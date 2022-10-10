Christmas is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning your festive decor ahead of the year's biggest holiday season! Below, we've chosen our favorite pieces available so far for 2022 including fun advent calendars, beautiful garlands, heirloom-worthy tabletop decor, and nostalgia-inducing pieces sure to warm your heart this winter.
Don't forget to check back throughout the season as we add new pieces each week, and make sure to browse our gift guides as well so you'll be ready to decorate the space under the tree just as lushly as its branches!
Treasured Traditions Red Bulbs Light-Up Tree Figurine
Treasured Traditions Red Bulbs Light-Up Tree Figurine
The lit ceramic tree is the perfect centerpiece to any Christmas dinner gathering and when adorned with the signature Lenox holly and berries pattern, it's even more charming and cozy. You'll love the luxe touch of a 24k gold star on top!
Sera Blow Mold Snowman
Sera Blow Mold Snowman
The resurgence in blow mold popularity over the past few years tends to focus more on Halloween's offerings, but Christmas is a close second when it comes to the warm glow of the nostalgic pieces. While many contemporary designs lack the charm of older styles, this blow mold nails the perfect blend of old and new school blow mold it's 23-inch stature, two-light interior ensuring perfect brightness, and adorable grin that welcomes all visitors to sing a carol on your doorstep.
Pink Retro TV Christmas Tree Ornament
Pink Retro TV Christmas Tree Ornament
Add a pop of retro kitsch to your tree this year with an adorable snowy pink television scene featuring a teensy blue reindeer and its snowman friend. We think would also look stellar propped up on a mantle or credenza – wherever you like to spread cheer, really! At just $5, you can get a bundle of them for cheap.
Lit Capiz Star Garland
Lit Capiz Star Garland
Beautiful, unique, and sure to give your tree or mantel that extra-special touch, this star garland is a must-have for anyone who wants a classy Christmas setup.
Vintage Bells
Vintage Bells
There's something unexpected about the use of vintage-looking bells as Christmas decor, so pick these up if you want to veer outside the traditional green-and-red color scheme and infuse your decor with a rustic touch. Minimalists will love the festive simplicity.
Tabletop Village Advent Calendar
Tabletop Village Advent Calendar
A Christmas advent calendar is one of the holiday's most beloved traditions. This one from Grandin Road (already marked down 20%) is a charming way to mark each day of December with a fun, refillable surprise – simply place a candy or other small treat in each drawer and watch your kids' faces light up.
Candied Christmas Bell Garland, 72"
Candied Christmas Bell Garland, 72"
Bright, vivid colors make for a cheerful holiday scene, so dress yours up with some of the cheeriest thanks to Neiman Marcus' stunning bell garland. At just $29 per 72-inch strand, it's more affordable than you might expect to go luxe this Christmas!
Advent Calendar: Nativity
Advent Calendar: Nativity
Another adorable and kid-friendly advent calendar is this paper-art masterpiece from innovators of the craft, Lovepop. As you open each day's surprise, you'll be able to add onto your sweet nativity scene until Christmas. And because they're made of thick, quality card stock, you can fold and store them for years of enjoyment to come.
The Twelve Cats of Christmas
The Twelve Cats of Christmas
Go for the unexpected with your Christmas coffee table book this year and give the guests what they want: More cats! These precious felines and their holiday cheer will be contagious as folks flip through this cute-as-a-button book while waiting for you to set the table for your family dinner.
St. Nicholas Square® LED Green House Lantern
LED Green House Lantern
The gold tone iron gives this lantern-terrarium hybrid a rich finish, and the LED lights inside add a warm glow to your tabletop setup. It also runs on batteries so you don't have to mess with any unsightly chords!
Blue Standing Pastel Reindeer With Tree
Blue Standing Pastel Reindeer With Tree
Pastel Christmas is fast becoming one of the most popular ways to dress up homes for the holidays. Jump on the trend with your very own pastel or vintage-style tree with this breathtaking deer ornament from master maker Bethany Lowe – and don't miss out on her other designs available through the site, too!
Mr. Christmas Vintage Scalloped Plates, Set 4
Vintage Scalloped Plates, Set 4
If you have a china cabinet, this set of four heartwarming plates are just the thing to dress it up. Display them proudly or serve them piled high with Santa's favorite cookies to bring a smile to everyone in your home this Christmas.