-20T15:32:19.000Z
10 best Mother’s Day cards to tell Mom you love her this year
2021-04-19T18:46:24.000Z
7 best running socks to cushion your stride
2021-04-16T17:09:17.000Z
10 best sleep masks for a peaceful night’s rest
2021-04-15T16:34:39.000Z
10 best dog beds to help your pup snooze in comfort and style
2021-04-08T16:01:26.000Z
How Hope Fragrances are helping change how we treat depression
2021-04-05T23:02:20.000Z
10 best dandruff shampoos to keep your shoulders flake-free
2021-04-02T22:03:00.000Z
Monitor your indoor air quality with the Airthings Wave Mini
2021-04-02T21:14:19.000Z
10 best dog toys to keep your pet happy and playful
2021-04-02T18:14:49.000Z
8 best luxury bags for fashion lovers
2021-04-01T19:38:01.000Z
13 best board games to kick off a fun family night
2021-04-01T17:10:08.000Z
9 best foundations to help oily skin look beautiful
2021-04-01T14:25:02.000Z
4 best washer and dryer sets
2021-03-31T22:26:18.000Z
Best eye shadow palettes for makeup enthusiasts
2021-03-30T22:49:09.000Z
11 aspirational furniture and decor pieces by independent brands
2021-03-30T18:16:38.000Z
The Tony Little Gazelle: Is this old school glider worth the money?
2021-03-30T16:48:43.000Z
8 best vegan and cruelty-free mascaras
2021-03-29T17:19:24.000Z
5 women’s waterproof jackets to keep you dry in April showers
2021-03-25T18:02:37.000Z
16 best gifts to help you build the perfect Easter basket
2021-03-22T19:05:05.000Z
30 best online beauty stores
2021-03-22T18:48:29.000Z
Sangre De Fruta: Luxury botanicals to keep your skin and hair soft
2021-03-22T17:33:11.000Z
11 best beauty subscription boxes
2021-03-19T11:46:12.000Z
5 best makeup brush sets
2021-03-19T11:43:14.000Z
8 best support cushions to alleviate back pain
2021-03-19T11:38:50.000Z
Best men’s coats for staying warm and stylish all winter
2021-03-19T11:32:31.000Z
Best luxury bedding and sheet sets to elevate your room
2021-03-19T11:12:49.000Z
7 best men’s running shoes
2021-03-19T11:05:37.000Z
5 best top-rated treadmills for getting your steps in at home
2021-03-19T11:02:16.000Z
14 best at-home workout products
2021-03-19T11:00:04.000Z
9 beauty products we need as the weather warms up
2021-03-16T12:09:38.000Z
10 best water pitchers to hold your favorite beverages this summer
2021-03-15T16:40:51.000Z
7 best wifi routers to boost your work-from-home connectivity
2021-03-15T15:27:50.000Z
7 best mens’ hiking boots to keep feet dry and comfortable on climbs
2021-03-11T13:29:16.000Z
Best indoor smokeless grills
2021-03-09T17:28:35.000Z
JBL Pulse 4: Why this bluetooth speaker will make your life better
2021-03-09T14:04:26.000Z
The 10 best online plus size clothing stores
2021-03-08T21:24:27.000Z
7 best sunscreens to protect your kids’ delicate skin
2021-03-08T21:16:14.000Z
12. best gifts to give a child on their first birthday
2021-03-03T16:47:03.000Z
8 best coffees for at-home brewing according to baristas
2021-03-03T16:32:24.000Z
6 best thermometers to monitor your family’s health
2021-03-02T20:59:41.000Z
8 best French presses to help you brew better coffee
2021-03-02T17:40:37.000Z
8 best knife sharpeners according to chefs, experts, and user reviews
2021-03-02T17:31:16.000Z
This facial cleanser changed my acne-prone, thirty-something skin
2021-02-25T16:11:07.000Z
Best bath and body products to help you de-stress
2021-02-23T22:02:37.000Z
Best women’s activewear pieces for working out in style
2021-02-23T10:21:40.000Z