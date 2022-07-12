Prime Day is in full swing, and we've got our eye on a select few kitchen brands offering up amazing deals on blenders that promise to mix, chop, and whir up some delicious treats on the cheap right now. Keep scrolling to see our top picks from Nutribullet, Vitamix, and Black + Decker that will help you save big right now.

Nutribullet Smart Touch Blender™ 1500W Nutribullet Smart Touch Blender™ 1500W For a Smart blender with four expertly designed programs, a 1500 watt motor, three blending speeds, and a high-capacity pitcher, the Nutribullet Smart Touch is your ideal candidate that lets you rely on the trusted brand to whir up tasty treats at home. Buy now during the Prime Day deal and you'll save more than $50 off the regular price, plus you can pay in three installments at just $32.54 each! Nutribullet $149.99 $97.61 Buy Now

Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Black, Self-Cleaning - 1957 Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Black, Self-Cleaning - 1957 For the serious at-home blending professional, this low-profile 64-ounce Vitamix is a hot ticket item to nab today while it's marked down by a whopping $230.Hardened stainless steel blades offer pristine mixing and chopping while five pre-programmed settings make it easy to create smoothies, soup, purées and more with the tap of a button. Vitamix $629.95 $399.95 Buy Now