Prime Day is here in just a few hours, and with it comes our favorite deals on everything from laptops to jewlery! Check out our favorite men's fashion pieces you'll want to snag over the next couple of days and save big on your stylish new wardrobe.
VATPAVE Mens Summer Tropical Shirts Short Sleeve Button Down
Mens Summer Tropical Shirts Short Sleeve Button Down
There's no need to look like a slouch in the heat when you have a cool short-sleeved button down like this one. Available in various prints, it's 70% cotton and 30% viscose for a great, breathable fit, and it's machine-washable!
Reebok Men's Classic Leather Sneaker
Men's Classic Leather Sneaker
A classic pair of Reeboks never goes out of style, and nearly 22,000 glowing ratings from wearers back that up. Try them in this neutral Baked Earth shade to complement almost every outfit in your wardrobe.
Haggar Men's Work To Weekend No Iron Flat Front Pant Reg. And Big & Tall Sizes
Men's Work To Weekend No Iron Flat Front Pant Reg. And Big & Tall Sizes
Look sophisticated and put-together anywhere you go in these sleek trousers that are flattering on every body type and come in a wide variety of sizes to accommodate them! Multiple colors are available at varying prices, so click through to find your best fit and shade.
YATTA GOLF Men Polo Shirt
Men Polo Shirt
For a traditional silhouette with a less serious motif, try this colorful polo shirt. The pink-on-blue cactus print is giving us cool eighties vibes.
SILKWORLD Men's Swim Trunks Quick Dry Beach Shorts with Pockets
Men's Swim Trunks Quick Dry Beach Shorts with Pockets
Give in the the Hoochie Daddy look with these perfect-length, quick-drying swim trunks that will have all eyes on your thighs at the beach this year.
LOGEEYAR Mens Slim Fit T-Shirt Contrast Color Tee
Mens Slim Fit T-Shirt Contrast Color Tee
The slim fit and gradient color scheme is incredibly stylish, especially when tucked in with a smart belt buckle on display as seen on the model.
Carhartt Men's Loose Fit Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt
Men's Loose Fit Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt
Whether you're rocking it for work or play, you'll love the solid construction and oversized fit of this Carhartt long-sleeve. More than a dozen colors are available so stock up while they're on sale!
Polarized Sunglasses for Men (3 Pack)
Polarized Sunglasses for Men and Women Matte Finish Sun glasses Color Mirror Lens 100% UV Blocking (3 Pack)
Plenty of men like the simplicity of finding one thing you like and buying in it multiple colors. Try that approach with sunglasses and pay very little for each pair with this stylish three-pack in different mirrored finishes.
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Jeans
Men's 505 Regular Fit Jeans
One of the best-selling jean styles of all time, the Levi's 505 Regular Fit Jeans are a no-brainer for Prime Day. Grab a pair or three and look your best all year long in the classic shape and your favorite wash – more than a dozen are available.