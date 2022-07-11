Prime Day is here in just a few hours, and with it comes our favorite deals on everything from laptops to jewlery! Check out our favorite men's fashion pieces you'll want to snag over the next couple of days and save big on your stylish new wardrobe.

VATPAVE Mens Summer Tropical Shirts Short Sleeve Button Down VATPAVE Mens Summer Tropical Shirts Short Sleeve Button Down There's no need to look like a slouch in the heat when you have a cool short-sleeved button down like this one. Available in various prints, it's 70% cotton and 30% viscose for a great, breathable fit, and it's machine-washable! Vatpave $22.99 Buy Now

Reebok Men's Classic Leather Sneaker Reebok Men's Classic Leather Sneaker A classic pair of Reeboks never goes out of style, and nearly 22,000 glowing ratings from wearers back that up. Try them in this neutral Baked Earth shade to complement almost every outfit in your wardrobe. Reebok $75 Buy Now

Haggar Men's Work To Weekend No Iron Flat Front Pant Reg. And Big & Tall Sizes Haggar Men's Work To Weekend No Iron Flat Front Pant Reg. And Big & Tall Sizes Look sophisticated and put-together anywhere you go in these sleek trousers that are flattering on every body type and come in a wide variety of sizes to accommodate them! Multiple colors are available at varying prices, so click through to find your best fit and shade. Haggar $60 $27.62 Buy Now

YATTA GOLF Men Polo Shirt YATTA GOLF Men Polo Shirt For a traditional silhouette with a less serious motif, try this colorful polo shirt. The pink-on-blue cactus print is giving us cool eighties vibes. YATTA GOLF $39.95 Buy Now

SILKWORLD Men's Swim Trunks Quick Dry Beach Shorts with Pockets SILKWORLD Men's Swim Trunks Quick Dry Beach Shorts with Pockets Give in the the Hoochie Daddy look with these perfect-length, quick-drying swim trunks that will have all eyes on your thighs at the beach this year. SILKWORLD $24.99 $18.99 Buy Now

LOGEEYAR Mens Slim Fit T-Shirt Contrast Color Tee LOGEEYAR Mens Slim Fit T-Shirt Contrast Color Tee The slim fit and gradient color scheme is incredibly stylish, especially when tucked in with a smart belt buckle on display as seen on the model. LOGEEYAR $29.98 $22.98 Buy Now

Carhartt Men's Loose Fit Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt Carhartt Men's Loose Fit Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt Whether you're rocking it for work or play, you'll love the solid construction and oversized fit of this Carhartt long-sleeve. More than a dozen colors are available so stock up while they're on sale! Carhartt $29.99 Buy Now

Polarized Sunglasses for Men (3 Pack) Kaliyadi Polarized Sunglasses for Men and Women Matte Finish Sun glasses Color Mirror Lens 100% UV Blocking (3 Pack) Plenty of men like the simplicity of finding one thing you like and buying in it multiple colors. Try that approach with sunglasses and pay very little for each pair with this stylish three-pack in different mirrored finishes. Kaliyadi $19.99 Buy Now