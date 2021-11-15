Black Friday 2021: When is it and what to expect on the year’s biggest shopping day

The countdown has begun to Black Friday 2021, happening this year on November 26th, and we have less than two months to go at time of publication.

Known as the biggest shopping day of the year for decades now, the day following Thanksgiving is when many families leave the comfort of their post-feast haze to venture into local stores to seek out steep discounts and never-before-seen buys on everything from toys to TVs. We broke down its history in much greater detail in our 2020 guide to Black Friday, so read more there for an account of the day’s origins.

Last year saw a drastic shift toward online sales as Covid-19 ravaged markets, and while stores are now fully open in most areas of the country, the continued trend toward a mix of in-person and online deals will follow us into 2021. While Cyber Monday has been a popular alternative for several years now, many stores have found a way to meld the two into a weekend-long discount extravaganza that takes some of the pressure of folks who might otherwise miss out on limited quantities of their favorite items.

To find out more about what’s to come, we checked out BlackFriday.com, one of the most comprehensive resources out there for early bird info on the big day. We also looked into stores individually to see if any information was available, and below are some of the most promising retailers to watch in the next few weeks as well as current available deals that tell a story of what you can expect this holiday shopping season.

UPDATE: You can shop Black Friday deals that are live now through November 7th when you click on the banners on the main page. Sales are cordoned off into categories like Men, Women, Home, and Kids, but you can also shop by monetary designations like “$10 and Under.” Bonus: You’ll receive $15 in Kohl’s cash for every $50 you spend now through November 5th.

The “toy list” section hints at a great selection of best sellers targeted toward children under 12 this year at the retail giant. Everything from the LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet 76191 Building Kit (currently $69.99) to the Step2 Modern Cook Play Kitchen Pink Set (on sale for $79.99).

You can also browse Kohl’s “Save the Date” section by searching Black Friday 2021 to see what’s on sale right now for comparable prices to the discounts you’ll be seeing next month.

UPDATE: Walmart is offering deals every Friday in November, and several are already previewed in the company’s weekly ad. Click through to the main site and check out the online circular so you can start taking notes on what to expect, such as these early tech deals and early toy deals here.

Walmart still has their “check back” sign up when you try to search for upcoming deals, but we know from years past the retailer specializes in big ticket items like televisions and cameras when it comes to the big day.

One way to get an idea of what’s to come is to check out what’s on sale now, and Walmart is running a huge Flash Picks sale with prices up to 50% off on products like this MaxKare treadmill that’s just $279.99 currently, marked down from $589.99.

MaxKare Treadmill MaxKare

Other deals include over $100 off this kids’ Audi riding toy, a quality recumbent bike for under $250, and a clearance fire pit marked down to $45.99 from nearly $300.

UPDATE: Target released their “Holiday Best” deals along with the promise: “We’ll match the price if it goes lower at Target before 12/24.” Everything from Apple AirPods to this cool ice cream truck for dolls is at the lowest price you’ll find this season.

When it comes to Target’s Black Friday setup, the main website currently prompts curious shoppers to make sure they’re signed up for the company’s email circular to receive exclusive deals, up-to-date sale listings, and other pertinent information on shopping the big day. Target’s weekly ad is also a helpful resource in studying the latest deals, so make sure you check that out here.

Right now, Target is going all out for Halloween with BOGO 50% off costumes for the whole family, plus deals on spooky decor meant to get you in the mood for trick-or-treaters on October 31st. Read up on those deals here.

UPDATE: Best Buy is releasing their cheapest deals of the season already, and they’ll automatically refund of the difference should you find the same product for less once Black Friday arrives. Qualifying purchases will need to be labeled “Black Friday Price Guarantee” and you’ll need to be a Best Buy Totaltech™ and My Best Buy® member. Read here for more details.

Mega retailer Best Buy is where it’s at for all your high-tech, quality electronics like televisions, laptops, Smart home accessories, and more. Their post-Black Friday letter from 2020 (read here) talked about the raging success of their doorbuster event that started Thanksgiving day and ran all through the weekend, telling customers they are “determined to make next year’s after Thanksgiving sale even more memorable,” noting brands like Samsung, Microsoft, Sony, Intel, Nikon, Bose, Sonos, and Apple will be on sale then and periodically throughout the year to keep folks coming back.

While we await the release of slashed prices on the tech goods we love to get for cheap, Best Buy is running their huge Outlet Event now through October 24th in which you can save up to half off clearance and open-box items like this LG efficiency top-loading Smart washer (marked down $350) or a Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Front Control Slide-In Gas Convection Range with built-in Air Fry and Wi-Fi capabilities (save $410 right now).

Check back as we continue to update you on the latest news releases and sale items coming on November 26th, and don’t forget to check out our frequent daily deals pieces that focus on Best Buy, Amazon, and more.